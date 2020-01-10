Glu Mobile: Prepare For Failure

Even without the a revenue boost, the stock could trade at 3.0x EV/21 revenues for a stock target of $10.63.

The stock is selling off as if the market knows the game is set to fail.

My consensus investment thesis has been to buy Glu Mobile (GLUU) below $6 on any sell offs. The mobile-gaming stock often sells off due to failed new games offering a huge bargain to alert investors. This weeks dip is no exception to this rule. The company has an existing revenue stream warranting a much higher stock price and any future ability to produce successful new games would launch Glu Mobile much higher.

Another Flop, Who Cares

Ok, investors should really care about the failure of Glu Mobile to release successful new games. The stock would be worth substantially more, if new games like WWE Universe and Disney Sorcerer's Arena were successful.

One could easily add $50 million to $100 million in additional bookings from these games and ensure the future success of Glu Mobile. The company wouldn't have to rely on existing franchises to drive growth.

So investors should care about the flops, but the stock is left for dead below $6. The company already has a recent history of success in growing revenues without any new hit games.

A prime example to understand for Glu Mobile is the recent success of Pokeman Go. The game was left for dead after the initial success in 2016, yet Ninantic Labs just completed a year of record revenues topping $894 million in 2019.

Considering the expectation for the release of the Disney (DIS) game early in Q1, the big stock sell off on Wednesday has negatives implications for the games success. The potential exists that insiders know the game is set to fail. On the Q3 earnings call, the company made the statement about Disney Sorcerer's Arena:

Moving to our near-term pipeline, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena remains in beta in several territories and has made strong progress. Later this quarter we are set to release a pivotal update driven enhancements the team has made to the games combat system as well as other key improvements. We will look to go live in Canada shortly after this release as the team continues to polish tune and improve the experience. We remain on track and are looking forward to a global launch in late Q1 2020.

In the December 12 presentation at the Raymond James 2019 Technology investor conference, the company reinforced the projection for low-singe digit growth, excluding new titles. In essence, the company has been so inept at producing new games that the executive team no longer wants to include any of those projections in the guidance for 2020.

The success of Disney Sorcerer's Arena, Originals, Deer Hunter Next and Tap Fishing are huge for the stock rallying from here. Not sure any other company in the world excludes new products or games completely from guidance.

Source: Glu Mobile investor presentation

Multiple Expansion

Investors need to remember that Glu Mobile regularly traded around $2 in 2016 and 2017 before a rally above $10 last year. The market might have a valid perception of perpetual value in the stock, but this doesn't mean that Glu Mobile hasn't seen substantial gains for shareholders.

While no guarantee exists that the stock won't remain perpetually a deep value, the opportunity exists for substantial gains due to multiple expansion combined with consistent revenue growth. If Glu Mobile ever produces a hit game, one is likely to see revenues jump and the multiple expand. This sweet spot is where investors make substantial outsized gains.

A simple look at the forward EV/S multiple has the stock trading far below the valuations of competitors like Zynga (ZNGA) and Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO). The three stocks converged back in April near a 3x EV/21 revenues multiple.

Glu Mobile is now deep value trading at half the EV/S multiple of Zynga and Take-Two Interactive. A multiple back at 3.0x EV/21 revenues produces a stock target of $10.63. A premium multiple at 4.0x EV/21 revenues places the stock up at $14.51.

These base cases don't even factor in a scenario where Glu Mobile actually produces a hit game. In such scenarios, revenues would surge and the potential exists for further multiple expansion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should brace for another failed game launch. The stock is cheap now, but Glu Mobile feel to nearly $4 on the failure of WWE Universe. The best plan is to own the stock with the intent to load up on any major dip below the current price.

