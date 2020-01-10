'The Clocks Stopped At 1:17': The Week The Earth Stood Still

But this week, perhaps more than any other in recent memory, was a reminder that the world is a complex place, and markets a fickle beast.

Maybe. And certainly for those of you whose investment horizon is synonymous with "forever."

The world flirted with a global military conflagration this week, but all's well that ends in equities flirting with new records, right?

"The clocks stopped at 1:17," reads the most famous line from Cormac McCarthy's post-apocalyptic classic The Road. "A long shear of light and then a series of low concussions."

It didn't happen at 1:17, but it was close.

At 1:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards began an attack on US positions in Iraq. Officials said the timing was symbolic - Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike at 1:20 a.m. last Friday.

Video from Iranian state television showed long shears of light, as 16 rockets began their short journey. When they arrived in Anbar Province and Erbil across the border, a series of low concussions.

In the minutes after al-Asad airbase in Iraq came under attack, US equity futures plunged. Asia CDS blew out. The yen surged. Ultra bond futures tripped the circuit breaker. Cash yields plunged as much as 11.5bps. WTI futures stormed higher. And, in a true testament to the commencement of the apocalypse trade, gold rose above $1,600 for the first time since 2013.

(Heisenberg)

Social media was alive with "World War III" memes although, for the first time since Soleimani's death, the humor had drained out of the habitually jovial Twitterati.

Over the previous three days, the gravity of the situation had hit home for even the most casual consumers of news. Soleimani's multi-day funeral procession across Iraq and Iran brought millions of mourners into the streets - millions. The sheer scope of the turnout was breathtaking.

When I initially wrote about the market ramifications of this geopolitical bombshell for this platform, I knew the vast majority of readers weren't apprised of who, exactly, had been killed. In a previous occupation, I was compelled to spend the better part of a year learning about the now-slain General. My process then resembled cramming for a college exam and it was not pleasant, but the experience proved valuable. As I put it a week ago in these pages, this isn't the platform for breathless geopolitical musings, but one thing I tried to communicate emphatically to my audience here was that no matter your political leanings and irrespective of your views on the Mideast, Soleimani was not just "a general." Calling him "a general" is about like calling Colonel Sanders "a guy who sold some chicken." Or calling Vladimir Putin "a Russian official."

By Wednesday, everyone with even a passing interest had figured that out, and the algos were most assuredly on alert. Here are two passages from a Bloomberg piece which references the lightening trade in dollar-yen (as illustrated in the top pane of the visual above):

Headlines saying Iran launched missiles against US-Iraqi bases were seized upon by algo programs that unleashed a wave of dollar-yen sell orders, according to Asia-based traders who asked not be named as they are not authorized to speak publicly. The move, starting just after 8:20 a.m. in Tokyo, was so quick that some traders who had started the session with a short position in dollar-yen at 108.45 ended up being long after algos from around the world hit their bids, they said.

This is why it's important to have a solid grasp of geopolitics and also an understanding of modern market structure, two subjects that regular readers know I spend a ton of time discussing. Jim Cramer on Thursday apparently made reference to the overnight reversal across assets following the panic moves, calling it evidence of investors' desire to get into a market that's run out ahead of them. Just read this from CNBC:

Investors want to buy into the stock market so badly that they will even use the overnight plunge on Iran’s military retaliation against the US as a reason, Jim Cramer said Wednesday morning. “The desperation to get into this market is extraordinary,” Cramer said on “Squawk on the Street.” “It’s frantic. They don’t even wait until the opening bell to get in. They try to take advantage of every little bit to be able to get in.”

Compare that assessment to the excerpts from the Bloomberg article cited above.

This was not retail investors "taking advantage" of an opportunity to "get in." To be fair, Cramer didn't specify "retail," but the impression he gave CNBC's audience was that the manic price action around this event can tell you something meaningful about the desire to buy the dip.

Even if there's a kernel of truth to that, it's misleading at best, and mostly spurious at worst.

What happened is that everyone (including and especially algos) was on high alert that morning in Asia.

