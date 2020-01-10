Acuity's Volume Declines Are Worrisome, But The Market Reaction Seems Extreme

Acuity shares look surprisingly cheap on FCF, suggesting the market may be overly pessimistic about the value of the business as a going concern.

Management realizes that selling lighting fixtures isn't going to get Acuity very far, but the shift toward selling more controls, software, and IoT-enabled systems hasn't yet taken off.

The markets typically care more about margins than revenue … until they don’t. While Acuity Brands (AYI) once again did well on the margin lines, the market seemed more than just spooked by the severe year-over-year erosion in volume. I’d also assume that the weaker call on non-residential construction, one of the markets expected to be stronger for multi-industrials this year, didn’t exactly help matters.

I don’t love lighting as a business and I think Acuity has a long way to go before its more sophisticated control and IoT businesses kick in meaningful contributions. Even so, I’m surprised the shares trade where they do. I mean, I get that the market doesn’t like lighting stories, but that seems overdone here. It’s tough to buy into a sector that I don’t really like, and I know the undervaluation here could persist (particularly if volume stays so weak), but the valuation is enough to make this a name to keep watching.

A Very Mixed Quarter

Acuity shares tend to have outsized reactions to earnings and this was no exception, with the stock getting hammered (down 14%) in response to weak revenue, weak reported EPS, and less than encouraging commentary on the construction market.

Revenue fell more than 10%, missing expectations by more than 4%. On an organic basis, revenue contracted an ugly 13%, with volume down 16% and only mitigated to a minor extent by the 3% improvement in price/mix. While this is only the third volume contraction in the last eight years, it’s the second in a row and the magnitude is pretty startling.

Management noted that retail was down sharply (down over 37%), with volumes hammered by ongoing SKU rationalization (eliminating lower-margin products) and tough year-ago comps from the Lowe’s (LOW) load-in. In the independent/direct channel (which makes up the bulk of the business), sales were down 6% as the 10-Q shows a 5% decline independent sales and a 15% decline in the direct sales network. Revenue in the traditional lighting business was down 15%, while LED lighting revenue was down 8%.

Despite the very weak sales backdrop, SKU rationalization drove almost three and a half points of improvement in gross margin, with Acuity beating expectations by over two points. Operating income declined 11% on an adjusted basis, but still came in more than 2% ahead of expectations and 100bp better on margin, leading to a $0.06/share beat at this line. I will note, though, that I can’t be entirely certain that the third-party reports of average sell-side estimates are using the adjusted number, which would magnify the apparent beat. Clearly the reaction in the stock price would tell you that investors weren’t cheering the operating results.

Challenging Market Conditions Are A New Risk

With double-digit declines in volume, it seems reasonable to assume that Acuity is losing share. Acuity is the first to report in this cycle, so we’ll see what Eaton (ETN), Signify (OTCPK:PHPPY), and Hubbell (HUBB) have to say, but I don’t think they’re going to be reporting double-digit declines, even as Hubbell goes through its own SKU rationalization program.

Frankly, I don’t care much if Acuity is losing share in low-margin lighting products. That business isn’t worth a lot anyway and competition from foreign suppliers isn’t going to get any easier.

What I do care about is the commentary about weaker-than-expected core market conditions. Acuity management said that market conditions in construction were weaker than expected this quarter, with particular weakness in larger projects in commercial construction, renovation, and infrastructure. All told, management indicated a low-to-mid single-digit underlying decline. That’s worrisome because non-residential construction was supposed to be one of the few relatively solid markets in the U.S. this year; growth was expected to slow, yes, but still stay positive in the low-to-mid single-digits.

If non-residential construction activity is falling off more than expected, that’s bad news for a host of companies – including the likes of Honeywell (HON), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Johnson Controls (JCI), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY). Of course, lighting and lighting controls is just a piece of the overall market and the various segments can move in different directions – in other words, lighting can be weak and HVAC and/or building controls can still be relatively healthy. Still, it’s definitely a new concern to monitor as we go into the reporting cycle.

Execution On Value-Added Expansion Is Critical

As I said in the open, I’m no great fan of the lighting business. When you look at the market opportunity for luminaires and off-board controls, it’s an increasingly commodified market, particularly with LED penetration now over two-thirds. Said differently, it’s tough to make a value-added growth business out of selling lighting fixtures.

Acuity knows this, has known this for a while, and is trying to work around it. The company has been building up its offerings in embedded controls, “intelligent lighting”, networked controls, software, and IoT. Some think that lighting systems could be a preferred method of installing and managing sensor and data collection networks through commercial and industrial buildings, and Acuity has definitely been investing in capabilities like indoor positioning, asset tracking, visualization, and analytics (using occupancy and movement data to optimize facility ops). With electrical costs a significant portion of building operating costs, and HVAC in particular being a significant cost, optimizing building operations could be a real opportunity.

I’m just not convinced Acuity is going to be the one to lead that initiative. A lot of companies have their hat in this ring, including Honeywell, Emerson (EMR), Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, and Schneider, and by Acuity’s own admission, sales of “Tier 3 and Tier 4” products (connected solutions, software, IoT and the like) are still a small part of the overall mix.

The Outlook

My modeling assumptions suggest less than 3% long-term revenue growth for Acuity, with ongoing pressure in the legacy lighting business. I’m also assuming that while this portfolio rationalization effort will help gross margins, as will increased sales of controls, software, and other more advanced products, there’s still going to be overall margin pressure on the business limiting long-term operating margins to the mid-teens and long-term FCF margins to the low double-digits. With that, my long-term FCF growth rate is in the very low single-digits.

Even with those assumptions, the shares look priced for a roughly 10% annualized return, and a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach suggests even more potential upside. I will note, though, that Eaton did not get a particularly robust multiple for its Lighting business (high single-digit EBITDA multiple) and Signify does not trade at a robust forward multiple either. In other words, lighting is a sub-sector of the market where valuations are structurally lower (likely due to lower intrinsic growth and margin potential).

The Bottom Line

What should investors do with Acuity? With the free cash flow I expect, Acuity could buy back about 8% of its shares in this fiscal year if management wanted to, and similar levels in the years to follow. Maybe I’m underestimating further volume erosion and/or overestimating margins, but it seems like the business is undervalued on a FCF basis. At a minimum, Acuity should be able to acquire some growth in the controls and IoT space if it wishes to do so. It’s tough to buy into a business I’m not crazy about (and that Wall Street clearly has some issues with), but I’m puzzled as to what I might be missing with valuation or whether this really is an intriguing value/GARP opportunity after this post-earnings sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.