Ingredion: The Secret Ingredient For Performance

Investors have lost faith into the company because of several temporary headwinds, all of them impacting the company at the same time.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is an ingredients solutions provider listed in the US with a market capitalization of roughly $ 6B. Its stock price has performed poorly and significantly underperformed the S&P 500 since the end of 2017. Indeed, over the last two years, the stock is down -30%, while the S&P 500 is up +25%. In addition, its P/E ratio has collapsed from almost 18x to 13x over the same period, while the P/E ratio of the broad US equity index has been pretty stable at 18x.

This poor performance can be explained by declining margins resulting from external factors such as rising commodity prices, higher transportation costs, and FX headwinds, as well as the shutdown of one of its main facility. While most investors believe that margins will never recover, we disagree with that belief. Indeed, we consider that most of those headwinds are temporary or part of the business model. The company already has a proven track record for dealing with commodity price inflation through price increases. Besides, restructuring costs are one-offs and will improve the business mix and make the production capacity more efficient. Finally, we believe that investors do not really appreciate the change in business mix. As a result, they use inadequate peers for valuation purposes.

Company overview

Ingredion is a global ingredients solutions provider. It processes agricultural commodities such as corn, tapioca, rice and potatoes in order to turn them into starches and sweeteners used primarily by the food and beverage industries, in addition to the paper, brewing, and personal care industries. Starches are mainly used as a thickener in products like soups or yoghurt but offer many more functions. For instance, it has binding properties allowing vitamins not to stay in the bottom of bottles. Starches can also improve the stability of products, which can be very useful for frozen or microwaveable foods. Finally, starches imitate the texture and the taste of fatty ingredients without the actual fat; therefore, they can be used in the development of low-fat formulations. Sweeteners are food additives that provide the sweet taste (similar to sugar) but with fewer calories. For example, allulose is a rare, low-calorie sugar that does not need to be declared as an added sugar in the label of US food products.

Revenues are distributed as follows: North America 60%, South America 16%, Asia Pacific 14%, and EMEA 10%. End-products can be either considered as commodity ingredients or specialty ingredients. The latter are responsible for only 29% of revenues but 48% of operating income, while the former account for 71% of revenues but only 52% of operating profits. The share of specialty business in the mix has increased over time and will keep increasing because of recent investments and the management's commitment to further invest into that area.

Key differences between the specialty and non-specialty business

Specialty ingredients are value-added products because they require additional processing and are based on proprietary formulations. Besides, specialty ingredients face lower competition than commodity products because there are not readily substitutes. As a result, they offer more pricing power and have better margins. Commodity ingredients offer no product differentiation and might be substitutable. As a result, pricing power is only related to underlying commodities prices (contracts are on a cost-plus basis), and margins are lower.

The commodity business is a no-growth business and provides no economic moats because end-products are undifferentiated, and some of them can even be substitutable. The specialty business provides innovative solutions, which may have been developed in collaboration with the client for specific needs. As a result, those ingredients provide important features (taste, texture…) to end-products, which make it really difficult to change the supplier. Indeed, the new supplier would have to develop specialty solutions (require time and money), whereas the company takes the risk that clients reject the new product formulation. Besides, specialty ingredients account for a small part of the total product costs (3%/10% for specialty products and 1%/2% for single ingredient), which means that companies have no financial incentives to switch suppliers.

In terms of growth opportunities, the specialty business is expected to outgrow the commodity business. The company guides for mid- to high-single digit growth for the specialty segment and flat to low-single digit growth for the remaining business, which means that total revenues are expected to grow between 1% and 4%, outperforming the end-markets (growth estimates of 1%/2%). The difference can be explained by three factors.