Why? Well, because although Soleimani's actual burial was postponed until the wee hours of Wednesday (around the same time the rockets started flying) due to a stampede in his hometown, the funeral procession ended on Tuesday. That made early Wednesday local time the first available opportunity for Tehran to seek retribution (and never mind whether you think the whole thing was choreographed to avoid harming US troops - we're talking about markets here).

When the headlines started crossing, algos traded on them, leaving humans to sort through the wreckage and parse subsequent news flow for nuance.

(Heisenberg)

As it turns out, there was indeed some nuance to be had. First, Javad Zarif (Iran's foreign minister) said Iran wasn't seeking war in a tweet. Then, the White House said that contrary to initial reports, President Trump would not be addressing the nation until the following morning. Finally, it became apparent that the IRGC didn't do much damage.

It didn't take a leap of logic to surmise that the absence of casualties might have been intentional, and that Trump postponing a speech meant that the US wasn't planning to bomb targets inside Iran that night.

Of course, those headlines also triggered algos and by the time everyone was done chasing everybody else's buying and selling, the move was partially unwound. By dawn in New York, the entire trade was faded in US equity futures. Every, single one of the headlines mentioned in that retelling can be identified on a chart if you zoom in enough.

You can see why I would suggest that any narrative like Cramer's about opportunistic dip-buying is hopelessly simplistic. If you were watching this in real-time, you know that the idea that anyone was making an informed decision based on a reasoned, level-headed assessment is absurd.

But, Wednesday's regular session (i.e., the cash session stateside) was something of a different story. After President Trump made it clear in his address to the nation that the US would not be taking further military action barring another escalation from Iran, "regular" folks (and that doesn't necessarily just mean retail investors) had the green light to chase the market higher, knowing that to the extent they harbored a bullish take on things headed into 2020, a global military conflagration wasn't going to force them to rethink.

You might recall that in my post for this platform last week, I suggested it would take a dramatic selloff to start tipping dominoes from a systematic flows perspective. Dealers were long gamma, and spot would have needed to fall meaningfully to trigger de-leveraging from CTAs. S&P futures briefly dipped to levels that, had the drop sustained itself, could have destabilized the Jenga tower, but thanks to the manic trade documented above, we quickly pulled out of the danger zone.

(Heisenberg, Nomura's estimates)

"This VERY ‘Long Gamma’ dynamic continues to act as a market shock-absorber alongside recently accelerated Buyback flows ahead of the imminent rolling ‘blackouts’ into [earnings]," Nomura’s Charlie McElligott wrote Friday, underscoring familiar points.

It would take “an enormous macro shock catalyst to push us down to levels where we would see the Dealer position ‘flip'," he went on to say.

(Nomura)

Want to see something incredible? Have a look at the move in 10-year US yields from the lows hit in the panic around the Iran counterstrikes to the close on Wednesday:

(Bloomberg)

Here's Bloomberg's Luke Kawa (and this is from "The Weekly Fix" newsletter, which I can't link to directly):

10-year yields slumped more than 11 basis points on Tuesday night, to as low as 1.7%, following Iranian airstrikes on joint U.S.-Iraqi military bases that sparked a wide risk-off response across global markets. By the close Wednesday, 10-year yields were higher – the biggest such reversal since November 9, 2016, the session following Donald Trump’s surprising [election] victory.

So, if you were wondering whether the Soleimani drama had the potential to catalyze a lot of...well, a lot of drama, you now have your answer.

There are myriad ironies inherent in this week's developments. Thanks to the relief rally that accompanied the cancellation of an apocalyptic world war (and I'm only half-joking in that characterization), markets are now even more stretched than they were before.

Better than 80% of S&P 500 stocks are perched above their 200-day moving average, for example.

(Heisenberg)

Although we're still hours away from the closing bell as I write these lines, this will likely end up being one of the best weeks for big-cap tech since late August.

When you ponder the Nasdaq 100 up more than 2% in a week that saw the US and Iran engaged in open, state-on-state conflict, do note that it's trading at a forward multiple in excess of 22, the highest since 2007.

