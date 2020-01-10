Autolus Therapeutics: Just Another CAR T Company

Its share price has been driven down overthe last year, mainly due to its association with the disgraced moneymanager, Neil Woodford.

The company expects several catalysts coming up in 2020 along with a potential filing of the first product for approval in the second half of 2020.

Its products are designed to overcome some of the limitations of current generations of CAR T.

Company Overview

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation Chimeric Antigen Receptor (“CAR”) T cell therapies for the treatment of both hematological cancers and solid tumors. Using their broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active CAR Ts that are designed better to recognize cancer cells.

While approved CAR Ts such as Kymirah from Novartis (NVS) and Yescarta from Gilead Sciences (GILD) have shown high remission rates in hematological cancers, many patients eventually relapse within a year. CAR Ts have also not been able to tackle solid tumors thus far, which makes up 90% of all cancer cases. Besides, CAR Ts have been associated with safety issues, such as Cytokine Release Syndrome (“CRS”), which can cause the death of patients. In March 2017, Juno Therapeutics had to drop its lead CAR T program due to the death of patients in its clinical trials.

Despite the challenges in CAR T, Autolus believes that it can gain a competitive advantage and develop the next generations of CAR T, with the potential to be best-in-class and offer substantial benefits over the existing standard of care to patients.

Clinical Pipeline

Autolus is advancing a broad series of clinical programs, with 4 product candidates in the clinic across 4 hematological indications and 1 solid tumor program. Their full clinical pipeline is listed in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 Autolus Therapeutics’ Clinical Pipeline (Source)

AUTO1: Upcoming Pivotal Trial in Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Its lead program, AUTO1, is targeting CD19 in Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (“ALL”) and is designed to reduce CRS while achieving long persistence in ALL. In December 2019, at the 61st American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Meeting in Orlando, Autolus presented interim data from the Phase 1 ALLCAR19 study that 13 out of 15 (87%) evaluable patients had achieved Minimal Residual Disease (“MRD”) complete response (“OR”) with no grade 3 or above CRS reported.

AUTO1 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and Autolus will file for an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application to start a pivotal clinical trial to evaluate AUTO 1 in adult ALL in the first quarter of 2020, with the first patient expected to be dosed in mid-2020. The company has also given early guidance that they target to file for a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) in the second half of 2021.

Separately, Autolus is also conducting a phase 1 CARPALL study in pediatric ALL and is developing the next generation of AUTO1, AUTO1NG, which has an additional target CD22 which is intended to limit antigen-driven escape. AUTO1NG is expected to enter the clinic in the first half of 2020.

AUTO3: First Bicistronic CAR T targeting CD19 and CD22 in patients with relapsed/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

AUTO3 is the first bicistronic CAR T targeting CD 19 and CD 22 followed by an anti-PD1 in patients with relapsed/refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (“DLBCL”). An ongoing Phase 1 ALEXANDER is being conducted with encouraging data thus far. Out of 16 evaluable patients, there were 5 CRs with 4 ongoing and no severe cases of CRS were reported. The full data readout is expected to be in mid-2020 and given that both Kymirah and Yescarta have been approved for DLBCL, the decision on whether to process to phase 2 will be made in mid-2020.

Separately, Autolus is also developing the next generation of AUTO3, AUTO3NG, which is expected to enter the clinic in the first half of 2020.

AUTO4: TRBC1 Targeted CAR T for T Cell Lymphoma

Around 40% of T cell lymphomas are TRBC1+ and AUTO4 is intended for patients who are TRBC1+. An ongoing Phase 1 LibrA T1 study is currently recruiting patients with interim data to be available in the second half of 2020. A separate product candidate AUTO5 targeting TRBC2+, of which around 60% of T cell lymphomas are positive, might be initiated depending on the results of AUTO4.

AUTO6: GD2-targeted CAR T for Neuroblastoma

AUTO6 is Autolus’ first program targeting solid tumors and the company is collaborating with Cancer Research UK who is currently conducting a phase 1 study. In April 2018, interim data showing early signs of clinical activity was released.

In parallel, Autolus is developing AUTO6NG, which is the company’s most advanced next-generation product candidates. In November 2019, the company presented encouraging preclinical data and a phase 1 study of AUTO6NG is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2020.

Prospects

As of 30 September, Cash and Equivalents on hand was $229M and the company has given guidance that the cash runway will run into the second half of 2021. The company has also updated several catalysts that will happen through 2020, as seen in Figure 2.

Figure 2 Key Catalysts Through 2020 (Source)

In the case of its lead program, AUTO1, there is no current approved CAR Ts in adult ALL. The only approved T cell therapy is Blincyto by Amgen (AMGN). Based on data to date, AUTO1 has better efficacy, as shown in Figure 3, thus showing the potential of AUTO 1 to be best-in-class.

Figure 3 Comparison of AUTO1 and Blincyto (Source)

Beyond AUTO1, Autolus also believes that its product candidates are designed to solve the challenges of the current generation of CAR Ts. Figure 4 illustrates how each product candidate is designed to be superior to the current CAR Ts.

Figure 4 Competitive Advantages of Autolus Therapeutics’ Product Candidates (Source)

While I agree that Autolus’ product candidates have shown very promising data and address some of the limitations of current CAR Ts, the company has stated in their Q2 earnings calls that autologous product is their short to mid-term priority and there are currently no plans to work on an allogeneic platform.

I have previously written about allogeneic platforms and how they are cheaper and easier to manufacture as they are derived from healthy donors. In contrast, autologous treatments are derived from patient cells and are highly personalized which drives up costs and complexity of manufacturing. Both are key reasons that limit patients' accessibility, which is arguably why both Kymirah and Yescarta have delivered lackluster commercial performance thus far.

Autolus is currently trading at over 60% off its 52 weeks high. A huge part of that is due to its association with Neil Woodford, whose flagship fund was shut down and he was removed as the investment manager. Through his funds, Woodford had held a significant stake in Autolus. Investors will be glad to know that Woodford has since then divestiture a majority portion of his holdings in Autolus and the remaining portion is in the process of being transferred.

In addition, Autolus had announced in August 2019 that some of their trials would have to be pushed back due to manufacturing delays. The company had licensed a lab suite from the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to product its cell therapies for use in clinical trials. The company had received a license to use the lab in March 2019, but site qualifications were delayed by 5 months, which created a knock-on effect on its clinical trials. Given that the company has made plans for a new manufacturing facility when it goes into commercialization, my take is that this is a one-off event and nothing to be alarmed about.

Conclusion

Autolus is advancing a broad range of clinical programs, which is designed to overcome some of the limitations of current generations of CAR T, in various cancer indications. With several upcoming catalysts in 2020 and the Neil Woodford sized overhang gone, Autolus can be argued to be trading at a discount to its current market cap of around $580M.

The company also still owns all worldwide rights to all its product candidates and with a potential first product to be filed for approval in the second half of 2021, Autolus is primed for a big partnership with a pharmaceutical giant, or even an outright acquisition.

Having said that, I consider the fact that the company is focusing only on an autologous platform a negative and am doubtful of their commercial viability even if they managed to get their product approved.

I currently hold no position in Autolus but may consider taking up a small speculative position with more clinical updates. Investing in clinical-stage biotechnology companies is risky and as always investors should do their own due diligence and consider their risk appetite and time horizon before taking up any position.

I have covered companies working on cell therapies, including Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) who is developing an allogeneic platform. Investors may also consider the CNCR ETF as a more diversified and risk-averse channel to invest in companies working on cell therapies.

