A Good Entry Point For Gladstone Commercial
About: Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)
by: The Belgian Dentist
Summary
Gladstone Commercial has de-levered its balance sheet the past years.
Gladstone Commercial invests more and more in the industrial sector (that trades at a higher valuation) and thinks about raising its dividend.
The current weakness in the share price presents a good buying opportunity.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is a REIT that invests in single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial and office properties nationwide. GOOD has never cut its distributions to shareholders - even during the