Taiwan Semiconductor: My Top Semiconductor Pick For 2020

TSMC is the technology leader at the 7nm node and the leader in utilizing EUV lithography for chip making.

TSMC is the largest spender among the semiconductor foundries, representing 73.4% of all capex in 2019, which enables the company to purchase state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment.

Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest foundry for making ICs for fabless semiconductor companies, manufacturing 10,436 different products using 261 distinct technologies for 481 different customers.

Historically, semiconductor manufacturing was performed by companies that designed chips and then produced them. As the semiconductor industry evolved, it also bifurcated. Small independent chip design companies sprang up and utilized excess capacity at manufacturing plants to have their chips made for a fee. New definitions came with this strategy. The design firm became a "fabless" company, the outsourced capacity line of a fab became a "foundry", and the non-outsourced portion became known as an IDM (integrated device manufacturer). To be clear, only a portion of IDMs provide outsourcing of excess capacity. Then, in 1987, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) became the first "pure-play foundry," meaning that the entire fab was used to make chips from fabless companies, not just excess capacity.

I discussed in a December 28, 2019, Seeking Alpha article entitled "KLA: Outperforming Semiconductor Equipment Market Despite Flat 2020 Sector Growth," that "A pull in of $4 billion in equipment purchases into Asia at the end of 2019 has reduced global year-over-year growth from -17% to -12%."

I noted that:

TSMC increased capex spend by 41.5% in 2019 and expects that to drop 2.6% in 2021. TSMC had originally planned to decrease capex spend by 3.3% in 2019, but instead increased capex 41.5%, a swing of $4.5 billion.

Item 1 is not good for semiconductor equipment companies like Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) because equipment earmarked for 2020 was "pulled-in" to 2019, reducing capex spend for 2020. Thus, my forecast for global year-over-year growth for 2020 dropped from +5% to 0%, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts."

Item 2 is critical to TSMC, because of strong demand by fabless customers for leading edge ICs, much of which are for 5G and CPUs. The additional capex spend of 41.5% by TSMC (Table 1) equates to $4.5 billion, primarily for wafer front-end equipment. In addition, TSMC is the largest spender among the semiconductor foundries, representing 73.4% of all capex in 2019, up from 63.1% in 2018. With the pull-in of equipment in 2019, TSMC will represent 70.0% in 2020.

The large historic capex spend is enabling TSMC to be the largest foundry with the greatest technology available for fabless customers to make state-of-the-art chips for numerous applications. TSMC is the world's largest semiconductor foundry, manufacturing 10,436 different products using 261 distinct technologies for 481 different customers. By catering to this particular segment of the market, TSMC is able to maintain better pricing and consequently above-average gross margins. TSMC is transforming the semiconductor industry.

Table 2 illustrates the technology prowess of TSMC, with 27% of its revenue at 7nm. This capability is critical to the success of customers. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is an example of the company's turnaround in microprocessor competitiveness because of the leveraging TSMC's 7nm manufacturing technology, which I discuss in my Semiconductor Deep Dive newsletter.

Worldwide IC foundry production capacity (at both pure-play and IDM foundries) grew by about 5% in 2019 to an estimated 80.4 million wafers (measured in 200mm equivalents). Pure-play foundry annual capacity grew by an estimated 5% to about 63.8 million wafers in 2019, while IDM foundry capacity increased 4% to an estimated 16.6 million 200mm-equivalent wafers in the year.

The top pure-play foundries TSMC, GlobalFoundries, United Microelectronics (UMC), and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMI) accounted for an estimated 61% of total IC foundry capacity in 2019. Total foundry capacity (at both pureplay suppliers and IDMs) is forecast to rise 4% in 2020 to about 84.0 million 200mm-equivalent wafers, followed by another 4% increase in 2021 to 87.7 million in that year.

Fabless customers served by TSMC include firms such as Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Nvidia (NVDA), which require advanced chips as a form of differentiation in premium smartphones, computers, and other electronics.

5G Smartphone Chips

5G is the next generation of ultra-fast wireless technology, offering faster data rates, reduced latency, energy savings, cost reductions, higher system capacity and massive device connectivity. It is expected to power new technologies such as smart city infrastructure and the industrial internet. The smartphone market will likely continue to be the biggest market for connectivity solutions, as the RF content per phone increases with advanced technology.

