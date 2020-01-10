Hess Corporation: Highest Potential Oil Company Of The 2020s

The company is also very focused on its Bakken oil production which is expected to grow 33% in the next 3 years. FCF will be >$1 billion in a year.

The company owns a 30% stake in one of Exxon Mobil's largest discoveries along with stakes in two other blocks nearby.

Hess Corporation is actually not making any money right now despite its $21 billion market cap. Investors focused on short-term gains aren't paying attention to it.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is an American global energy company with a market capitalization of roughly $20 billion. The company is notable for a number of major assets, namely Guyana offshore, Bakken, and the company's other cash flow assets. The company has been ignored recently, as it's in the investment phase of its portfolio. In fact, it is barely even profitable as a company.

However, as we'll see, the company has significant future cash flow potential from its assets. That cash flow will enable the company to significantly reward shareholders who buy today and hold for the rest of the decade.

Global Energy Demand

Hess Corporation's long-term potential is based on the company bringing assets online over the next several years. As a result, the company needs continued strength and revenue from the oil markets.

Hess Corporation operates in the world where it sells oil and natural gas. In 2018, primary energy demand was almost 15 BTOE. Under a sustainable development policy, this will actually decrease some by 2040. However, under current policies, where the necessary change isn't being done, there will be significant growth. Even understated policies, there will be some growth.

Hess Corporation expects that by 2025, its breakeven price for oil will be less than $40 per barrel. Current Brent Crude prices are $65 per Brent. Realistically, the company can do great in a market where prices never get back to the $100 per barrel, they can do great in a market where prices stay at $65 per barrel. However, fortunately, supply will go down as large fields decline - pushing prices up even with new developments.

As a result, we can expect oil prices to remain respectable.

Hess Corporation Asset Portfolio

Taking advantage of this future oil demand is Hess Corporation and its portfolio of assets.

Stabroek Block - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has a 30% interest in the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana. It's worth noting the company has other assets in the region, partnering with Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) in other exploration blocks. However, the Stabroek block is definitely the most well known among all of these blocks, with an estimated 6 billion barrels of oil in place so far.

The asset has had 15 major discoveries to date. The breakeven price is incredibly low and expected to get lower. Liza Phase 1 (120,000 barrels / day) will have a $35 / barrel breakeven oil price. Liza Phase 2 (220,000 barrels / day) will have a $25 /barrel breakeven oil price. This is especially more significant when you think about how Liza crude oil is light enough to get an expected $5-7 / barrel premium over Brent.

We will analyze the cash flow later, but for some quick numbers, at a $5 premium ($70 / barrel average sale price), Hess Corporation's 30% interest will mean $460 million in annual FCF (Liza Phase 1 production at $35 / barrel profit with sale price - breakeven). For Phase 2, the numbers get even better. Hess Corporation's 30% interest here will mean, using the same math, $1.08 billion in annual FCF.

That's huge for the startup development (less than half of peak production) of one of Hess Corporation's assets.

Oil Discovery Production Ramp Up - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Let's get something out of the way quickly. The shared Guyana-Suriname oil fields are potentially the largest oil discoveries of the century. As technology improves and we shift to renewables and other cheaper more efficient forms of energy, they might be the largest oil discoveries for the rest of human history. The promise of oil was always there, Venezuela nearby is a major oil region. But it took Exxon Mobil to find it.

However, despite the 6 billion barrels of oil so far, there might be billions of barrels more left. In 2015, when it was first starting, Exxon Mobil had 1 drilled well and a handful of potential wells in Guyana. Since then, it has grown to almost 15 drilled wells, but the number of potential wells has grown to 30+. Specifically, Exxon Mobil is currently looking to drill 31 new exploration wells, 6 of which aren't even in the Stabroek block.

Hess Corporation's stake in the Kaieteur field is a part of this new exploration campaign (3 wells). I also expect the company to venture west into the Stabroek block, where it has avoided due to fears of Venezuela and border disputes. Hess Corporation is also drilling in Suriname, where peers Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) and Total SA (NYSE:TOT) have made some discoveries.

All this together means a find that will likely increase in size dramatically, while seeing production ramp up. Current plans involve adding roughly 400 thousand barrels per day in daily production from 2022 until the mid-2020s. That's the minimum. I expect, given the exploration success, production will grow until the late-2020s and even past that.