(Heisenberg)

In the bottom pane is yuan-yen, a risk appetite proxy. Last month, the 60-day correlation between the pair and US 10-year yields hit the highest since June. As you can see, it looks like it wants to fill the gap from May, when trade tensions between the US and China escalated.

Last week, I noted that in death, Soleimani managed to do what nobody and no data point had succeeded in accomplishing: Halting the global equity rally. Thanks to last Friday's selloff (catalyzed by his demise), the S&P logged only its second weekly loss since September.

(Heisenberg)

Fast forward a week and the assumption that further military confrontation isn't in the cards has reignited the rally, leaving things so stretched that even the notoriously bullish Jeremy Siegel is worried.

As Bloomberg's Andrew Cinko noted on Friday, the S&P 500's 60-day historical volatility "is at a level that's rarely been seen over the last 50 years."

"Clearly, the Iran crisis did little to move the needle," Cinko went on to say, before cautioning that "with vol below 7, history suggests there's a step change in the odds of a sizable pop occurring soon compared with periods when volatility is higher."

Here again, the irony is hard to escape. In fact, the Iran crisis did move the needle - only in the opposite direction. That is, stocks are now seemingly even more prone to a pullback than they were before thanks to the no-World-War- III rally.

You can see the same thing everywhere. For instance, emerging market equities are the most overbought since January of 2018.

(Heisenberg)

And implied vol. on the ETF is back near the lows.

The foreign policy ironies that resulted from last week's historic drone strike are myriad, and could well have market ramifications down the road. For example, Soleimani's death prompted the Iraqi parliament to vote to expel US troops - for good. That was reiterated to Mike Pompeo on Thursday evening.

Iraq is, for all intents and purposes, an Iranian client state, and in attempting to break Tehran's stranglehold on politics in Baghdad, the US appears to have inadvertently strengthened it, and just two months on from protests which found locals angling to throw off Iranian influence. Iraq is OPEC's second-largest producer. Russia is increasingly influential in the cartel's decision calculus and Moscow is, of course, one of the closest allies Tehran has on the world stage.

Going forward, there is little question that Iran and its proxies will lash out, the question is where, and how, and whether the US will respond by striking Iran itself, or whether we're right back in the same spot we were in prior to last week - with the US responding in ad hoc fashion, with one of only two "go big" options now exhausted. The primary focus for markets will probably remain on crude and the potential for supply disruptions or more drama in the Strait of Hormuz.

And yet, as Deutsche Bank wrote this week, future Iranian aggression may not be designed to disrupt oil supplies at all.

"If Iran’s primary target is the US, then the US is already less import-dependent than it has been in many years," Deutsche’s Michael Hsueh said, noting that "the US timed its attack well from an oil-data standpoint [as] in the week ending December 27, the US’s combined trade in oil and oil products showed the largest net export on record of 1.7 mmb/d."

(Deutsche Bank)

Whatever the case, the new sanctions against Iran announced by Pompeo and Steve Mnuchin on Friday served notice that this is far from over. The announcement of the fresh sanctions reinvigorated gold, which is set for a fifth straight weekly gain, despite having dropped sharply in the global risk-asset relief rally on Wednesday.

With more than $10 trillion in debt globally still yielding less than zero and geopolitical tensions still on the boil, gold can retain its appeal even after surging more than 18% last year.

When it comes to equities, there's plenty of evidence to suggest investors aren't well hedged, although the proficient among you can find evidence to support the opposite conclusion, too.

Despite palpable lingering tension, "all is well!" for now, as Trump put it, in an already famous tweet delivered in the hours after Iran's counterstrikes.

Or at least "all is well" for global equities. But all is most assuredly not well in Iraq or Iran, and Congress this week rushed to curtail the President's war powers via contentious legislation aimed at making sure we don't look up and find ourselves right back on the brink a month from now.

"You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from," begins another famous passage from the pen of Cormac McCarthy. "I was too young for one war and too old for the next one, but I seen what come out of it."

