Building And Tracking A Retirement Portfolio In A Strong Economy

My goals for 2020 are to continue portfolio building, add 5 dividend growth stocks to my portfolio, and start an emergency only fund through a savings account.

In my previous article, Building A Retirement Portfolio, I shed light on my financial goals, investment methodology, portfolio, and income generated through November 2019. I also gave some background information to my personal life and my financial situation to give a better understanding of where I'm coming from.

Over the past year, the U.S. market had one of its best years ever generating greater returns for investors. I'm glad I took part in that and was able to reap the benefits of a strong bull economy. However, this has also made me invest money into stocks that may be overpriced due to the strength of the economy. Nevertheless, I'm still buying into these stocks because time in the market always beats timing the market.

In this article, I will focus on how my retirement portfolio performed over the past year with respect to common market indices, how much income was generated through dividends for 2019, portfolio holdings at the end of 2019, and what my portfolio goals are for the upcoming year of 2020.

My Retirement Portfolio Versus Common Market Indices

The most common way to track your portfolio's performance over a given time period is to compare its gains/(losses) to common market indices. The three indices that I'll be comparing my portfolio to are the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite. I chose these indices because they are some of the most popular when it comes to tracking the United States stock market. So, this will tell me how my portfolio did compared to the whole United States market. I would not compare my portfolio to the FTSE 100 Index or China Shanghai Composite Stock Market Index because my portfolio has little to no similarity to those indices. With that being said, below is a chart showing the progress of the three indices I previously mentioned from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019. This will be the time period used for comparison.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the S&P 500 returned 28.88%, the Dow Jones returned 21.74%, and the NASDAQ returned 35.23% through 2019. My retirement portfolio returned 15.06% compared to the investor average 1-year return of 13.49%. Comparing my retirement portfolio's performance to the known indices and the average investor, you can see that my portfolio did well.

Source: Openfolio

Income Generated Through Dividends

Here, you can see all my dividends for the year of 2019:

Source: Created by author using Microsoft Excel

My portfolio generated a total of $93.62 in dividends for the year of 2019. This represents a current dividend yield of 2.93%. However, this yield is not completely accurate since a good portion of my portfolio's shares were purchased late in the year. With that being said, 2.94% of my portfolios return came in the form of dividends. Keep in mind, all holdings in my portfolio have a dividend reinvestment plan (DRiP) setup. This compound investing style should help generate more dividends month over month.

Portfolio At End Of 2019

December 2019 was a slow month for me when it comes to purchases since as you know I'm a college student (mentioned in previous article) and finals are around the corner. So, I took time off of work to prepare for my finals for the Fall 2019 semester. For this reason, I was not able to invest as much as I would have liked to. As far as my December 2019 portfolio updates go, I purchased 1 share of Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM), 1 share of Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL), and 1 share of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM). I sold 4.014 shares of United States Steel Corporation (X) at $12.33 for a realized gain of 13.22%.

This is my updated portfolio (including DRiP shares):

Company Name Ticker Symbol # of Shares Average Price Per Share Cost Basis % of Portfolio Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM 1.000 $45.91 $45.91 1.44% Citizens & Northern Corporation CZNC 8.072 $25.44 $205.35 6.42% Ford Motor Company F 60.991 $9.06 $552.58 17.27% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF FCOM 2.004 $34.76 $69.66 2.18% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS 1.003 $46.02 $46.16 1.44% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF FENY 2.073 $15.06 $31.22 0.98% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF FHLC 1.002 $44.21 $44.30 1.38% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF FIDU 1.004 $40.09 $40.25 1.26% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF FMAT 1.005 $33.39 $33.56 1.05% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF FNCL 1.005 $42.41 $42.62 1.33% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF FREL 2.015 $27.78 $55.98 1.75% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF FSTA 1.007 $36.19 $36.44 1.14% Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF FUTY 1.007 $41.30 $41.59 1.30% Gerdau S.A. GGB 150.337 $3.74 $562.41 17.58% Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI 25.307 $16.59 $419.84 13.12% The Coca-Cola Company KO 3.022 $53.57 $161.89 5.06% Southwest Airlines Co. LUV 3.000 $54.81 $164.43 5.14% MetLife, Inc. MET 6.054 $43.58 $263.83 8.25% Realty Income Corporation O 3.012 $77.38 $233.07 7.29% AT&T Inc. T 4.000 $37.02 $148.08 4.63%

