If I Had To Pick One REIT, It's EPR: 6.4% Yield And Growing

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

We have stated many times that EPR Properties (EPR) is one of our favorite buy-and-hold REITs for the very long term. Currently yielding 6.4%, EPR properties had raised their dividend for the past 10 years at a CAGR of 5.6%. It hits that rare sweet spot of paying a high-enough yield to provide us the immediate income we desire, while also providing a nice raise year after year.

EPR's management has proven to make good decisions. They have demonstrated a willingness to avoid the temptation of growth for the sake of growth.

EPR has a unique portfolio which focuses on "experiential" real estate. Essentially, EPR seeks to own the places where people go for entertainment. While some have the knee-jerk reaction that entertainment gets cut first, that has not been the reality. Consumer spending on leisure has increased as a percentage of total consumption and in gross dollars.

Source: EPR

EPR's property portfolio proved to be quite strong, even through the recession. EPR structures the leases as "triple-net" leases, meaning the tenant is responsible for most expenses. A key factor that has supported EPR's ability to consistently have 99%-plus occupancy is that the tenants frequently have millions of dollars worth of equipment investments in the property that cannot easily be moved. Ending the lease means leaving that equipment behind. More often, the tenant can sell the equipment and transfer the lease to the buyer.

While many of their tenants have highly variable revenues, often dependent on the weather or how many blockbusters are made in a year, all that matters for EPR is that the tenant can pay rent. As a result, even through the recession, in 23 years of being publicly traded EPR's occupancy level never dropped below 97% and is routinely 99-100%.

Despite this incredible record, EPR trades at a lower valuation than many peers. We have heard many on Seeking Alpha discussing their concerns about EPR's tenant quality, specifically, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) and TopGolf.

These fears are misplaced as both have proven to be great successes for EPR. AMC has been their largest tenant since IPO and continues to have strong rent coverage. TopGolf was a complete unknown when EPR decided to start investing in them. Since then, TopGolf has grown into a popular entertainment venue and the properties are worth approximately twice as much as EPR paid for them. Let's take a closer look at these two tenants.

AMC

One of the most prominent fears discussed about EPR is their exposure to AMC.

Source: EPR

AMC accounts for 18.1% of EPR's gross revenue. That's a fairly sizable exposure. Additionally, Regal Entertainment Group and Cinemark make up 12.3% and 5.6% of gross rent, respectively. Those three companies account for approximately 36% of rent and they are all in the movie industry.

Much has been made in articles on Seeking Alpha and in the comment threads about the "high risk" that this concentration has for EPR. We are as pro diversification as anyone. Our model portfolio has more than 100 positions at any given time and we usually recommend maximum allocations of 1-4% in any one investment. Our maximum allocation recommendation for EPR is 3%.

Since we are so diversified within our portfolios, is it really necessary for EPR to be highly diversified? If EPR were 100% movie theaters, and we allocated our maximum of 3%, our exposure to theaters would be 3%. We want to be diversified among equity REITs, mortgage REITs, BDCs, MLPs, healthcare, fixed income and more. Do we need one company that rents properties, writes mortgages loans, buys CLOs, lends to businesses, owns pipelines, runs a hospital and manages a bond portfolio all from a mall? That would be patently absurd and a terrible company to invest in.

Specialization is extremely beneficial in numerous ways. We frequently see companies that get distracted from their core competency start under performing. Especially in real estate, there's a large advantage that comes from knowing a particular market extremely well.

AMC has been EPR's largest tenant since inception in 1997. At IPO, EPR was 100% AMC theaters. Since that time, AMC has gone through some ownership changes and it has expanded considerably.

Trouble?

Some might point to AMC's stock price and cry wolf.

Data by YCharts

It's not pretty and we are very glad that we are not owners of AMC common equity. We all know that there's a huge difference between whether a company is a good investment and whether they are a good tenant.

As landlords, we have very little concern over whether AMC shareholders make money. All we care about is whether AMC can pay their rent. Whether AMC is making smart capital allocation decisions, whether they can sustain their dividend, and even whether or not they over-leverage is not our primary concern.

Even in bankruptcy, if AMC wants to use the theaters, they have to pay the rent. AMC's options are to accept the leases as is or reject the leases. If they accept the leases, they are bound to live up to the terms as written and any restructuring of their debt or equity will not have an impact on how much cash EPR collects.

