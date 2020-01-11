Valaris: New Drillship Contract With Sub-$200,000 Dayrate Puts Floater Recovery In Spotlight

Valaris DS-9

Recent contract data brought some reasons for optimism for investors and traders in the offshore drilling space. Valaris (VAL) reported a number of contracts, including a one-year job for drillship Valaris DS-10 (dayrate estimated at $210,000). Recent contract update from Transocean (RIG) contained several drillship jobs with dayrates ranging from $210,000 to $250,000 (excluding the option for drillship Deepwater Invictus with was negotiated back in October 2017 and carried a dayrate of $155,000). At that point, it looked like the days of sub-$200,000 contracts are behind us.

However, the new job for Valaris DS-9 has an estimated dayrate of just $190,000. The rig is scheduled to start drilling for Premier in Brazil in August 2020, and the job is expected to take 45 days. There are two factors playing against the dayrate in this case. First, the job is in Brazil, a place where bidding low is a crucial factor in getting the job. Second, the duration of the job is just 45 days, which is also a negative factor for the dayrate.

Currently, Valaris DS-9 is on contract with Total (TOT) in Brazil. This contract is scheduled to end in May 2020 and has two 1-well options. I assume that Valaris believes that these options will be executed so the contract with Premier will start in direct continuation of the previous job.

Meanwhile, Maersk Drilling (OTC:DDRLF) announced that its drillship Maersk Valiant received a one-well contract from Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL). The rig will start drilling in the third quarter of 2020. The job has an estimated duration of 65 days and the contract value is $18.2 million. The value of the contract leads to a dayrate of $280,000, but the company’s press release states that the full contract value includes mobilization and demobilization fees, which make a major influence on the calculated dayrate due to the short duration of the contract. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $240,000, which is still a high number for the current environment.

So, is the Valaris contract an outlier, a failure of the marketing team or a sign that the upside trend in drillship dayrates is not as established as offshore drilling investors would like it to be? My opinion is that the dayrate for Valaris DS-9 suffered from location and duration of the job. In most recent earnings call, Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) CEO Marc Edwards stated the following: “[…] Brazil specifically is one of the places where they accept differentiation on a financial perspective. In other words, a DP semi can compete against the sixth-generation or seventh-generation drillship just by giving a discount and that’s accepted down there”.

Indeed, floater fixtures in Brazil carried disappointing dayrates for the whole 2019:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Note that Transocean’s contracts for Deepwater Mykonos and Deepwater Corcovado have multi-year duration (including options), while the dayrate for Seadrill’s (SDRL) West Tellus includes MPD (managed pressure drilling) and services. I estimated that West Tellus’ dayrate was composed as a base dayrate of $180,000 plus $53,000 for MPD and services. Assuming that this estimate is close to reality, the new contract for Valaris shows upside in Brazilian dayrates since it comes with a higher dayrate for a short-term job compared to West Tellus’ job.

In this light, I believe that investors and traders should not question the continuation of the upside trend in drillship dayrates because of Valaris DS-9 contract. For Valaris itself, the new contract is a step forward since the company’s previous job with Total was estimated to have a dayrate of $160,000. However, we are still talking about very small dayrates, so an improvement from $160,000 to $190,000 for one drillship cannot change the big picture for Valaris – the company needs materially higher dayrates and more floater utilization.

From a stock price perspective, the $8.00 level appears to be a major wall for Valaris shares. To pass through it, the company will need Brent oil (BNO) prices firmly above $70 or a meaningful change in the underlying fundamentals on the floater side. While the recovery is progressing, the pace of this recovery is not as robust as the company needs for sustainable upside in its shares and financial well-being. Last time I wrote about the company, I stated that the risk was shifted to the downside after the major run-up in the stock price. The stock has already had a meaningful correction, but it remains in the mercy of oil price dynamics. In my opinion, there’ll be more downside without progress on the oil price front.

