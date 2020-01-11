Goldilocks Job Report Revives Real Estate

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets picked up where they left off in 2019 with broad advances and new record highs after snapping a six-week winning streak last week on news of the U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian military official in Baghdad. Tensions appeared to be at a fever-pitch on Wednesday night after Iran's counterstrike on a US base in Iraq, before easing again as U.S. and Iran indicated that de-escalation was the preferred path forward from the hostilities over the past week. Geopolitics took a back-seat by Friday morning as investors keyed-in on the BLS nonfarm payrolls report, which was a "Goldilocks" report by nearly all measures, breathing renewed life into yield-sensitive equity sectors including real estate and utilities.

Hoya Capital, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas through iREIT on Alpha

The major averages all climbed to new intraday all-time highs this week as the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped 29,000 for the first time ever on Friday morning. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) gained 1.0% on the week, while a strong week from the technology sector powered the tech-heavy Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) to 2.0% weekly gains. After dipping as low as 1.71% in a broad flight to safety on Wednesday morning after the Iranian airstrike, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) ended the week higher by 4 basis points to close at 1.83%. The broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) rallied following Friday's jobs report to close the week in the green, gaining 0.1% on the week, led by the data center, storage, and cell tower REIT sectors.

For the Hoya Capital Housing Index, homebuilders were the standout this week, surging nearly 3% on strong earnings reports from entry-level-focused homebuilders Lennar (LEN) and KB Home (KBH), which reported order growth of 23% and 38%, respectively. As discussed in our recent report on the homebuilding sector, the combination of low interest rates and strong demographic-driven demand have supported a strong reacceleration in home sales following the "mini-housing-recession" of 2018. As we've noted, we see the "multiplier" effects of accelerating new and existing home sales to be a tailwind for other housing-related sectors in 2020, exemplified this week by strong performance from homebuilding products companies Trex (TREX) and Beacon Roofing (BECN) as well as real estate data provider CoreLogic (CLGX).

Back on the commercial real estate side, the story of this week was the nearly 12% surge in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) which came absent any obvious catalyst. Tanger has the unique combination of being both one of the most heavily shorted REITs and one of the most heavily-own REITs by passively-managed ETFs and mutual funds. The large position in Tanger by the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which owns a staggering 22% of Tanger's outstanding shares, has been a focus of several reports here on Seeking Alpha and it's possible that these shares could be disproportionally impacted by large index rebalancing trades in an ETF or mutual fund. Outside of Tanger, it was another tough week for the embattled lower-productivity retail REITs as Macy's (M) and Pier 1 (PIR) announced a new wave of store closures.

On a related point, this week we published The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap. Despite the mild underperformance over the last decade, REITs have actually outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 100 basis points per year over the last 25 years according to NAREIT, with average annual returns of 11.18% compared to 10.15% on the S&P 500 and put up similarly impressive numbers compared the small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (QQQ). The strong performance raises an important question: How are REITs - which are required by law to payout 90% of their taxable income every year - able to keep pace or even outperform these other more growth-oriented equity indexes? In short, REITs are far more growth-oriented than they get credit for, a misperception which we believe is the core driver of the unique "style factors" that have perplexed generalist investors.

Even as REITs have permeated into the mainstream, many of the traditional "style factors" (value, momentum, and size) and stock-picking techniques that work in other equity sectors haven't worked in the REIT space. Our analysis uncovered five "factors" which have exhibited the most notable outperformance. Headlined by the finding that lower dividend-yielding REITs have consistently delivered stronger total return performance, we also uncovered a market cap "sweet spot" for outperformance and found that elevated share price valuations are actually associated with further outperformance, a finding that clashes with the traditional "value" factor.

While factor analysis is inherently backward-looking and clearly impacted by the macroeconomic regime over the past decade, we believe that several important lessons can be gleaned from these results. Most importantly, we think that our readers and subscribers should consider the possibility that the REIT sector requires a unique analytical approach due to the critical importance of "cost of capital" on the underlying business operations. "Expensive" doesn't mean quite the same thing to REITs as it does to other equity sectors that are less reliant on equity capital raising, so understanding and forecasting property sector fundamentals become more critical and is the most important determinant to outperformance.

