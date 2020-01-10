It Could Be A Whole Lot Worse (Technically Speaking For 1/6-1/10)

On the plus side, there is ample liquidity, little financial stress, and a strong housing market.

The recession probability is low. On the negative side, the industrial sector is still weak.

The format for my Friday column has changed. The international and central bank sections have become their own, stand-alone posts. The first international column was posted last week; the first bond-market/central bank piece will be posted early next week. Turning Points, my weekly column looking at the economy and the recession probability, will now be part of this column. To learn more about the methodology, please see this page from the NBER.

Let's start by looking at the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators.

Long-Leading Indicators

Although 4Q19 earnings are projected to be softer, they will still be positive. From FactSet (emphasis added):

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for Q4 2019 is 2.6%. If 2.6% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the lowest revenue growth rate for the index since Q2 2016 (-0.2%).

If 2.6% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the lowest revenue growth rate for the index since Q2 2016 (-0.2%). Eight sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Health Care, Utilities, and Communication Services sectors. Three sectors are predicted to report a year-over-year decline in revenues, led by the Materials and Energy sectors.

by the Health Care, Utilities, and Communication Services sectors. led by the Materials and Energy sectors. The estimated (year-over-year) earnings decline for Q4 2019 is -1.5%. If -1.5% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported four straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since Q3 2015 through Q2 2016.

If -1.5% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported four straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since Q3 2015 through Q2 2016. Five sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in earnings, led by the Utilities and Financials sectors. Six sectors are projected to report a year-over-year decline in earnings, led by the Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and Materials sectors.

The revenue picture remains mostly positive. While the pace of the projected increase is soft, a majority of industries are growing. The earnings picture is a bit muddier with a majority of industries expected to see an earnings decline, some of which is technical, due to the difficult Y/Y comparisons with last year's tax-cut infused results.

Other leading indicators are positive: BBB yields are near 5-year lows (left chart) while M2 is growing near its highest rate in the last 5 years.

Leading indicators conclusion: these are all pointing towards continued expansion. Rising corporate profits should support additional ascent. There is no indication of financial stress. There is ample liquidity.

Leading Indicators

As I noted above, manufacturing is the main cause of weakness. I touched on some of these elements in yesterday's column, where I noted that soft Y/Y growth in new orders for durable goods caused the ISM manufacturing index to decline for over a year. According to the latest ISM report, manufacturing has been contracting for the last five months. But this might not be fatal, as explained in a recent speech for Richmond Fed President Barkin (emphasis added):

Some observers also are concerned about recent contractions in manufacturing activity, as measured by declines in the ISM's Purchasing Managers Index. But we saw similar dips in 2012 and 2015, after which activity rebounded, and the index is still well above the level that indicates the economy as a whole is contracting. In addition, manufacturing has declined considerably as a share of nominal GDP (from about 30 percent in the early 1950s to 12 percent in 2015) and as a share of employment (from 30 percent to just 8 percent). So it might not have the same explanatory power.

His most salient point is that we've seen this situation twice before during this expansion with no resulting recession. That supports the idea that manufacturing's decreasing percentage of the economy is lessening its ability to impact the macroeconomy.

Barkin also argues that the yield curve contraction has less predictive power this time around (emphasis added)

Historically, an inverted yield curve has predicted recession. However, it's likely that the signal sent by the yield curve has changed as a result of declining term premiums and international demand for U.S. Treasuries.

I've argued that other yield curve inversions were also accompanied by secondary events such as the S&L Crisis, the bursting of the dot.com bubble, and the housing market collapse. There is currently no such event, although a potential argument could possibly be made about the global trade war.

Perhaps, the strongest leading indicator is the housing market, where 1-unit permits are now at an expansion high: Low interest rates caused this statistic to trend lower between early 2018 and early 2019. But last year's bond market rally and accompanying Fed action sent 15 and 30-year rates to near 5-year lows. That, combined with a strong consumer (low unemployment, rising wages, high confidence), should support the housing market going forward, which makes it very difficult to see a recession.

Leading indicators conclusion: manufacturing is providing the primary reasons for a potential slowdown. The global trade war has depressed corporate sentiment, lowering investment, depressing durable purchases, which has sent the manufacturing sector into a contraction.

Other indicators are mostly positive: the stock market is pushing towards record highs, the labor market is strong, and the housing market has rebounded due to lower rates.

Coincidental Indicators

Today, the BLS released the latest employment report. Rather than look at the monthly numbers, I use the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages to strip out the volatility: Data from the St. Louis FRED system; author's calculations

The 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages are 184,000, 189,000, and 176,000, respectively. All three indicate the labor market continues to expand at a solid pace.

Let's next turn to the coincidental data, starting with the following graph: The above graph takes the six major coincidental economic indicators and converts them to base 100, with the end of the last recession as the starting point. All of the indicators except industrial production (in purple) are moving higher. Industrial production is trending modestly lower. However, its decline is more a softening than collapse.

Here is a table with the last 12 months of data: From the St. Louis FRED system

Over the last 12 months, all are higher save industrial production.

Coincidental data conclusion: these are largely positive. The best news is the strength of the labor market. All other key data are moving higher except for industrial production.

Indicators Conclusion

The current recession probability is low. The manufacturing sector is the main area of concern. The ISM Manufacturing index has been below 50 for five months. This is due to soft new orders numbers, which has led manufacturers to cut weekly hours worked by employees. This has caused soft readings in industrial production.

Other leading indicators are pointing towards expansion. There is little credit market stress, corporate profits continue to grow, and building permits are high. As a result, most coincidental indicators are growing, save industrial production.

This Week's US Market Action

Let's start with this week's performance tables:

Remember that the week started with the very real possibility that Middle East hostilities would ramp up. Considering that, the week ended pretty well. Larger-cap indexes led the market higher; the worst performer was the DIA, which gained 0.67%. After that, the performance gets more mixed, with smaller-caps and the belly of the treasury curve fluctuating around 0%. The TLT was the worst performer this week, and it only lost 0.49%. The sector performance is a bit more mixed. Communication services and technology - the two largest components of the SPY and QQQ - were both up a little over 2%. Defensive sectors occupy the number 3 and 4 spots, but their gains were noticeably less. On the negative side, only six sectors rose, and all the decliners were aggressive sectors.

Let's turn to the charts, starting with a few from the 5-day time frame: This week's SPY chart has three trends. There's a modest uptrend on Monday and Tuesday followed by a steeper rise that lasted through this morning. Prices started trending lower in the late morning and continued through the close. In contrast is the IWM, which had more of a rounding formation that lasted for most of the week.

Let's turn to the daily charts: The SPY is still in an uptrend. But there are two trend lines on the chart. The first connects lows from early October and late November. Prices broke this on the last day in November but kept moving higher. A second trend line connects lows from late October and early December - a trend that is still intact. Notice the lower volume over the last four weeks and the stretched nature of the MACD.

Small-caps broke support at the start of the year and have been trending modestly higher since.

The IWC (micro-caps) is still in an uptrend, although it closed the week right at support.

Finally, here are the 2-month charts of the major sector ETFs Let's start by observing that, with the exception of basic materials (top row, second from right), there aren't any bearish charts. Six charts have a decent rally occurring, while the remaining are mostly moving sideways. Overall, the picture is pretty good.

Considering where we started this week, this is a good place to end. Modest gains in large-caps, modest drops in smaller-caps, and decent performance in the major sectors.

Have a good weekend.