Firstly, clients will keep outsourcing their operations. Clients could decide to improve the cost structure of their businesses (by turning fixed costs into variables ones) in order to reduce earnings volatility, and smaller companies may not have the capacity internally to develop new products. Besides, consumers taste and desire change very quickly, which require companies to constantly invest in order to remain aligned with what consumers demand. Ingredients solutions providers are more agile because they can leverage their know-how and knowledge across all of their clients. Secondly, the ingredients industry is highly fragmented, which should allow Ingredion to gain market shares over smaller players. Thirdly, its specialty product portfolio is well-positioned for benefiting from actual consumers trends such as health & wellness, lower sugar intake, plant-based proteins, food away from home and clean labels, which are categories outgrowing the market.

Reasons explaining the poor performance and the cheap valuations

We believe that a combination of factors explains this poor performance and the discounted valuation. First of all, the company faces industry-specific issues such as rising corn prices, lower co-products value, and higher transportation costs.

"Well, what I would say is that, we are experiencing, right now, a significant increase in overall corn costs, again, driven by those 3 factors that we talked about, just the overall gross corn cost just based on uncertainty about yields and the size of the crop and co-products, which remains at a structural lower level than it had historically. And then on top of that, you've got basis. So these are 3 real dramatic impacts to everyone in the entire industry" (Source: Q2 19 earnings call)

Besides, US operations have been impacted by higher production costs, while the business outside North America has been impacted by significant FX headwinds. Finally, we believe that investors are still not 100% familiar with the business and, more specifically, with the evolution of the business mix, which is becoming more and more oriented towards specialty ingredients.

Are those concerns overdone?

The company faced rising net corn prices. Net corn price is the difference between the spot corn price (also referred to as gross corn cost) less the value of co-products. Co-products (accounting for 19% of net sales) are generated during the processing of corn and encompass corn meal, corn gluten, and corn oil. Those products have low value but can still be sold to food manufacturers (margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings…) and farmers (animal feed) in order to reduce gross corn costs. In general, co-products act as a natural hedge and protect margins: when corn price rises, the value of co-products sold increases as well, thus net corn cost does not change that much.

"If you have changes in the gross cost of corn, you usually have a parallel change in the co-products that we sell. And so they act as a bit of a natural hedge" (Source: Q2 19 earnings call)

Corn prices have risen as a result of excessive rains and late crop plantings in the U.S (reducing the visibility of the crop size). However, corn prices fell back to more normalized levels during the second half of 2019, which means that the company is now in a better position to renegotiate its different contracts. Indeed, the company may decide not to pass all those lower corn costs to its clients in order to improve margins.

Keep also in mind that corn prices have always been very volatile, but it did not prevent the company to post solid financial results over time because of its ability to pass price increases to customers. For instance, following a strong price increase in corn price in 2010/2011, the company has been able to report a price/mix contribution of 19% (meaning that large price increases have been implemented).

"Historically, our business model, over time, passes through the change cost of corn and we expect to do the same going forward and that would be into next year as well." (Source: Q2 19 earnings call)

Unfortunately, co-products' value has recently diverged from gross corn costs. Indeed, their prices have decreased significantly since 2018 (roughly -20/25%), while corn prices have slightly increased (+7%) over that period.

Co-products are generally substitutable in many end-products in which they are used. For instance, farmers can feed their animals with soybean meal or corn meal; whatever the lowest cost option is. Following the China/US trade war, the Chinese demand for soybean has collapsed, which led to lower soybean price. Indeed, China accounts for more than 60% of global soybean imports, while the US and Brazil together account for more than 80% of global exports. The lower demand from China (related to tariffs and African swine fever) has led to excessive soybean stocks in the US, which pressured prices of substitutable products such as corn co-products.

We do not believe that co-products' value will remain depressed forever. Indeed, the African swine fever in China is unprecedented and should not occur every year. US/China relations could improve (maybe after the elections). If they don't, we believe that some company will buy US soybeans in order to resell them to China. Besides, US farmers are quite reactive in terms of adapting their harvests, and they have already started to look for new export markets, which will increase the demand for soybeans and reduce US stocks. Otherwise, they will just harvest less in the coming years. As a result, we believe that soybean prices will normalize over time, which will lead to a normalization of co-products prices as well. In fact, commodity price volatility is usual and reflects commodity cycles, thus nothing worrisome for long-term investors. Finally, as we previously said, the company is able to pass through price increases to its customers in order to deal with swings in commodity prices.