Real Estate Economic Data

It was a fairly busy week of economic data, highlighted by the BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. After mixed manufacturing survey data last week, services PMI and ISM data were better than expected earlier in the week, consistent with the themes of Friday's jobs report which showed continued weakness in the goods-producing sectors offset by steady strength in the services sectors. Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Another Strong Jobs Report in December

The BLS employment report showed that job growth was slightly weaker than expected in December while wage gains cooled to the slowest rate of growth since July 2018. Following a strong report in November, nonfarm payrolls rose by 145k in December, slightly shy of the 160k consensus expectation. The unemployment rate remained at 50-year lows of 3.5% while the U6 rate, a broader measure of unemployment, ticked down to 6.7%, which is the lowest level since the record began in 1994. Net revisions to the prior two months subtracted 14k jobs, while the labor force participation rate remained steady at 63.2%, but as discussed below, the prime-aged participation rate climbed to a post-recession high.

Despite the historically low unemployment rate, wage growth remained solid but in-check in December with average hourly earnings for all employees rising 2.9% year-over-year, slightly below estimates. Lower-income jobs, however, continue to see wage growth above the broader averages. Nonsupervisory wage growth rose by an impressive 3.0% in December. Real wage growth, as measured by real average hourly earnings or real disposable personal income per capita, has been near cycle-highs for most of the past year. Core PCE inflation data released last week showed that core inflation rose 1.61% last month, as inflationary pressures remain muted after a brief inflation scare in 2018.

While the nonfarm payrolls report showed moderating wage growth, other measures of income growth have actually shown the opposite in recent months. Last week, the US Commerce Department reported that personal incomes rose 4.9% year-over-year while personal spending rose 3.9%, readings that were stronger than estimates. After moderated through the first half of 2019, personal income data - which includes non-wage compensation, government benefits, and investment income - reaccelerated in the back half of last year to the strongest rate since December 2018. Consumer spending, which represents roughly two-thirds of US GDP, has shown also signs of strength and perhaps even early signs of reacceleration, following a slowdown in the second half of 2018.

Job Growth By Sectors

The story of the last year's economic reacceleration was a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, saw significant growth in 2018 but have slowed since mid-2018 as the combination of slowing global economic growth, lower oil prices, and trade tensions weighed on the US manufacturing, mining, and construction sectors. Construction added 20k jobs last month while manufacturing lost 12k jobs. The mining and logging industry saw a decline of -8k jobs in December. Overall, goods-producing sectors lost 1k jobs from last month, but added 176k jobs overall in 2019, representing a 0.8% year-over-year growth rate.

Job growth in the services sectors, which accounts for roughly 85% of total jobs in the US, has trended sideways since early 2017, but had seen several solid months of growth since late 2018. Retail hiring recorded a very strong month in December, adding 41k which was the best month in nearly two years. Hiring in the professional services category has seen solid and accelerating growth since late 2016, adding another 10k jobs in December. Healthcare employment, which has decelerated over the past few months, added 28k in December. Government hiring added 6k to the total figure. Private services-producing sectors contributed 146k jobs from last month and added 1,932k over the last year, representing 1.49% year-over-year growth.

Analyzing Labor Market Slack & Broader Trends

The traditional measure of unemployment, the U3 unemployment rate, remained at 3.5%, which matched 50-year lows while the U6 rate ticked down to 6.7%, which was a new historic record low. The participation rate remained steady at 63.2%, matching a new post-crisis high. As we have discussed for the last three years, we continue to believe that there is significantly more labor market slack remaining in the labor market than traditional metrics would imply, slack that has begun to be unleashed by continued wage growth and policy changes that reduce disincentives to employment. The prime-aged labor force participation rate climbed to the highest rate since 2009 in December, but remains well below pre-2010 levels and there are still roughly 27 million prime-aged Americans (aged 25-54) that are either unemployed or out of the workforce.

According to the OECD, the inactivity rate among prime-working-age males has surged from below 4% in 1960 to more than 10% today, but has recovered from the record highs set earlier this decade. There are many possible explanations for the sustained decline in prime-working age male labor force participation: high incarceration rates in the US (which we discussed in our Prison REIT report), government programs that present disincentives to employment, higher rates of opioid and drug usage, and longer time spent in the educational system. Structural reforms to address these areas have been a focus of the current administration, and if these reforms are successful, we believe that unlocking further labor market slack can support continued economic growth well into the mid-2020s.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Next week will be another jam-packed week of economic data, as well as the start of peak earnings season with results from a handful of banks and retailers next week. On the economic data front, we'll see inflation data with CPI data released on Tuesday and PPI data on Wednesday. A busy two-week stretch of housing data begins on Thursday with Homebuilder Sentiment and follows on Friday with Housing Starts and Building Permits. Retail Sales data for the critical December period will also be released on Thursday.

