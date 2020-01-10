The one thing people tend to forget is the more oil we have, the lower the price and the lower the profits the oil companies make. - David Pratt

Someone has to move that oil, but the oil shipping industry is tough. Supply and demand play a crucial role, as well as geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) with its fleet of 41 vessels (out of which 13 VLCC - Very Large Crude Carriers) is an active industry player, trying to mitigate risks like the recent events related to Iran.

A U.S. strike last Thursday killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, immediately triggering an international crisis. For owners and operators of oil tankers, like Navios, such news means higher war insurance premiums, but also rising freight rates. Transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the choke point for oil and gas shipping becomes a challenge.

One of the recent Lead-Lag Reports mentioned the risks associated with the Iran events. Treasuries, gold, oil, and other commodities posted solid gains while risk assets retreated. The more challenging part of figuring out where the markets go from here is the unknown of how Iran might respond and how long a potential conflict might last. A modest response involving the targeting of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, for example, might result in just a temporary jolt to the markets much in the same way as last year's strikes on Saudi oil facilities. If Iran attempts something more drastic, such as shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, for example, things could get ugly quickly.

The global oil market continues to grow, driven by growth in global GDP. The IMF predicts 3.4% global GDP growth for 2020, with emerging and developing Asian economies leading. For global oil demand that translates into an increase of 1.2 mb/d. The strong correlation between global oil demand and GDP growth has helped oil shipping companies throughout the years better plan the business.

Increasing U.S. oil exports help build a robust 2020 tanker story. The market shows signs of strength as demand for VLCCs will grow by 5.7% in 2020 - one of the strongest expansions in years, according to Clarkson Research Services. According to the International Energy Agency, the Atlantic basin will continue to lead the export of crude oil, with Asian countries the main importers.

A dividend-paying company, Navios has $83.9 million in receivables as of September 30, 2019, and over $400 million in long-term contracted revenue. With operating expenses fixed through December 2021, Navios built through the years strategic relationships with banks, shipyards, and other key industry players. It also raised $3.8 billion in debt and equity since 2010.

Beginning with January this year, new environmental legislation comes into effect. This will limit sulfur oxide (a pollutant responsible for creating acid rain, among other negative effects) shipping emissions and will have a strong impact in decreasing the VLCCs available worldwide. Fleet growth is expected to slow in 2020 and 2021 - the total oil tanker order book continues to decline.

Navios' share price continues to decline in a bearish trend, despite a recent spike from the lows. While below the downward trendline, bulls will face continuous pressure.

A break above $15 opens the gates for a move to $37, where it failed in two previous occasions. Not only might it invalidate the previous double top, but it may mean the end of a decade long bearish trend.

