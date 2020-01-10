BNDX: More Near-Term Downward Pressure Ahead In International Bond ETF On Rising Eurozone Inflation

In the long run, BNDX is expected to remain stable on robust demand for IG credit and solid exposure to short duration.

Looming uptrend in Eurozone CPI points to further increase in bond yields and in turn price declines in BNDX ahead.

With almost 50% of holdings in Euroarea bonds, BNDX is most negatively correlated to Euroarea 10-year government yield.

Without a doubt, the biggest theme in international fixed-income investment landscape has been the rising prominence of negative yielding bonds, as "about 30% of all investment-grade securities and about 15% of all corporate bonds are now negative yielding." in Europe according to IPE. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX), which holds over 48% and 19% in European and Japanese bonds respectively, has soared in price over the years thanks to ECB and BOJ cutting rates deep into negative territory and embarking on perpetual QE programs.

BNDX Region Exposure North America 9.11% Latin America 0.96% United Kingdom 7.37% Europe Developed 48.82% Europe Emerging 1.46% Africa/Middle East 0.34% Japan 19.56% Australasia 2.94% Asia Developed 3.14% Asia Emerging 2.97%

Source: YCharts

Drilling into BNDX's holdings' profile, close to 80% of its exposure is in government bonds, with top holdings in Japanese, French, German and Italian debt:

BNDX Bond Type Exposure Government 78.82% Corporate 15.46% Securitized 5.03%

Source: YCharts

BNDX Country Allocation Japan 19.60% France 12.00% Germany 9.00% Italy 7.70% United Kingdom 7.20% Canada 6.10% Spain 5.40% Netherlands 4.10% United States 3.40% Australia 2.70%

Source: Vanguard

BNDX vs. Euroarea 10-Year Yields

With Japanese yields virtually flat since 2016, we observe that BNDX's price performance has been most directly correlated to the inverse of Euroarea 10-year government bond yields:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As illustrated above, BNDX has actually sold off more than 1% since last September, just as ECB entered a new chapter of monetary stimulus on Mario Draghi's final act - an open-ended QE "for as long as necessary to reinforce its impact". Per Guardian:

The European Central Bank has announced a fresh stimulus package in an attempt to prevent the fragile eurozone economy from grinding to a halt, with an interest rate cut and plans to pump €20bn a month into the financial markets.

Euroarea Yields Vs. QE Announcement & Inflation

While seemingly counter-intuitive, bond yields have tended to bottom after major QE announcements were made. Specifically, the 10-year government yields have moved higher during times when the central bank started buying bonds and expanding its balance sheet:

Date Announcement Euro Area 10Y Government Yield 6-mo Forward Chg 12-mo Forward Chg 9/2012 QE Restart 2.42 0.61 0.68 1/2015 QE Expansion 1.27 0.26 -0.11 3/2016 QE Expansion 0.93 -0.20 0.38 9/2019 QE Restart 0.05 Average 0.22 0.32

Indeed, inflation picking up has been a bigger driver in yields instead of the size of ECB's balance sheet. As below chart shows, up-trends in bond yields often began with troughs in Eurozone CPI:

A cycle low in inflation was confirmed in October after CPI rose for 2nd straight month to 1.3% in December's reading, and yields have responded by moving higher ever since. We anticipate bond yields to continue creeping higher as the current QE program will be running until CPI reaches and sustains ECB's target of 2%. As such, BNDX most likely will continue its pullback due to its significantly negative correlation to Euroarea bond yields:

The above sensitivity analysis suggests that for every 100bp increase in Euroarea 10-year government yields, BNDX would tend to drop over 4% in the next 3 months. That being said, we believe the downside will be limited given the robust demand for investment grade debt. As Investment Europe pointed out:

A combination of demand from high quality and international buyers, corporate deleveraging, and the potential crowding out of investors by central banks has resulted in technical strength for investment grade credit.

In addition, the fact that BNDX is well diversified from a duration perspective with around 40% exposure maturing less than 5 years, it is not as vulnerable to potential yield curve steepening (more in-depth analysis here).

BNDX Bond Maturity Exposure 183 to 364 Days 0.98% 1 to 3 Years 18.90% 3 to 5 Years 18.56% 5 to 7 Years 12.82% 7 to 10 Years 17.72% 10 to 15 Years 8.54% 15 to 20 Years 8.35% 20 to 30 Years 10.61% Over 30 Years 3.52%

As such, we expect BNDX to ultimately enter a consolidation cycle with minimal volatility similar to 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.