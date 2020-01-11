12 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including The Abbotts

Both "Abbotts", the original Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie have their increases. I'll address the streak category below.

An average increase of 8.95%, median increase of 8.86%, and four with an increase of at least 10%.

Twelve increases for next week (up from nine last week).

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 6 Challenger 6

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

I'll make a couple notes about the Abbotts. They appear on the "CCC" list as challengers but do note that they are included in the "dividend aristocrats" based on the rules from S&P regarding spin-offs. In this regard don't get too caught up with the streak category, Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) has a very long history of dividend growth.

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 21 2.58 14-Jan-20 4.17% Contender RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 16 2.51 14-Jan-20 6.06% Contender Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 9 3.54 14-Jan-20 11.76% Challenger Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 9 3.07 14-Jan-20 4.17% Challenger AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8 5.27 14-Jan-20 10.28% Challenger Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 6 1.67 14-Jan-20 12.50% Challenger Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) 5 0.42 15-Jan-20 8.33% Challenger Bank OZK (OZK) 23 3.39 16-Jan-20 4.00% Contender WD-40 Company (WDFC) 10 1.41 16-Jan-20 9.84% Contender Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) 10 0.32 16-Jan-20 5.00% Contender Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) 7 0.5 16-Jan-20 21.95% Challenger Graco Inc. (GGG) 22 1.33 17-Jan-20 9.38% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent NWFL 0.24 0.25 4.17% RGCO 0.165 0.175 6.06% TRN 0.17 0.19 11.76% MAA 0.96 1 4.17% ABBV 1.07 1.18 10.28% ABT 0.32 0.36 12.50% ALG 0.12 0.13 8.33% OZK 0.25 0.26 4.00% WDFC 0.61 0.67 9.84% CMD 0.1 0.105 5.00% ZTS 0.164 0.2 21.95% GGG 0.16 0.175 9.38%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High NWFL 38.73 28.08 39.69 17.64 38% Off Low 1% Off High RGCO 27.85 25.63 31 25.97 8% Off Low 10% Off High TRN 21.45 16.03 26.63 20.35 34% Off Low 18% Off High MAA 130.24 94.07 140.15 57.08 37% Off Low 7% Off High ABBV 89.52 62.66 91.99 40.81 42% Off Low 2% Off High ABT 86.22 68.13 89.24 46.56 26% Off Low 3% Off High ALG 124.85 78.31 129.93 21.57 59% Off Low 3% Off High OZK 30.64 24.35 34.34 8.97 25% Off Low 10% Off High WDFC 189.92 153.91 199.48 47.92 22% Off Low 4% Off High CMD 66.11 63.47 93.87 67.5 3% Off Low 28% Off High ZTS 133.33 82.26 135.27 44.33 62% Off Low New High GGG 52.52 41.36 53.91 26.92 26% Off Low 2% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule ABBV 5.27 40.2 21.1 17.5 22.7 TRN 3.54 8.3 7.4 15.8 13.2 19.1 OZK 3.39 12 13.1 17.2 20.3 20.4 MAA 3.07 6 6.2 5.8 4.1 8.9 NWFL 2.58 1.5 2.4 2.9 3.8 5.5 RGCO 2.51 6.9 6.5 5.3 4.1 7.7 ABT 1.67 5.7 5.3 14.9 5.2 16.6 WDFC 1.41 10.2 12.4 11.7 8 13.1 GGG 1.33 10 9.7 9.6 7.9 10.9 ZTS 0.5 20 14.9 31.1 31.6 ALG 0.42 10 11.2 9.5 6.2 9.9 CMD 0.32 21.4 19.3 18.3 18.6

Bonus

I mentioned it at the top but the "Abbotts" are both increasing their dividend payments next week. Ever since the spinoff, both the original Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have been rewarding shareholders with continued strong annual dividend increases. I'll highlight a little about each company now.

We'll start with the Fast Graph for Abbott. First thing that is obvious is the massive share price increase over the past four years. Shares have accelerated away from their average P/E ratio and now sit somewhere in the 26x earnings range. While it's high historically speaking for the company, in absolute terms, it isn't insane as some other companies. To support that continued multiple expansion, earnings have been growing strongly the past several years with the past three full fiscal years delivering 14%, 15% and 13% growth. Looking forward, analysts expect growth to continue strongly albeit slightly slower at 11% and 12% growth expectations for full year 2020 and 2021.

It still carries a bit of debt on the balance sheet from the Alere and St. Jude acquisitions but it's been paying it down and shares sport an investment grade BBB+ rating.

From the new and improved Simply Safe Dividends site, here are some high level stats about Abbott.

The current yield is a bit lower than its historical average which dovetails into what I was saying about the current valuation. The dividend looks safe when all is considered and the dividend increase of 12.50% this year continues a very nice trend of increases.

Pivoting over to AbbVie, shares were briefly a Wall Street darling in late 2017. Since the spin from Abbott, it's been growing strongly because of strong earnings growth. Even with that, shares only garner about a 10 P/E and sport over 5% yield still. The credit rating of A- is actually better than Abbott's, but it did just take on a lot of debt to fund the Allergan deal.

AbbVie recently got dinged on its dividend safety due to the aforementioned Allergan deal. There is a lot of execution risk here as the two companies begin to merge. The deal can help spread some of the portfolio risk away from Humira which has done the lion's share of lifting for AbbVie the past few years. That said management has plans to continue increasing the dividend (done with another 10% hike) and will aggressively pay down debt once the deal closes.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing ABT and ABBV to the S&P (SPY) since this time in 2015 to January 2020. Abbott was the big winner over the other two and AbbVie lagging. ABBV did give off double the dividends though, so an investor may not be upset about that. ABBV also only trailed the S&P by about 1% a year, though that begins to compound.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

ABT is the blue line.

ABBV is the black line

SPY is the green line

SPY was the Steady Eddy from 2015 just slowly treading upwards. ABT actually trailed for some time before pulling away in 2018. ABBV hit its strong period in early to mid-2018 with drastic out-performance at the time before dropping close to 50%.

(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

