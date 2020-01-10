The Easy VIX: What To Look For From Here

I'll share the trend in Easy VIX metrics which were extremely bullish for months, then skirted with 'Sell' thresholds but are now rebounding again.

The question is what to look for now. It's been 91 trading days since my last 'Buy' signal and that's a long time. But some indications portend more good news.

Stocks have been on a tear since my last 'Buy' signal on August 29, 2019. The ETF basket I track (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, and SSO) is up 14% since.

This is my first article since the SA Roundtable; I hope some of you have been able to see that. It was an honor to participate.

Everyone wants to forecast the market action and so do I, even though I know it's a fool's errand. So, I'll do it just for fun. I think we're in for another good year. But I also know that the value of a prediction pales in comparison to the overwhelming value of real-time risk metrics. So, today, I'll discuss my market expectations, but understand that whether I'm right or wrong about the continuing bull market, I expect to earn my best returns by following daily risk metrics.

Predictions

Fundamentals look great, but to me, while they provide a strategic context and are useful for allocating investments among sectors, they're of little use for timing broad market decisions. Right now, the Fed seems to be neutral, China trade concerns are abating, the USMCA deal is likely to pass any time now, and impeachment headlines are fading. But there is no good way to know what's priced into the market.

I'll come at my prediction from a different perspective. I'll explain how the current market sentiment is very similar to the sentiment in 2017 before the S&P ran up nearly 20-plus percent. The broad market moves in risk-on/risk-off waves, and I use changes in the VIX term structure to identify exit and reentry points. I don't like to think of this as market timing, more like a risk‑assessment model.

In order to make my perspective clear, I need to explain how the shape of the VIX futures curve can be translated into a measure of market risk sentiment. More precisely, the rate of change in that shape telegraphs risk-on or risk-off sentiment swings.

This is the VIX term structure, reflecting the first four monthly VIX futures contracts, as I recorded them last night, January 9th, a few minutes after 4:00 PM EST.

VIX Term Structure After 4:00 PM Yesterday

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: CBOE

Comparing that curve to the curve during the market correction of mid-December 2018, it's easy to see that the shape is different during high-risk intervals.

Comparing VIX Term Structures for Good versus Bad Market Environments

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: CBOE

I measure each daily shape reading ("SHAPE") as the average delta for the first four VIX futures contracts. For anyone inclined toward formulas here it is:

SHAPE = Average (F2/F1 - 1, F3/F2 - 1, F4/F3 - 1) = +7.19% on Jan-9-20; or negative (4.64%) on Dec-18-19

The term of art is "contango" for positive, upward shaped curves like January 9th, and "backwardated" for negative, downward shaped curves like December 18, 2019.

But just like any good road trip, the real value is in the story of how you got there. So, making daily measurements of the degree of contango or backwardation facilitates a view of the trends, and those trends can yield a slope or more than one slope when SHAPE readings are plotted in a series. Here are slopes of two different look-back horizons as of January 9th; they reflect sentiment changes - transient short-term changes on the left and intermediate changes in sentiment on the right.

Changes in SHAPE Metric (Slopes) Indicate Changes in Sentiment

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: VIXCentral.com, CBOE

When I look at these trends, it seems to indicate that while the rally was getting a bit tired (right trend), it's now showing new vigor (left trend). A more comprehensive view of Easy VIX metrics indicates that to be true. While metrics have been bullish for more than 90 trading days, they were skirting just above 'Sell' levels last week, and now they've returned to the bullish levels of mid-December.

I've modeled almost 12 years of data and have traded the Easy VIX quantitative algorithm live since late 2018 with good results consistent with the model, and I've been reporting results of the algorithm in Seeking Alpha articles since May. I have high expectations in the model's validity because the modeling is done in such a way as to make each daily decision based only on data known prior to the decision. In effect, the model learns from new data and applies accumulated knowledge at any point to prospective decisions from that point forward.

So, what about expectations? Again, I first want to emphasize, I don't trade on predictions. I trade on daily metrics, and they can change - sometimes quickly. So, I'll do a prediction just for fun.

The following graph shows the evolution of the SHAPE metric over the last 46 days compared to the 46 days ending March 7, 2017. The reason for my choice of March 7, 2017, will be apparent in a moment. You can see that the metrics moved in a similar fashion.

Comparing the SHAPE Metric Trends, Now versus March 2017

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: VIXCentral.com, CBOE

I know there is some concern that this rally has gone on for some time and we're overdue for a correction, but I'm not very concerned. Looking at history, March 7, 2017, represented the 81st trading day of that Easy VIX 'Hold' interval which, ultimately, ran for 105 trading days. Further, the next 'Sell' interval lasted only 5 days avoiding a small 0.5% decline, to be followed by another 'Buy' signal that lasted for another 80-day period. Ultimately, the ETF basket I track (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, SSO) ran up 26% before a material downturn occurred in late January 2018. Here is a graph of SPY for the year following that March 2017 date.

SPY, One Year Following March 7, 2017

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity

I really don't know if the similarities portend a great market for 2020, but they certainly don't indicate the opposite. In my world, I track metrics every day and decide to sell when risks exceed quantitative thresholds informed by about 12 years of sequential calibrations. Those calibrations continue to be updated for future decisions as new data emerges. As I stated earlier, I'm in a solid 'Hold' period right now, and metrics, which were getting a bit sketchy around New Year's Day, have returned to their mid-December bullish tone.

Takeaway

Like everyone, I enjoy guessing at the market direction, and hopefully, I brought a different perspective here than a fundamental or price-oriented technical analyst. Yet, forecasts are a dime a dozen, and I've found little value in trading on them. On the other hand, risk assessment carries extraordinary value. If you can avoid the more serious downturns, you not only reduce risk but returns can also double. As this rally has produced double-digit gains in the many months it's run, the next downturn probably will be something worth avoiding. I remain bullish, but I'm prepared to turn on a dime if metrics indicate that course. A wise man once said, "Don't predict; prepare" and to me, that seems like excellent advice.

Thanks for reading.

The Easy VIX marketplace service kicked off at the end of October and has jumped to a good start with over 50 members in the first two months. Our primary objective is avoiding significant drawdowns, thereby increasing returns with reduced risk. Behind that paywall, we look at the algorithm's daily metrics and investigate its applicability to growth portfolios, dividend holdings, and leveraged ETFs for more aggressive investors. If you find any of this interesting, consider a free trial or click the orange button to follow me. I'll continue publishing free articles, but the meaty stuff is in the Easy VIX members' site.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described. The artificial intelligence algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates look-back horizons and triggers in a step-wise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and never applied to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical performance. Neither modeled performance nor past performance is any guarantee of future results.