Geopolitical Risk Could Cause Higher VIX Levels

This week, we saw markets hit new highs, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) fell over -400 points on Tuesday night, as Iran shot ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. The defense secretary, Mark Esper, said he believes the U.S. has reestablished deterrence from another Iranian attack but added that he expects the U.S. to be challenged by Shiite proxy militias in the region. Our own defense secretary believes we are still vulnerable to more future attacks from militia, and the U.S. is on high-alert for future incidents. One fact that was tested Tuesday night is markets can react sharp and fast, especially the overnight futures markets. With equities continuing their endless march higher, it could be wise for investors to look at cash as a hedge or short-term bond funds.

CBOE VIX Averaged Just 15 in 2019

The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is a real-time market index, representing the market's expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days. When looking at the averages of the VIX historically, the VIX has a mean of around 18. Last year, even with equity markets earning almost a 30% total return, the VIX still averaged a 15 reading.

Data by YCharts

One thing most of us investors would agree on is markets should become more volatile, with more geopolitical risks. With the VIX at an average of 15 last year, it is quite amazing that the VIX didn't have even lower values as stocks hit new highs multiple times this past year. The VIX truly is one data point investors can use as an instrument on market sentiments before deploying new cash. As you can observe from last year, the VIX barely touched 12, before reverting back to at least a more normal average of 16-20. Those figures are more historically normal since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.

'50 Cent' Is Back

We don't mean Curtis Jackson, the original "50 Cent'". However, the institutional trader who keeps purchasing 30-60 day out of the money call options on the VIX. The biggest trade on the VIX accounted this week for nearly all of the volume. According to Bloomberg, 73,601 options were bought at $0.49 apiece shortly after U.S. markets opened on January 8th.

Date Call Strike Open Interest Feb 19th 23 10,500 Feb 19th 24 25,377 Feb 19th 25 110,456 Feb 19th 26 17,698 Feb 19th 27 9,734 Feb 19th 28 11,372

Source: CBOE

This trader was purchasing the February 19th call option with a strike of 25 for, you guessed it, fifty cents. The trader who continues to be famously quoted in financial news outlets might be the same trader who famously made out big on this type of trade. This trader became an overnight success when the VIX had its biggest one-day spike on Feb. 5, 2018, ever. As you can see from the table, the open interest of the 25 call strike is over 4x the average of other strikes. Does this trader have knowledge of something we don't, or just routinely purchasing large amounts of protection? Time will tell.

Using The VIX

Trading the VIX is not for the average retail investor. However, retail investors can use the VIX as a way to hedge their positions with cash or short-term bond funds with the PIMCO (MINT).

Data by YCharts

Instead of trying to time the VIX with options like "50-cent", use this indicator as a warning sign if you are thinking about purchasing stocks right this second. I simply use the VIX as my main gauge in determining if stocks are short-term overbought, or oversold. Since I have determined that stocks are short-term overbought, I will go ahead and allocate more capital to funds like the MINT. As long as your brokerage money market account is paying less than 2% in interest, it makes sense to use these types of short-term ETFs.

Summary

If you are thinking about a way to hedge, there is nothing wrong with raising cash, or allocating more money to short-term bond funds. The VIX continues to hit lows of 12-13, which should cause investors pause in allocating new capital to stocks or riskier assets. Instead of trying to copy our famous option trader mentioned above, use the VIX to your advantage in any market condition. You might not make the financial news headlines like the above option trader. However, you will live to fight another day in the financial markets by practicing patience and prudence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST & MINT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.