The company has also been impacted by higher transportation costs (referred to as higher basis costs). The company implements hedging strategies with futures; thus, the company is exposed to basis risk. Basis risk results from the fact that the future contract does not move precisely as the underlying asset. Indeed, spot price in local markets usually differs from future price because the local spot price is adjusted for different variables such as freight, handling, storage, and quality.

"Higher cost to move corn, which is reflected in higher basis costs" (Source: Q1 2019 earning calls)

The company has implemented different initiatives for redesigning its freight bidding process and has the ability to pass cost increases to customers, if needed.

On top of that, the company has also been impacted by higher production costs in North America, which are mostly related to the shutdown of one of its main facilities (Stockton, California). That facility produces primarily high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS is mainly used in carbonated soft drinks), which faces lower demand resulting from consumers' desires for lower sugar alternatives. As a result, the company is optimizing its production network in order to adjust its capacity to new market dynamics.

"We're taking this necessary action to balance our capacity versus sweetener demand, focus future resource investment toward our specialty growth initiatives and continue to deliver on our customer experience commitments" (Source: www.foodbusinessnews.net)

Such changes imply upfront restructuring costs and impact volumes sold, which negatively impact margins in the short term. However, the network optimization should improve margins going forward, thanks to higher utilization rate (lower fixed cost per unit) and more efficient production capacity. Besides, the company has implemented a $125M cost-saving initiative, which should improve the cost structure and simplify the organization. Here are the main elements of this initiative: reducing the exposure to high-fructose corn syrup, more efficient global procurement, a redesign of the freight bidding process, and a review of the organization. Finally, organic growth should improve as well because the company will have a lower exposure to challenging businesses (HFCS) and a higher exposure to more attractive ones (specialty products).

Finally, Ingredion also faces FX headwinds as highlighted by an average of 400 bps yearly revenue growth headwind in the last 5 years. Between the end of 2017 and 2019, the Brazilian real (roughly 8% of sales), the Argentinean pesos (roughly 5% of sales), and the Pakistani Rupee (<5% of sales) have depreciated by -18%, -68%, and -29%, respectively. Those country exposures are not huge and are well diversified, but the FX environment has been so tough that the impact has been important at the group level.

"So just kind of relationship to ForEx, it is absolutely our policy that we work diligently and have, over many years, to pass through the effects of foreign exchange. What I would say is that within the last 18 months, the magnitude and the pace of foreign exchange devaluations in non-U. S. dollar-denominated currencies have been absolutely extraordinary and unrelenting" (Source: Q2 2019 earning calls)

Some of its costs are also in local currencies (no additional information disclosed); therefore, the company is somehow naturally hedged. However, profits have to be translated in US dollars (reporting currency). As a result, US profits from foreign operations are lower than they used to be. The only way to offset that impact is to reprice contracts, which is what the company is doing. Indeed, strong price actions have already been implemented.

"in a quarter, we're catching up 60% to 70% of the ForEx devaluations through - putting through price increases. So we're working very hard, and I think, in successive quarters, we will catch up." (Source: Q2 2019 earning calls)

The following table shows that the highest price increases have been taken in the South America and EMEA businesses, which are the business units which suffer the most from currency depreciations.

To sum up, as a result of those different headwinds, operating margin went down 280 bps, from 14.3% in 2017 to 11.5% for the first 9 months of 2019. It seems that investors consider that margins will not recover in the coming years, while we believe that most of the impacts are temporary or manageable (part of the business model), and that it will take only a couple of quarters before recovering (especially, given the business mix transition and the time lag for price increase adjustments).

A misunderstood business model

We believe that Ingredion is misunderstood by investors. Indeed, peers are quite difficult to pick. In general, investors compare it to agricultural processors such as Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Bunge (BG), Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYF) (or unlisted peers such as Cargill or Louis Dreyfus). We believe that those companies (especially Bunge and Archer-Daniels-Midland) are not entirely comparable because approximately 70%/80% of their revenues come from non-processed commodities (trading of commodities).