The only way AMC can force a renegotiation is by rejecting the lease. At that point, EPR gains possession of the properties and they are free to negotiate a new lease with AMC or approach any of their competitors - most of which already are tenants of EPR.

It's worth noting that a lot of the equipment in a movie theater cannot be moved. AMC can't reject the lease and then go in and start removing seats, sound systems, screens etc. to sell them on eBay. So EPR would not be offering a vacant space that needs capex, they would be offering a space that's ready to be operational as fast as the new tenant can get employees there and already has a built-in base of customers used to going to that location.

The question is not whether or not AMC is making money, the question is whether or not they are making money at the property level. To do that, we want to look at rent to EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent). If rent/EBITDAR is high, then there's enough room for a more efficient operator to profit.

Here is a look at AMC's EBITDAR over the past five years.

Source: Company SEC Filings/Author's Calculations

As we can see it has ranged from about 2.0x to 2.2x through 2018. Looking at this chart, some might be alarmed at the significant dropoff in 2019. EBITDAR suddenly dropped to 1.69x.

When there's a sudden change, it's important to dig into the details and see why it changed. As it turns out, the big change was not from some significant dropoff in cash flow or profitability. It was due to the adoption of accounting standard ASC 842. This results in different accounting for AMC's leases which has a major impact on the rent recorded as well as EBITDA. Here's a look at the changes from AMC's 10-Q.

Source: AMC 10-Q

The change in leasing accounting has two major impacts on the Rent/EBITDAR calculation. First, it increases rent by $87.6 million and second it reduces depreciation and amortization by $72 million. We will not opine as to whether or not the new standard creates a better picture of AMC's finances, but if we are comparing to prior years it's important to recognize that the numbers are calculated very differently. This is a change in accounting that changes how the results are depicted in SEC filings, it does not reflect any actual change in cash flow.

When comparing historical numbers, it's important to compare apples to apples. Since AMC elected not to adjust their historical numbers, the easiest way to compare apples to apples is to adjust 2019's numbers to match the prior accounting standard.

If we adjust 2019 numbers to match what they would have been under the old accounting standard, our chart looks very different.

Source: SEC Filings, Author Calculations

When evaluated under the same standard as prior years, AMC's Rent/EBITDAR falls right in the middle of where it has been for the past five years. There has been no material change to AMC's ability to pay rent.

Not Just Any Locations

Let us pretend that there's a "black swan" event and AMC does file bankruptcy. As of Dec. 31, 2018, EPR owned 54 AMC locations out of the more than 1,000 locations that AMC owns. So while AMC is a major tenant for EPR, in the grand scheme we are not talking about a ton of locations from AMC's perspective.

Source: EPR Presentation

EPR holds approximately 3% of the theater market share, but those theaters account for 7% of total theater revenue. In other words, EPR's theaters average over twice the revenue of the average theater.

Would AMC maintain leases to ensure their competitors do not have the option to take away their better than average locations? Of course they would.

Not A Real Issue

This is an imaginary fear that's as real as the monsters under your bed. The reality is:

AMC has been an incredible tenant .

. The entire movie industry has provided EPR with uninterrupted 100% occupancy for more than 20 years . We cannot think of a single sub-sector in real estate that has duplicated that success.

. We cannot think of a single sub-sector in real estate that has duplicated that success. AMC's rent coverage has not changed and remains stable. It only appears to change due to a change in accounting standards.

It only appears to change due to a change in accounting standards. EPR owns above-average locations, that's why they have not been impacted by large closures in the past and are unlikely to have problems keeping the locations filled in the future.

TopGolf

Another issue that has surfaced is concern over EPR's exposure to TopGolf.

Was TopGolf a risk? Absolutely. EPR started investing in TopGolf properties in 2012 when nobody had a clue whether the company would be successful. It was a brand new form of entertainment that had absolutely no track record.

Today, TopGolf is a company that's worth an estimated $2.6 billion, has a partnership with the PGA, is considering an IPO in 2020 and the few public sales of the properties have been high-dollar.

Of the 54 locations in the US, EPR owns 36 of them. This gives them a lot of control over how many properties are being sold in the secondary market. It also makes EPR one of the first phone calls that TopGolf makes when they want to open a new location.

Management has said that they intend to put the brakes on their TopGolf exposure, but noted that they still see "almost every opportunity" and will take advantage of premium opportunities.