Gulf of Mexico Assets - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hess Corporation has assets that will provide sustainable cash flow. The company expects to sustain net production at 65 thousand barrels / day with a 50-100+% incremental rate of return. The company will continue to develop assets here and generate cash flow. That cash flow is important to supporting the company's other exploration activities.

Similarly, in southeast Asia, the company also has 60-70 thousand barrels / day of net production that's stable. The company expects its assets to continue to generate cash flow for the long term. It has gas take or pay contracts that will generate revenue and cash flow going into the 2030s.

The cash flow from these assets will not only support Guyana development, but also the company's Bakken asset, which has significant potential.

Bakken Oil Assets - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Bakken is one of the most significant oil plays in the United States, and the company has been focused on developing it with its leading acreage position. Current production here is roughly 150 thousand barrels per day, and the company expects that to grow to an astounding 200 thousand barrels per day by the early-2020s, or growth of 33%.

The company plans to have 6 rigs through 2020, and 4 rigs through 2021+ again showing how it's in the growth state of its future. The company is planning to spend a massive $1.4 billion in 2019 and has more than 3000 future operated drilling locations.

This cash flow will generate significantly as the investment phase rolls. The company expects post 2020 FCF from the Bakken to be >$1 billion. At $60 / barrel WTI, the company has 2700 drilling locations at an IRR >15%, which is an astounding 90 rig years of drilling. At $40 / barrel WTI, the company still has 30 rig years with an IRR of >15%.

It's also important to note that Hess Corporation has a midstream division where it has $2.9 billion in retained equity value (~15% of its market cap) and generates many tens of millions in dividends here. It's not huge, but having a midstream division also enables the company to build the midstream assets that it needs and generate strong costs on them.

As rapid oil price drops due to lack of takeaway infrastructure showed, Hess Corporation's access to building its own necessary midstream infrastructure is huge.

Hess Corporation Financial Potential

Hess Corporation has a market cap of just under $21 billion and minimal profits due to its capital spending. However, the company, for the 2020s has enormous cash flow potential. The center of this will be Hess Corporation's doubling in production from now until 2025, which will likely continue past that.

Free Cash Flow Growth - Hess Corporation Investor Presentation

Hess Corporation has been in the investment phase but it is about to switch into the return of capital phase. The company expects E&P capital to average $3 billion from 2019-2025, which means, as CFFO grows, FCF will begin to grow. At $65 Brent crude prices, where current prices are, the company's 2025 FCF will be approximately $4 billion, with some variability.

More importantly, the company's portfolio breakeven will reduce, with <$40 Brent breakeven by 2025. That means even at $55 Brent crude (an almost 20% decrease), the FCF will still be at least $2 billion. For a $21 billion market cap, reaching $2-4 billion of FCF by the mid-2020s is absolutely enormous. The company has a mere $1.8 billion of debt currently, with none due until 2024.

The company's current dividend obligations are roughly $300 million / year. I expect the company to rapidly increase this in the coming years. An annual dividend with the other majors would be roughly $1 billion a year, which it could hit with free cash flow by 2021-2022. Past that, an aggressive campaign of share repurchases before production increases further could be huge.

Again, it's important to note that this capital plan is only existing projects until 2025 which is already a doubling production. Current resources at Stabroek, not counting the other three acreage blocks the company owns, nor the fact that the company has twice as many undrilled as drilled location in Stabroek, and not counting the company's 90 year reserve life.

Stabroek, with its current reserves, can produce at the three quarters of a million barrels a day for 25 years. By 2030, I could see Guyana production across the blocks increasing to more than 1 million barrels per day, maybe even 1.5 million.

If more discoveries are to be had, the company could even be a top-tier acquisition target. That's because it enables an oil major to get access to top plays in both the Permian and offshore South America.

Conclusion

Hess Corporation is potentially the highest potential oil company of the 2020s. The company is worth more than $20 billion, but isn't profitable right now as it spends ~15% of its market cap annually from 2019-2025 on growth. However, that'll change as soon as next year as the massive Guyana discoveries come online - they've already started producing oil in the past few weeks.

The company is continuing to earn stable cash flow from the Gulf of Mexico along with the company's southeast Asia assets. The company's Bakken assets have started to grow recently, and at $65 Brent, it has a 90 year rig-life. By 2020+, it'll be earning >$1 billion annual FCF from Bakken. Guyana will push that to almost $4 billion by the mid-2020s. That means huge shareholder rewards.

Hess Corporation is the highest potential oil company of the 2020s - invest now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.