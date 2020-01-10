McCormick Is Overpriced

Over the past year, the shares of McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC) are up about 20%, and I thought I’d check in on this dividend superstar to see if now’s a good time to buy or not. In case the reader is particularly impatient today, I’ll come right to the point. The business has some challenges, but these aren’t enough to drive me away from the shares. In my view, the market knows about the fact that this business is largely resistant to the vagaries of the business cycle, obviously, because the shares are trading at a very rich valuation. For that reason, I can’t recommend simply buying the shares. That said, markets can remain overpriced for years at a time, and for that reason I think selling put options makes the most sense here. There are two potential futures for people who write put options. If the shares remain elevated (or flatline from these levels), they pocket premia. If the shares drop in price, they may be obliged to buy this great company at a very reasonable price. Either outcome is a “win” in my estimation, and for that reason, I’m advocating a short put strategy here.

Financial Snapshot

In many ways, the past five years have seen impressive growth at McCormick. In particular,since 2014, revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~4.97%, and net income is up at a CAGR of ~16.4%. Net income growth may be misleading, though, as a result of the uniqueness of 2018 (see below). Net income to 2017 grew at a less impressive (but still reasonable) CAGR of 2.2%. On the back of this growing profitability, management has increased dividend per share payments at a CAGR of ~7% since 2014.

One thing that leaps out when looking at the financial statements is the huge jump in net income from 2017 to 2018. This was caused by a combination of gross profit improvement of $361 million, and a net improvement income tax expense of $308.6 million. In my view, this will result in 2018 being a fairly tough comparison year. In addition, the impact of the tax benefit seen in 2018 can be felt when comparing the first nine months of 2019 to the same period a year ago. In spite of basically flat revenue and a 9.8% improvement in operating profit, the first nine months of 2019 saw a 32% net income reduction relative to the same period a year ago.

Unfortunately, it’s not only the “good” things that have grown, but so too has debt. As a result, I’m not as impressed with the capital structure. Specificially, in spite of the fact that the weighted interest rate on debt (2.9%) is very low in my view, the level of debt here has grown massively, rising at a CAGR of ~32% over the past five years. That’s obviously not sustainable. More troubling to me is that the lion’s share of this debt is due relatively imminently (68% of long term debt is due in 2024 or earlier). Finally, the company has completed seven acquisitions since 2015, and this has caused goodwill to jump massively. The result is that fully 70.8% of the capital structure is made up of goodwill or intangibles. Given the risk inherent in acquisitions, this is troublesome. In my view, the various risks embedded in the capital structure suggest to me that we should demand a decent discount from the stock. In the next section, I’ll explore the valuation and will try to determine whether the shares are trading at a reasonable discount or not.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve said it so many times that my social life has been impacted negatively (“don’t invite that Doyle guy, he never shuts up about valuation and subsequent returns!”). I consider Seeking Alpha readers a bit of a captive audience, though, so I can indulge my valuation obsession here. The fact is that the more you pay for something, the lower will be your subsequent returns. For that reason, we must go beyond simply judging the quality of a business. Because we access the future cash flows of the business, we must look at the stock as a thing distinct from the company.

In particular, I think we want to avoid companies that have too much optimism embedded in their current price. The reason for this is that optimistic forecasts will (sooner or later) be dashed, and when that happens, investors suffer. I judge optimism and price in a few ways. The simplest of these is to look at a ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow, book value etc.). On that basis, the following picture is worth far more than 1,000 of my words. McCormick is trading at a multiple greater than the overall market and very near the top end of its own history.

Source: Ycharts

In addition, I want to unpack what the market is forecasting about the future of a given company. In order to do that, I turn to the work presented by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula (and some highschool algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable and thus work out what the market must be assuming about the company’s future. Obviously, I want to avoid companies that have assumptions embedded in price that are too optimistic. Using this methodology reveals that at the moment, the market is assuming that McCormick will grow at a rate of ~8.25%. I consider this to be massively optimistic.

Options As Alternative

In my view, this is a relatively solid business that is well diversified and is relatively recession resistant. So, I would like to own it. The problem is that the valuation makes no sense to me at the moment. This is the case with more great companies than I can name. This presents investors with a choice. We can wait for the shares of these great businesses to return to a better valuation. The problem with this approach is that there’s no way to know when that will happen, as for years now, strong arguments have been made that markets overpriced.

I think selling puts offers an excellent alternative to simply passively waiting for shares to drop, because I think the short put offers investors a “win-win” trade. If the shares remain richly priced, or if they flatline, the investor simply pockets the premium. If, on the other hand, the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they consider to be a one that ensures a decent long term performance.

My preferred option at the moment is the January 2021 put with a strike price of $130. These are currently bid-asked at $2.75-$3.70. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll do so at a net price about 24% below the current level. At $127.50, the prospects of great long term performance are greatly enhanced.

It’s been about 47 weeks since the shares closed at or below $130, so there’s a reasonable chance that these puts will be exercised. If they are, holding all else equal, the investor will own the company at a PE ratio of ~24.5 and will enjoy a dividend yield of ~1.9% (in addition to the premium that would represent an additional 2%).

Conclusion

In spite of some trouble with the capital structure, and the dilution investors have seen over the past few years, I think there’s obviously much to like about McCormick. The business is largely resistant to economic downturns. That said, investors don’t buy companies, they buy stocks, and those stocks can be driven by forces that have nothing to do with the health of the underlying. At the moment, the shares are excessively priced in my view, and as I’ve said many times, the more you pay for something, the lower will be your subsequent returns. For that reason, I can’t recommend that investors buy at these prices. I can suggest that investors sell puts well below the current price, as these represent great alternatives to simply waiting around for relative sanity to return to valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling 3 of the puts mentioned in this article.