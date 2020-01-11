Natural Gas Bulls Back In Play As The Weather Is To Turn Increasingly Wintrier And Colder

Investment Thesis

Upside potential should be on the increase in the days ahead with signs of colder changes coming to the important eastern U.S. natural gas consumption region late January.

Natural gas futures edge higher on Monday despite a bearish storage report

On Thursday, the front-month February contract settled up 1.20% or 2.5 cents ($0.025) to $2.166/MMBtu. The March contract settled up 1.4 cents ($0.014) to $2.148/MMBtu, while the April contract settled up 1.5 cents ($0.015) to $2.150/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month February contract over the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the un-leveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 0.42% to $16.70.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 1.08% and 0.24% at $70.47 and $8.27, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 0.99% but higher by 0.05% at $187.36 and $38.95, respectively.

Natural gas draw of -44 Bcf for the week ending January 3 comes in less than trade consensus and very bearish vs. last year and the five-year average

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed an inventory draw of -44. This came within, albeit on the lower end of, the trade range of -41 to -73 BCF, and less than the consensus withdrawal estimate of -53 BCF. The draw of -44 BCF for the week ending January 3 was seen as very bearish compared to the -91 BCF withdraw from a year ago and the five-year average withdraw of -169 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,148 BCF vs. 2,627 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,074 BCF. Stocks are now 521 BCF higher than last year and 74 BCF above the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of December 30-January 3.

Total natural gas supply boosted week/week by Canadian imports; Total demand increases thanks to all sectors increasing

The EIA also released its weekly supply/demand data on Thursday afternoon for the week ending January 8. The data revealed that the average total supply of natural gas increased slightly week/week from 99.8 Bcf/d to 100.4 Bcf/d, putting the year/year surplus at 7.5 BCF/d (100.4 BCF/d vs. 92.9 BCF/d). Meanwhile, total demand also increased week over week 9.8 BCF/d from 104.3 BCF/d to 114.1 BCF/d for the week ending January 8, putting the year/year surplus at 6.3 BCF/d (114.1 BCF/d vs. 107.8 BCF/d).

In an effort to meet weather-related demand in the Northeast, average net imports from Canada increased by 28% from last week. Dry and marketed natural gas production remained flat week over week. Meanwhile, total demand saw a week/week increase as all sectors saw week/week increases. This includes U.S. consumption (power and residential) and Mexico exports.

Figure 4 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas supply report for the week ending January 8.

Figure 5 below is a table breakdown of Thursday's EIA natural gas demand report for the week ending January 8.

Figure 6 below is a graph showing the natural gas supply/demand balance over the past year.

Cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. to persist over the next week or so before the potential for a major cold pattern change across the East U.S. beginning late January

Over much if not all of the next couple of weeks, the weather pattern will be quite active/stormy, becoming increasingly wintrier and colder as the days progress. At least three storm systems will track across the northern U.S. bringing wintry weather over the next week with more storm systems to follow afterwards.

In observing the current state of the atmosphere and how the forecast models are handling the evolution of it, teleconnections are more in line with the ECMWF/CMC forecast models than with the GFS. Because of that, the breakdown and projections of the pattern below mostly resemble the ECMWF and CMC models.

The large-scale upper level flow will be highly amplified featuring a large, anomalous upper ridge over the northeast Pacific, an upper level trough over western Canada into the western U.S., and ridging over the southeastern U.S. over the next seven days or so. The southeastern U.S. ridge will be driven by tropical forcing/MJO. This highly amplified setup is what's going to enhance/activate the jet stream which will result in this active stormy pattern. Temperature-wise, this pattern will yield a cold West Canada/U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (January 10-15) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Once we get into the 6-11 day time frame, the large-scale pattern will begin to flatten out some, but will still feature upper troughing over western Canada and the western U.S. (especially during the first half of the period). The weather pattern will also remain active/stormy during this time frame as energy and cold air both eject eastward into the Midwest/Northeast U.S. from the parent base trough over western Canada/U.S. During the second half of the 6-11 day, upper ridging is expected to begin developing over the eastern Pacific/western North America.

Figure 8 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (January 15-20) upper level/jet stream pattern.

The process continues into the 11-15 day time frame with further ridging establishing itself over the eastern Pacific/western North America. While that's taking place, the ever so resilient southeastern U.S. ridge will finally begin breaking down with downstream troughing developing in its wake over the eastern half of the country. This setup will effectively result in things at least beginning to turn colder over the eastern half of the nation. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (January 19-24) upper level/jet stream pattern.

I have gone on the record around the start of the New Year in mentioning that things are likely to turn colder for the eastern half of the nation during the second half of January (particularly late January). Here are my posts from January 2 and 3.

There still remains quite a bit of uncertainty on the potential for the pattern to turn cold in the extended or late January, but it's becoming increasingly likely. Forecast models have become more in tune with each other lately particularly the GFS to the rest of the guidance suite (i.e. ECMWF/CMC). The GFS remains the most conservative keeping the bulk of the cold across western Canada and the western half of the country. However, it has increasingly become colder with each successive update.

Final Trading Thoughts

Upside potential should begin to increase with the weather pattern slowly, but surely showing signs of turning colder later on this month.

Expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.35 for the February futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.00 and $18.50.

Figure 10 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 10: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 11 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 12 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit/surplus.

