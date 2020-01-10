IPO Update: Phoenix Tree Holdings Proposes IPO Terms

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

DNK has grown quickly, but that growth is beginning to decelerate and the company is generating high operating losses and cash burn from operations.

Quick Take

Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) has filed to raise $164 million in an IPO, per an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The company operates a co-living network of homes for persons in China.

DNK has grown sharply but that growth is decelerating and the company is generating high and increasing operating losses and cash used in operations.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Phoenix Tree was founded in 2015 as Danke Apartments and operates a co-living space platform that provides homes to people looking for lodging accommodations at affordable prices in the cities.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Jing Gao, who was previously chief executive officer of Sun0101.com.

Phoenix Tree has developed a “New Rental” model under which it sources apartments from landowners, standardizes their design by renovating and furnishing apartments, and centrally operates the acquired co-living spaces.

The firm uses AI algorithms, which it refers to as “Danke Brain” to analyze, predict and undertakes business decisions, such as real-time price analysis and adjustments as well as rating future operational expansions, that it believes will benefit the company, based on previous experience.

Below is a brief overview graphic of the company’s growth and landmark since its inception:

Portfolio growth from 2,434 apartments as of December 31, 2015 to 406,746 as of September 30, 2019. CAGR during the three ended September 31, 2018.

Source: Company registration statement

The firm introduced ‘Dream Apartment’ in 2018, in which it focuses on leasing entire buildings or floors in such to transform them into dormitory-style apartments, and rents them to business clients for employee accommodation.

Management says the firm seeks to provide a ‘one-stop’ service, including cleaning, repair and maintenance, WiFi as well as non-stop resident support.

Investors in Danke included Primavera Capital Group, CMC Capital Group, Joy Capital, Tiger Global Management, Ant Financial, Gaorong Capital, and Regent Capital among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

Phoenix Tree markets its products through general brand advertising as well as targeted marketing campaigns.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been variable in recent reporting periods, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 15.9% 2018 17.6% 2017 12.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was a strong 4.1x in the most recent nine-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 4.1 2018 4.2

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Apartment Unit appears to have plateaued in its two most recent reporting periods, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Apartment Period ARPA Variance Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $2,293 0.5% 2018 $2,282 23.3% 2017 $1,850

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a recent market research report by JLL, the Asia-Pacific’s co-living market is experiencing growth due to rising property prices in ‘gateway’ cities and as more people are migrating to cities for jobs or education opportunities.

In the face of soaring city apartment rent, co-living spaces can offer up to 25% in savings as compared to a traditional renting model, while providing a good value to investors by eliminating the need for a building manager to handle maintenance, property manager to collect rent and a field agent to source potential tenants.

Additionally, “since co-living spaces are fully furnished with cleaning and maintenance services, tenants only need to deal with one operator instead of paying for deposits, utilities, furniture, and agent fees.”

Moreover, due to the ability of operators to scale their co-living, operators have the potential to provide higher incomes to landowners and deliver efficiently on cleaning, furniture and utilities.

Despite being in its infancy, the research firm strongly believes the co-living renting model will outgrow the standard rental model in the long run.

Financial Performance

DNK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth, but at a decelerating rate

Increasing gross profit (decelerating) and decreased gross margin

Increasing operating losses and worsening negative operating margin

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 699,489,000 184.3% 2018 $ 374,251,000 287.5% 2017 $ 96,585,588 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 76,883,000 40.4% 2018 $ 70,411,000 230.0% 2017 $ 21,336,029 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 10.99% 2018 18.81% 2017 22.09% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (323,617,000) -46.3% 2018 $ (170,869,000) -45.7% 2017 $ (32,149,853) -33.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (352,033,000) 2018 $ (191,634,000) 2017 $ (39,930,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (227,945,000) 2018 $ (162,884,000) 2017 $ (16,849,706)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $290.3 million in cash and $1.1 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($596.3 million).

IPO Details

DNK intends to sell 10.6 million ADSs representing 106 million Class A ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $15.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $164.3 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders and a separate strategic investor have indicated an interest to purchase ADSs of up to $115 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a positive signal for potential IPO investors.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and the Class B shareholder who is the company co-founder and CEO, will be entitled to twenty votes per share and conversion rights.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.1 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 5.28%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

expanding our scale, including sourcing and renovating additional apartment units; enhancing our technological capabilities; and general corporate purposes, including branding and marketing, and potential acquisitions and investments (although we are not currently negotiating any such acquisitions or investments).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Tiger Brokers.

Commentary

Phoenix Tree is seeking to float its shares on U.S. markets and has enlisted the help of existing shareholders and a strategic party to buy more than 70% of the IPO.

While this is a positive signal for prospective IPO investors, it will leave very little float among public holders of the stock, which could make for a very volatile stock in the period just after the IPO.

The firm’s financials show a similar tale to WeWork (WE), with strong revenue growth but sharply increased operating losses and cash burn in operations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue has been uneven but trending upward as revenues have increased.

The average revenue per apartment appears to have plateaued.

The market opportunity for co-living spaces in China appears to be in a positive trend per a market analysis report by JLL, so DNK has a helpful industry environment in its favor.

The IPO appears to have strong existing and new investor support and a positive trend for the co-living industry in China.

However, the firm’s financial results show slowing revenue growth and gross profit growth, sharply higher operating losses and cash burn in operations.

For IPO investors with a ‘risk-on’ appetite, the risk may be worth it. However, given the generally poor performance of most Chinese IPOs in the past few years combined with my concerns about the company’s financial results and high operating losses & cash burn, I'm passing on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: January 16, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.