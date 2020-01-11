KB Home Just Hit A Home Run And Deserves To Be Bought Again

Margins are up, expectations are high, and further housing strength should be able to push this stock to new highs.

The Los Angeles, CA, based homebuilder KB Home (NYSE:KBH) just reported its fourth quarter earnings. The company hit an absolute home run as new orders soared by 38% backed by a recovering housing market and a focus on lower price projects. In addition to that, the company's transition to higher margins and less debt continues and should provide shareholders with additional value. As long as the housing market is strong, I consider KB Home a great investment and turn my outlook to bullish.

KB Home Is Doing Everything Right

Before I start discussing the details, let's take a look at the company's adjusted bottom line. In the just-released fourth quarter, KB Home generated $1.31 per share. This is just marginally higher than expected but 36% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. It is also interesting to mention that the company has not missed earnings expectations once over the past couple of years. Besides that, we clearly see that the weakness in 2019 has ended.

At this point, I am still not giving you the details because I believe it makes more sense to look at the broader housing market first and the issues that influenced large homebuilders in general. One of the, if not the biggest, issues facing homebuilders in 2018 was a rising risk of unaffordability caused by higher rates. As you can see below, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 5% in November of 2018, causing building permits to contract by 10%. This has also caused a sell-off in homebuilding stocks in Q4 of 2018 after peaking in Q1 of 2018. Back then, investors and traders started to price in higher rates at the start of 2018 and reduced their homebuilding exposure. The slower global economy and two rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have caused global yields to drop again. The 30-year mortgage rates are not yielding 3.6% on average - one of the lowest rates ever.

This is what KB Home management had to say with regard to the macro environment:

From a macro perspective, mortgage interest rates remain low continuing to support favorable market conditions characterized by steady economic expansion, solid job growth, high consumer confidence, and positive demographic trends. While these factors build strong demand, supply continued to be insufficient to meet home buyers’ needs with resale inventory declining to 3.7 months' supply in November and even lower at affordable price points where we operate.

Let me now give you the details - starting with the most important number. Total net orders advanced 38%. This is one of the strongest numbers of the past few years and almost 4x the average building permit growth rate at the end of 2019. So, not only is doing KB Home well as the market recovery, the company is hitting it out of the park.

Housing revenue improved by 15% in the fourth quarter. This is below company expectations as a result of the California fires and power shutdowns in the Bay Area. Nonetheless, the company was able to increase its operating margin, which improved by 100 basis points to 10.7%, excluding inventory-related charges.

Profitability per unit increased by 10% to more than $42,000 in operating income per home. The main driver behind this move was the strong gross margin performance. Gross margin improved by 120 basis points and almost hit 20%. The average community count was up 9% as KB Home added 23 new communities. Speaking of communities and margins, in 2020, KB Home expects to gain most sales from high-margin communities.

Moreover, KB Home will mainly target first-time buyers. In the fourth quarter, deliveries to first-time buyers rose to 56% of total deliveries. This is a multi-year high and a good way to target lower-priced homes in a late-stage housing market. Adding to that, KB Home had a unique way of reducing pressure from rising unaffordability back in 2018 and the first quarters of 2019. The company offered slightly smaller homes. Technically, this does not increase the value proposition as you get a smaller house, but it allows homebuyers to buy houses despite higher rates.

... we rotated lower in square footage in most cases using standard plans from our product series. We enhanced our product lineup thereby expanding the choices available to buyers by offering smaller homes with similar livability and room count and reposition our model parts to reflect these changes where possible.

Strength Should Continue

In the first quarter of 2020, KB Home expects to generate housing sales worth at least $910 million. This is up roughly 18% compared to Q1 of 2019. On a full-year basis, sales of at least $4.9 billion are expected. The average selling price is expected to slightly decline to $392,500 as a result of the company's focus on lower-priced houses.

While I am writing this, the stock is down 4% after earnings. The stock tried to break above $38 but failed (again). Nonetheless, I consider this to be a gift to investors. I have little doubt the uptrend that started in 2019 is going to continue as long as economic growth is supported by rates at low levels.

KB Home is not only benefiting from a housing recovery but enhancing growth by targeting growth opportunities and enhancing margins. Moreover, KB Home has reduced its debt-to-capital ratio by almost 20 full points to 42.3% at the end of 2019 compared to the start of 2016.

KB Home has become an agile, profitable homebuilder in the right market segment trading at just 10.9x next year's (expected) earnings. I think this stock will be a buy between $32 and $34, and I could see myself opening a speculative mid-term long if I get a good entry. Either way, if the current economic situation remains solid, Q1 should be another good quarter, and the long-term uptrend should be able to remain strong.

