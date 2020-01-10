U.S. PMI - It's The Non-Manufacturing One That Matters

The PMIs are solidly expansionary - the US economy is doing just fine, growing around potential.

It's the service sector that matters and thus it's the service sector PMI that tells us about likely GDP growth.

Contrary to all the attention paid to it the manufacturing sector really isn't important with regards to the entire US economy.

For all the noise manufacturing doesn't matter

Well, that's a bit too extreme, but manufacturing certainly doesn't matter for the whole economy as much as all the attention we pay to it. In modern and mature economies like the US it's some 10% or so of output.

Services are some 80% of the economy - what happens there matters a great deal more. For example, a 2% (quite a large amount) fall in manufacturing production means a 0.2% fall in GDP, only just above the 0.1% we use as the limit of the accuracy we measure GDP with. A 2% fall in services output would be a 1.6% decline in GDP, something that would cause panic.

Thus it's the indicators about the service side of the economy that are actually important to us.

ISM non-manufacturing PMI

We've the numbers from the Institute of Supply Management for the non-manufacturing sector - services plus construction in the method they use:

"The NMI® registered 55 percent, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the November reading of 53.9 percent."

Or in chart form:

(ISM non-manufacturing PMI from Moody's Analytics)

This is nicely in expansionary territory. It's not a boom by any means, but it does imply decent enough growth.

IHS Markit services PMI

IHS does things slightly differently with its classifications but we get broadly the same story here:

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services Business Activity Index registered 52.8 in December, up from 51.6 in November, signalling a further rebound in output growth following a slump in activity during the summer.

Or:

(IHS Markit services PMI from IHS Markit)

Again, solidly expansionary even if not a boom.

The different PMIs

We've talked before about how the ISM and IHS numbers can diverge. For example, ISM has manufacturing shrinking at present, IHS expanding. Given the way the two construct their samples I tend to go with the IHS numbers as being more accurate but we need to always, but always, understand that any survey result is subject to potential error.

At present ISM is more gloomy about manufacturing, rather more hyper about services, than IHS. And I think we really should be taking the IHS numbers as being accurate here. A reading of 55 for services would indicate a distinct upturn in GDP growth and I think it's unlikely that we are going to see that. IHS is showing what all the other economic numbers - including recent GDP numbers themselves - are indicating, a continued expansion at about potential of some 2% for the economy as a whole.

My view

This can all seem a little dancing on pinheads but we are using these numbers to try and predict near future GDP growth. The reason we want to do that is to work out what the Fed might do about monetary policy. It behoves us to work out which of the various statistics is giving us a possibly bum steer therefore. It's the ISM, not IHS, which is.

Assuming I'm right about the IHS numbers being more usefully representative we've got numbers which tell us that GDP growth is at the 1.9%, 2% or so level. Which is about what we think potential is for the US economy given its current structure. We're not going to see much change in policy therefore.

The investor view

The Federal Reserve has been quite clear in the last couple of pronouncements after FOMC meetings. As long as they see growth continuing at or around that potential and also no resurgence of inflation they're going to leave things as they are. The transient issues that affected the economy over the summer have passed and rates are about right for the current economy.

We should take them at their word on this - part of the power of monetary policy is how seriously we take pronouncements about it therefore the Fed tends to do what it says it will do.

Growth seems to be on track at that potential level. We can't see any burst of inflation. Thus no change in monetary policy.

Absent any change in those growth and inflation statistics don't expect any change in Fed policy until the summer at the earliest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.