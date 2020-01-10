Natural Gas: Model Signals Turn Very Bullish

We are looking for $2.4 to $2.5 in the near-term with any sustained cold likely pushing the upside target to $2.65 to $2.70.

In addition, natural gas prices broke out of the falling wedge yesterday to confirm a technical breakout.

The 10-15 day outlook shows the Alaska ridge, which supports the bullish model signals going forward.

The reasoning for this move today, we believe, has to do with the incoming setup seen in the weather models.

Despite the overwhelming loss in TDDs overnight again in ECMWF-EPS (lost ~10 TDDs), natural gas prices surprised everyone by shooting higher, with February contracts now trading above $2.204/MMBtu.

For the week ending 1/10, we have a draw of -105 Bcf. This would be compared to -180 Bcf for the 5-year average and -81 Bcf last year.

Model Signals Turn Very Bullish

The reasoning for this move today, we believe, has to do with the incoming set-up seen in the weather models.

Source: WeatherModels.com

If you take a look at the 15-day outlook from ECMWF-EPS, you can see that the Alaska ridge is firmly in place with a potential polar vortex split. This would then push the cold air into the Midwest and Northeast causing heating demand to spike.

In fact, you can see a similar pattern developing for GFS-ENS, which currently has a more bullish heating demand forecast than ECMWF-EPS.

Source: HFIRweather.com

In essence, the bullish weather pattern setup is overriding any losses in TDDs in the short term. The reasoning is that natural gas prices are priced as if winter is already over, so any cold shot potential will squeeze prices higher.

In addition, natural gas prices broke out of the falling wedge yesterday to confirm a technical breakout.

As a result of the combination of bullish weather model set-up along with the bullish technical breakout, we have initiated our final tranche of UGAZ long.

Source: HFIR NG Trading Portfolio

We are looking for $2.4 to $2.5 in the near term with any sustained cold likely pushing the upside target to $2.65 to $2.70.

We don't see $3 at the moment as natural gas storage remains in "oversupply" territory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.