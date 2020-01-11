2 High Yielders Beating The Market Over The Past Month, No K-1s, 7% To 9%

Two high-yield options trades, 14% to 20% annualized, also are detailed at the conclusion of the article.

They've gained 8% to 10% in the past month, but one of them is still selling below book value.

Looking for outperforming high-yield income vehicles? These two vehicles, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), are in different sectors, but share a common product.

AMLP is an ETF which holds midstream oil and gas companies, while IVZ is an asset management firm which owns some very popular ETFs, such as the nvesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

AMLP and IVZ have both outperformed the market over the past month. AMLP's energy holdings got a boost, as did the price of oil, from the OPEC cutbacks and the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. However, both AMLP AND IVZ underperformed the market over the past year:

Profiles:

AMLP seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index.

Invesco is a publicly-owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies.

(Source: IVZ site)

IVZ's management upped the company's asset base considerably in 2019, via acquiring Oppenheimer Funds, in a deal which they say has achieved annualized expense synergies of $501M thus far.

Distributions:

At $8.73, AMLP yields 8.93%, while IVZ yields 7.01%. They both go ex-dividend in a Feb/May/Aug/Oct. schedule, but AMLP pays in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule.

AMLP has a poor dividend growth record, with a -7.26% five-year growth rate. IVZ has a 4.76% five-year dividend growth rate and a payout ratio of 47.73%.

Taxes:

AMLP solves the problem of dealing with K-1s for midstream investors - it issues a 1099 at tax time. However, you should be aware that its 2019 distributions were comprised of 100% return of capital, which offers you tax deferral, also will decrease your tax basis, which will affect your taxable gain if and when you sell your AMLP shares.

IVZ also issues a 1099 at tax time, no K-1.

Earnings - IVZ:

The major bearish argument vs. IVZ is that asset management firms are losing market share due to an increasing amount of investors seeking passive vehicles. Since Invesco owns many ETFs, it plays both sides of the asset management industry, giving it more defenses against that trend. The Oppenheimer deal has given IVZ much more scale with which to compete in the assets under management (AUM) arena.

After bottoming in the Q4 '18 pullback, IVZ's adjusted net income and EPS hit an upward trend in 2019:

Holdings - AMLP:

Crude oil pipelines are AMLP's largest sub-industry, at 44.21%, followed by Gathering & Processing, at 26.75%, and Natural Gas transportation, at 26.6%.

(Source: AMLP site)

AMLP's top 10 holdings form ~55% of its portfolio, headed by MPLX LP (MPLX) and Energy Transfer (ET), both at ~10%. The remaining top 10 holdings run from 3.85% up to 9.71% of AMLP's portfolio:

Looking back further shows three difficult years out of 6 for AMLP since 2013. 2016 was its best year for total return, of 15.15%, since 2013, when it had a total NAV return of 18.15%:

Financials - IVZ:

Other than ROE, IVZ's financial metrics look better than its sector's median figures.

Debt and Liquidity - IVZ:

As of 9/30/19, IVZ had $3.02B in liquidity, including $1.28B available on its credit revolver. Its debt looks reasonably well laddered out into the future, with the next maturities coming in 2022. Given its 4.22X EBITDA/Interest coverage factor, IVZ's debt load looks manageable.

Valuations - IVZ:

Based upon its sector medians, IVZ looks undervalued across the board. Notably, it's selling at below book value, with a price/book of .85X.

Here are two trade ideas for IVZ which you can use to goose its short-term yield.

You can see more details for all of these trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

IVZ's April 2020 $18.00 call strike pays $.65, over 2X its $.31 quarterly dividend, giving you a static yield of 20.22% annualized.

IVZ's April $17.00 put strike also pays $.65, which offers you a 14.24% annualized yield. The $16.35 breakeven is 10.28% below IVZ's average price target of $18.03.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, covers undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, with dividend yields from 5% to 10%+. Our latest success story a 51% total return from inception for one of our core holdings, a little-known 124-year old US microcap dividend stock, which is getting bought out at a 34% premium. In addition to the buyout premium, HDS+ subscribers received 2 years of fat dividends, yielding over 8%. We publish exclusive research articles weekly for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how we can help your portfolio. There's a 20% discount for new members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.