Portfolio Goals for 2020

Before digging into my portfolio goals for 2020, I will briefly mention my current circumstances. I'm a 21 year old investor who is currently finishing up undergraduate studies with a part-time job as a pool attendant. My investment strategy is long-term aggressive growth and is focused on dividends and compound investing. I look to one day have my portfolio's dividends cover a portion of my living expenses. I roughly have another 24-29 years left in the market to build my perfect retirement portfolio. For this reason, I look to dividend growth stocks that I can trust will generate more and more dividends for me.

For the upcoming year, I have several goals in mind. These are - continue portfolio diversification by decreasing certain position concentrations and increasing others, find and add another 5 dividend growth stocks to my portfolio, and create an emergency only fund with high liquidity (as per suggestions from readers of my previous article).

To diversify my portfolio even more, I will mainly add to lagging positions rather than taking away from heavier positions. This way, by adding to the lagging positions, it will simultaneously decrease the larger positions without me having to take a hit in cash flows (dividends) my portfolio generates. I will also use the income from Seeking Alpha articles I've published to help speed up my investment goals. The lagging positions I'm referring to are: ADM, FCOM, FDIS, FENY, FHLC, FIDU, FMAT, FNCL, FREL, FSTA, FUTY, KO, LUV, and T.

When it comes to finding and adding another 5 dividend growth stocks, I'll need to find them and get them for the right price. I'm particularly looking at The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), 3M Company (MMM), and Regions Financial Corporation (RF). They have a healthy track record of dividend growth, a strong, stable dividend, and great fundamentals to back it all up - everything I'm looking for in a dividend growth stock! I'd rather not buy an overpriced stock, but I do understand that time in the market always beats timing the market. So, I'll have to do with what's thrown at me. Based on my investment methodology mentioned in my previous article, these stocks fit perfectly with what I want and my financial goals.

To create an emergency fund with high liquidity, I will be looking at CDs and high yield savings accounts. When deciding which is better for me, I'll look at yields, liquidity, and any fees associated with withdraws.

The average 12-month CD yields 0.64% as of February 2019 and the 24-month yield goes up to 0.84%. On average, savings accounts yield anywhere between 0.03% and 0.09%. When it comes to yield, CDs have the upper hand.

Source: What Is the Average CD Rate?

Comparing CD to savings account liquidity, they are both equally accessible since both are offered through banks. However, CDs do have penalty fees associated with early withdraws since they are on contract terms. These can be anywhere from $25 to 12 months interest in the case of Wells Fargo. For the simple reason that I will be just starting an emergency fund, in the case that I might need it, I would lose more money through a CD than gained. For those reasons, I will be starting an emergency fund through a savings account. I will shop around my hometown and the nearby cities comparing savings account yields until I find the highest to start my emergency fund. I will then be adding 5% of my pay to the fund while still investing 30% like I had mentioned before.

Source: How To Calculate the Penalty on an Early Withdrawal of a CD

Conclusion

As I previously mentioned, I will still invest as much as I was before even through the heavy bull market. I will not let the market and stock prices get in the way and slow me down in my retirement building. I plan to keep building and growing my portfolio whether a stock is overpriced or underpriced.

I look forward to updating you on dividends, updates, and goals through my journey of building a retirement income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, CZNC, F, FCOM, FDIS, FENY, FHLC, FIDU, FMAT, FNCL, FREL, FSTA, FUTY, GGB, KMI, KO, LUV, MET, O, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have no positions in PG, PEP, KMB, MMM, and RF and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.