All the Qualcomm-powered 5G phones on the market use a separate 5G modem that is linked to the Snapdragon 855, which is the only application processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) from Qualcomm for 5G phones.

MediaTek's biggest selling point in this market is the integrated 5G modem. The company has announced its new Dimensity 1000 SoC with the latest ARM CPU cores and an integrated 5G modem. However, it won't work on some of the primary 5G bands operating in the U.S.

Kirin 990 5G is a 64-bit high-performance mobile ARM 5G SoC designed by HiSilicon, introduced in September 2019. First appearing in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, it is fabricated on TSMC's enhanced 7nm+ EUV process. The Kirin 990 is an SoC that fully integrates a 5G modem (Balong 5000) in the same silicon as the CPU and the GPU. The Kirin 990 5G includes a limited version of the Balong 5000 modem that supports Sub-6-GHz frequency but no mmWave (commonly used in the U.S.).

Table 3 shows 5G chips made by TSMC, according to our report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips."

I expect QCOM to make 5G smartphone models through 2021 and possibly 2020. However, Apple will continue the development of in-house modems. Whenever the transition from QCOM to Apple modems happens, I expect TSMC to still benefit, as it will likely fabricate the modem chip for Apple.

7nm and 7nm+ Technology

TSMC's 7nm capacity is the most critical upside cap for 5G smartphone volume. Most 5G smartphone processors use TSMC's 7nm, except for Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) Exynos and QCOM's 5G chips at the S700 segment or below. This demand for capacity is exceeding the supply as TSMC rolls out of 5nm with smooth EUV adoption in mid-2020. The 41.5% capex increase in 2019 indicates growth acceleration and strong leading edge market share in 2020-21. I forecast revenue from 5nm/6nm/7nm to reach over 40% in 2021.

Huawei has been unable to get sufficient 7nm capacity for its 5G and some base station chips. The problem is that Huawei's order forecast to TSMC is based on significantly more than 100mn units of 5G smartphone volume in 2020, and thereby exceeding TSMC's 7nm capacity, considering that TSMC has only built its 7nm capacity based on global 5G smartphone penetration of 230 million units in 2020 globally. Assuming Apple, Samsung, and China smartphones take 50% 5G shares in 2020, and Huawei takes 50-60% share among China brands, TSMC's 7nm capacity allocated to Huawei 5G smartphones could be just 50-70 million units.

TSMC is increasing capacity for 5nm logic in 2020-21, which has a much higher EUV adoption rate. I forecast the EUV ramp with key customers such as Apple and Huawei starting mid-2020s, with 5nm/7nm contributing to 9%/34% of TSMC's 2020 revenue, according to our report entitled "Sub-100nm Lithography: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues."

7nm technology refers to chips made at that node using DUV lithography. 7nm+ technology is differentiated by the use of EUV lithography at some mask layers. I discussed the difference between DUV and EUV lithography in numerous Seeking Alpha articles, and I refer subscribers to my March 19, 2019, article entitled "Canon's Nanoimprint Lithography: A Chink In ASML Holding's Armor" for a tutorial.

EUV systems were first deployed at the 7nm node and will likely continue to ramp up volume in 5nm/3nm nodes going forward. TSMC and Samsung were the first companies to adopt EUV in 7nm+ process, in late-2018 and early-2019. TSMC is increasingly using EUV because it offers a 15% cost reduction due to a reduction in the number of layers needed to make a chip, from 75 DUV layers for 7nm to 59 DUV layers and 6 EUV layers for 7nm+. Further, I expect that the number of layers for 5nm+ will increase to 15 EUV layers.

Investor Takeaway

TSMC is transforming the semiconductor manufacturing industry. It is the largest pure-play foundry, manufacturing 10,436 different products using 261 distinct technologies for 481 different customers.

It also spends the most in capital expenditures among foundry, enabling the company to purchase state-of-the art semiconductor equipment to make some of the most complex chips on the market. Among its technology advances is the move to replace DUV lithography with EUV lithography. It has the largest capacity at the 7nm node and is moving to the 5nm node in 2020.

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor and semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk-free 2-week trial now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.