Independently, we have observed that EPR has started marketing TopGolf locations for sale. We expect that EPR will sell a handful of locations in 2020 to reduce exposure, but also as price discovery, to see what these properties can sell for on the secondary market. Over time, their exposure to TopGolf can be expected to decrease.

EPR made a fairly aggressive bet on an upstart company that created an entirely new category of entertainment. They are now at a point where they are done developing properties and will start profiting from them, now that TopGolf is a nationally-recognized brand and seen as a desirable tenant. It seems a bit late to start worrying about the risk at the very point when EPR is in a position to start realizing gains.

Growth

EPR is well positioned for significant investment in 2020. For the last couple of years, dispositions have been larger than investments. This is primarily due to EPR not wanting to reach too far while they were dealing with the CLA bankruptcy. Management wisely pulled in their horns, invested cautiously into already existing relationships and kept their balance sheet flexible.

As a result, EPR's $1 billion revolver is free and clear, they had more than $100 million in cash at the end of Q3 and they avoided issuing equity at unnecessarily low prices when the common shares were trading in the $50s.

We really appreciate the discipline that management demonstrated. Many REITs would have attempted to cover up their tenant issues by issuing equity at any price and going on a massive acquisition spree.

Additionally, they have orchestrated a profitable exit from their charter school portfolio. The charter school portfolio was done primarily through mortgages, which would be provided while the school was being constructed and set up. Since charter schools frequently have access to much cheaper capital once they are running, the mortgages were frequently paid off early. This resulted in quite lucrative prepayment fees. However, it also made for very lumpy earnings as EPR had no control over when these prepayments would happen and limited visibility. For REITs, predictable income is rewarded, and lumpy income is usually penalized in valuation.

This provides EPR with an additional $450 million in cash that will be redeployed in the near future. EPR is recommitting itself to "experiential" properties. Location-based entertainment properties like they have found success with in the movies, golf, amusement parks, and ski resorts.

Source: EPR

These are the types of properties that we can expect EPR to redeploy their proceeds in. We also will not be surprised if EPR starts phasing out the remainder of their education properties, which make up approximately 11% of their portfolio.

EPR has cash on hand and a billion dollars available on their revolver, so we expect some significant acquisition activity in 2020. EPR will have the luxury of waiting for their equity prices to improve before issuing more equity.

Conclusion

The fears propagated by some analysts are misplaced. AMC, and movie theaters in general, have been one of the best investments in real estate over the past 20 years. That is not going to change.

EPR has been proactive in improving locations, redeveloping them with state of the art technology, better seating, and more amenities. The days of movie theaters thriving because they were the only place to go to see content is gone, and that means they have to improve the experience. They have been doing that, and there has been great success at EPR locations.

AMC is not at immediate risk of bankruptcy, and even in such a black swan scenario, EPR holds above-average locations that are unlikely to be abandoned. EPR management already has demonstrated their ability to handle these situations when top-ten tenant Children's Learning Adventure filed bankruptcy and ultimately liquidated. We have confidence in EPR's management in such an unlikely scenario.

Fears over TopGolf seem even more misplaced. TopGolf is more popular today than it ever has been in the past. EPR made their investment in these properties years ago, and in retrospect, it appears to have been a brilliant gamble. They invested at 8%-10% cap-rates for properties that today are likely to trade at a 4%-6% cap-rate. We expect EPR to start realizing some of those gains in the near future.

EPR is underpriced relative to their peers. At 13x FFO, they are trading below the 16x range of the average REIT and well below triple-net peers that usually trade at multiples in the high-teens or low 20s. We believe EPR should be trading at a 15x multiple, which suggests a fair value around $82. There are a few catalysts we see that could cause that price improvement to happen:

Removing the charter school portfolio makes FFO more predictable and less lumpy. We believe the market focused on valuations using recurring revenue, which ignored much of the gains from that portfolio.

EPR will announce a dividend raise in February. There are not many 6.4% yields that consistently grow year after year.

Significant acquisitions in 2020 will drive growth. We expect 2020 guidance to beat the market's expectations. The market is still pricing EPR for flat FFO.

EPR's management has proven they are good stewards of our capital. We look forward to seeing what new properties they will be adding to the portfolio in 2020. Entertainment properties are one of the best place to be invested. EPR can currently be bought for around $70, which provides us a realistic expectation of 17%-plus price growth, plus a 6.4% dividend yield that will be increased within a couple of months. EPR remains one of our favorite REITs to hold long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.