Furthermore, margins, ROIC, and ROIC volatility suggest that Ingredion is more similar to a group composed of ingredients solutions providers and specialty chemical companies producing flavors and fragrances.

Of course, Ingredion still has a large non-specialty business, which means that the company is not 100% comparable to that group as well. However, in terms of valuation, Ingredion is trading 100% in line with commodity processors, while we believe blended multiples (50% commodity processors/50% ingredients solutions providers) are more appropriate for valuing the company.

Valuation

In order to reflect the earnings mix (50/50 specialty/commodity businesses), we consider that a fair multiple should be an average of multiples of commodity processors and ingredients solutions providers. This quick calculation shows a tremendous upside.

We have built three scenarios for our DCF in order to derive a range of valuations. The risk rewards are very attractive as highlighted by the +93% and +33% upside for the best- and base-case scenarios, respectively; while our worst-case scenario suggests -29% downside (price at the time of writing of $90.29).

The base-case scenario considers revenue growth of 2% CAGR with a recovery of margins (reaching 14.8%), mainly due to its ability to pass price increases and the change in business mix (specialty products have margins twice as large as those of commodity products). For comparison purposes, the long-term company guidance calls for [1%-4%] revenue growth. Besides, we note that margins were 14.1% and 14.3% in 2016 and 2017, respectively, before all the negative headwinds previously discussed and with a lower share of specialty products in the mix.

Our bull case scenario offers >90% upside. This scenario is based on 3.5% CAGR revenue growth and operating margin reaching 16%. Moreover, the company terminal value is estimated with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14x, reflecting the improvement in the business mix (equal to the blended multiple).

Even though our worst-case offers roughly 30% downside, we believe that we have been aggressive in our assumptions. Indeed, we consider no revenue growth and no recovery in margins. Furthermore, our company terminal value estimates are based on a terminal growth rate of 0% and an EV/EBITDA of 8x.

Risks

Earnings volatility: The business is still subject to raw materials price fluctuations, especially in ex-US businesses that do not implement hedging programs. The company manages this risk through various kinds of contracts and hedging programs. The company has short-term contracts which allow quick re-pricing and tolling contracts in which the client bears all commodities risks. The company is only exposed to commodity price volatility on its fixed price annual contracts.

Product substitutes: Although the business mix becomes more specialty-oriented, a large portion of the non-specialty business is still exposed to readily substitutable products (especially co-products). As a result, clients can easily switch from one supplier to another. This risk will become less and less important as specialty products account for a larger portion of sales over time. Besides, competitors have generally exhibited price discipline, and we are not overly concerned by new entrants, given the combination of a highly capital-intensive business, limited returns on investments, and muted growth opportunities.

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS): The declining demand for carbonated soft drinks, which is the main end-market for HFCS, puts pressure on volumes. However, competitors tend to exhibit rational pricing and are slowly reducing their capacity in order to maintain pricing power and run their operations close to full capacity (reducing fixed costs per unit). Finally, some beverage companies are very loyal because HFCS is part of their formulation (reducing the risk of switching from HFCS to sugar when sugar price is cheap enough). Therefore, we believe that this risk is manageable, especially given the company exposure to this business (roughly 10% of sales).

Government tax: Some developed countries have been implemented "sugar tax" on sweetened foods and beverages. Additional tax or new countries adopting such tax could jeopardize Ingredion's existing business (but could support the specialty business).

US/China trade war: China is the world's largest importer of soybean, while the US is the largest producer. Following the implementation of tariffs, volume exported to China has significantly declined.

FX: Roughly 40% of sales are generated outside of North America. Even though this level is not extreme, revenue growth faced an average of 200 bps headwind in the last decade (-400 bps in the last 5 years). A devaluation of emerging country currencies (Mexico, Argentina, and Pakistan, in particular) could further pressure company margins and could lead to asset impairments.

