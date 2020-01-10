Ecolab Is Still Not A Buy At These Levels

At the right price, I would add shares of the company to my portfolio.

Investors may be familiar with Ecolab (ECL) products from their presence in public restrooms. However, the company actually has a much larger presence than many realize. The company makes products for a variety of industries, from food producers, to refineries, hotels, restaurants and more. The company's products are needed in order for many to operate not only safely but efficiently. As the market leader in many of the categories it operates in, the company benefits from a strong and growing economy and the expansion of its customers worldwide. The company has a history of strong shareholder returns, but at current levels the stock seems to have gotten ahead of itself. We review the company, the fundamentals, and the valuation to gain better insight as to when it would be an ideal time to add shares.

The company recently reported earnings that continue to show lackluster growth.

The company reported earnings in line withe expectations but missed revenue estimates slightly. While earnings grew 12% in the quarter due to better pricing and cost efficiencies, revenue only grew 2%. The earnings growth impressive, is often easily manipulated through cost cuts and share repurchases as well as various accounting methods. This is why it is important to see revenue growth that is almost as strong as earnings growth. At the end of the day, earnings can only be manipulated for so long before revenue actually has to grow as well. For the full year the company now expects earnings to be between $5.80-$5.90 per share, which is narrowing it down from 5.80-$6.00 per share. This means shares currently trade shares trade at a P/E of over 32x earnings at the mid range of the guidance.

Taking a brief view of the balance sheet and cash flow we see the following.

The company has $135.9 million in cash on hand, while total short-term and long-term debt equal about $6.8 billion. This is not what I would call a comfortable net debt position, but the company operates with a 2.3x Debt/EBITDA ratio which isn't risky. Cash from operations has grown to $1.6 billion for the nine months reported in 2019 compared to $1.45 billion. It does appear the company is using cash to deleverage itself, but, it will probably soon hunt for an acquisition if growth doesn't return to a mid to high single digit level soon.

Company Overview

The company gives investors an insight into exactly how many industries it touches and lives it affects below.

The company has a larger share of the market it operates in than competitors, giving it many cross selling strengths.

Source: Earnings Slides

Despite this, the company still has a large portion of the market it has yet to touch. This should be reflected a bit more in the results which they have not been of late. The company hasn't reported a quarter of 5% revenue growth in over a year which is quite worrisome.

It primarily generates its revenue from North America, but has diversified its stream outside of that as well.

The largest division is the food handling division, which is closely followed by the water treatment segment. The next two segments are almost equal in size as well. The good news is that clean water, safe food, hygienic environments, and even somewhat energy demands are all necessary in good times in bad.

While the company is larger than any of its competitors, it estimates it only has 12% of the $125 billion dollar market space it operates in. This means there is plenty of room between acquisitions and market share gains to grow.

Despite having such large customers, it has a well-diversified base that enables it to be less reliant upon any single customer.

The top 10 do make up a significant amount of sales, but it should be noted are all companies that have significant standing in their industries and have been in business for long periods of time. These companies also happen to be growing their presence and should continue to help grow sales with Ecolab as they do.

The company has many trends in its favor as it has highlighted below.

It benefits from the growing population and need for clean water, safe food handling, and increased health care services. It also helps save its customers money and reduce resource waste in each of the segments it operates in. By creating premium products with superior capabilities it can differentiate itself from competition by identifying the savings it can offer customers.

The company has outlaid its financial goals as being able to drive strong earnings per share growth and reducing leverage.

The company has announced plans to spin off its upstream energy division as well.

The company believes this will allow it to focus on more on its core divisions with primary synergies and become more of a pure play enterprise. The proceeds will be distributed to shareholders.

As the company has proven it can in the past 15 years grow earnings at a 11% CAGR, it will be interesting to see how it will meet this goal. The company has been a strong steward of shareholder returns as well between increasing dividends and share repurchases.

While the company has raised its dividend for 27 years, the shares offer a paltry yield of less than 1%. Share repurchases while strong also only equal less than 10% of the market capitalization at current levels. This is not that significant given the 10 year time frame it has taken to do this.

Valuation

Looking at valuation compared to some peers, we see Ecolab trades in line or at a slight premium to peers.

The shares trade in line or slightly above with peers on a forward P/E basis and the same with the P/FCF ratio. They also have the highest PEG ratio suggesting slower growth compared to valuation levels versus peers at this time but they do have the lowest P/S ratio.

Looking at the average valuation for the last 5 years, we can gain insight into what shares typically trade for.

As we can see, shares currently trade above their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E ratios. This suggest shares are over valued at this time. Especially when there is not a significant growth expectation on the horizon that would be above average. Typically investors should look to acquire shares of a company when the operating performance is normal but the shares have sold off to a level below their average. In this case a 10% discount to the average P/E for the last 5 years would imply a price per share of $160 per share. On a forward P/E basis assuming 15% growth in EPS from the mid range of this year's expected guidance, it would imply a share price of $149.

One more element we can look at is the historical yield.

For the last 24 years the company has averaged a yield of 1.22% which would imply just about a price of $149 for being a fair value. The yield of 1% currently offered to investors is considered abnormally low and indicates shares are overvalued again.

Conclusion

While Ecolab offers investors a way to play a growing demand for food safety, water quality, health services, and more, the shares currently trade at too much of a premium to offer upside. In fact there seems to be more downside risk than upside potential at current levels from the valuation standards we have reviewed. The company is of quality and offers a strong shareholder performance history, but still should be looked at only when the share price is fair. As a more value based investor, I would look to acquire shares at about a 10% discount to the fair values we found which suggest $126 per share. $149-15%=$126. The company is certainly of the quality I would like to have in my portfolio, but at this time there are other investments that offer more upside than this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.