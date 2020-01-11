Ameriprise Financial Stock Benefits From An Annual 11% Total Yield

This article presents a model to estimate the Ameriprise Financial stock price based on its buybacks and resulting dividend per share growth over the next three years. The stock is worth at least $234.50, an upside of over 38%.

As a result, shares outstanding have fallen dramatically and dividends per share have risen much faster than dividend payments.

With a dividend yield of 2.3% and a buyback yield of 8.6%, the total yield for shareholders is almost 11%.

In the last year, dividends and buybacks took up 60% of its FCF. There is every reason to expect this will continue over the next three years.

Ameriprise Financial generates large amounts of free cash flow. It is committed to returning most of that FCF to shareholders.

Ameriprise Financial, a Huge FCF Generator

I wanted to estimate the effects of buybacks on Ameriprise Financial (AMP) stock. One way to do this is to estimate the growth of dividends per share, assuming a dividend yield, and dividing the number by the estimated lower number of shares outstanding. That is the main point of this article.

Ameriprise claims that one of its goals is to "remain focused on generating significant free cash flow that we invest for growth and return to shareholders." It has done a great job of doing this.

For example, in the last three years, AMP has bought back 59% of its FCF and paid out dividends representing 17.8% of FCF. So, in total, almost 77% of FCF has been returned to shareholders.

Based on this I projected out the buyback and dividend activity of the company for the next three years:

Source: Hake

This table shows my projections for FCF based on its average operating cash flow margins and sales growth of 2.5% per annum over the next three years. The sales growth for 2020 is based on the 2018 sales growth of 5.4% and estimated 2019 growth of 1.4%, or an average of 3.4%.

AMP's Huge Reduction in Shares Outstanding

There is simply no question that the consistent, massive and dramatic buybacks of shares by AMP over the past seven years have significantly reduced its shares outstanding. This has had one very beneficial effect: dividends per share have grown very fast, much faster than the actual dividends paid out.

These points can be seen in the charts and tables I have prepared below:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Another way to view this activity is to analyze the annual and compound average annual reductions in shares outstanding:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

These tables show that the average annual cut in shares over the past seven years has been 6.7%. But in the past 12 months ending September 2019, AMP did even more. It cut its shares outstanding by 8.9%.

Here is what that means for the dividends at AMP. In the past seven years, the dividends per share have increased dramatically faster than actual dividend payments. You can see this in the table below:

Source: Hake

This shows that dividends per share ("DPS") have grown over 3 times faster than the dividends paid out. That is 100% due to the dramatic cuts in shares outstanding. The average annual growth in the DPS at AMP is almost 10%, whereas the dividends paid grew only 3.7% on an average annual basis.

That is where the rubber meets the road in terms of share buybacks. The most real effect that share repurchases have for shareholders is to increase their dividends per share.

Based on the average annual reduction in shares over the past three years, here is what I estimate the share cuts will be in the next three years:

Source: Hake

Estimating the Dividend Per Share at AMP Stock

So, based on this assessment, I can estimate the dividends per share. I divided the dividend payments estimated for the next three years in the table in the previous section by the average annual expected cut in shares outstanding:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that the dividend per share will increase to $7.33 per share by Dec. 2022, if these trends continue.

I decided to dampen the dividend payments % of FCF a bit to 15% annually from 17% in the original table. Based on that here is what I estimate the DPS will be in FY 2022:

Source: Hake estimates

This lowers the DPS estimate to $6.23 per share in three years. Based on that, we can now estimate the value of AMP stock.

Estimating the AMP Stock Based on Its DPS Projections

We can do this by dividing the FY 2022 DPS by AMP stock's present dividend yield. Then we calculate the net present value of the resulting future stock price:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

The net present value at 5% annualized for three years is $234.50, or over 38% higher than today's AMP stock price.

Summary and Conclusion

This is just one scenario for AMP stock. There are other ways to analyze the company which would involve estimated growth in assets under management or a peer comp review. But I like using this method since it gets to the core of what shareholders actually receive - dividends. It is based on historical trends and how management has used its FCF in the past to reward shareholders.

Based on the trends in buybacks and the dividend payout as a payout of FCF, I estimate that the AMP stock has a 10.9% annualized total yield. This is a combination of the 2.3% annual dividend yield, and the buyback yield of 8.6%, for a total yield of 10.9%. Over the next three years, the total yield will rise:

Source: Hake

Based on our average annual cut in shares of 6.7% annually starting with a buyback program of $2.4 billion in 2020, the total number of shares will fall by over 18% over the next three years. That will bring the estimated DPS to $6.23.

Based on that the net present value of AMP stock is $234.50, an upside of 38%. That return is also roughly equal to the estimated sum of the annual 11.1% to 11.7% total yield over the next three years (i.e., 33.3% to 35.1%, before compounding). In any case, shareholders should do quite well with AMP over the next three years, if our assumptions hold true.

