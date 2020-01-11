IBM: Setting Up Well For New Investors

IBM is set up well for long-term investors looking to enter the stock. Sustained positive momentum could influence the market to reprice the stock and generate strong total returns.

IBM only recently closed on its acquisition of Red Hat, but early signs of momentum are present in operations and in deleveraging efforts.

Well-known blue-chip and technology conglomerate International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has been working through some challenges over the past few years that have driven serious underperformance relative to the overall market. The deteriorating hardware-based business (and subsequent struggle to replace those revenues) has caused revenue contraction that has ailed the company and ultimately the stock price.

Source: YCharts

Over the past five years, revenues have declined at a CAGR of -8.00% and EBITDA at a rate of -11.59%. Then in late 2018, management got bold and paid a premium to acquire rapidly growing cloud company Red Hat. The company paid a whopping $34 billion to acquire a small asset (about 4%-5% of IBM's revenues and EBITDA at the time), but Red Hat is high growth and could provide added value from integration into IBM's existing business. The acquisition closed in July of 2019. Since then, IBM has shown some early signs of positive momentum.

Red Hat Appears To Be Gaining Traction Early

It's still very early considering this past quarter (for operations ending September 30th) was the first quarter since IBM formally closed on its Red Hat acquisition. Red Hat was absorbed into IBM's Cloud & Cognitive Software operating segment.

Source: IBM

The addition of Red Hat gave the segment a nice boost, pushing Y/Y growth for the total segment to 8% (total revenues of $5.3 billion for the quarter). This makes Cloud & Cognitive Software the company's second largest segment to its Global Technology Services segment.

What we are really paying attention to is the potential runway for growth well beyond just this quarter. IBM intends to scale and integrate Red Hat services with other aspects of IBM's existing business. In the short term, the idea is to marry Red Hat services into "low hanging fruit" that IBM already has its claws dug into.

Source: IBM

Start with IBM's largest clients, where IBM has some sway in how it can influence client decision making. From there, IBM will sell into its smaller clients, as well as those with no existing exposure.

Over time, the opportunity will shift from cross selling and intertwining of assets to eventual innovation and development of organic and new applications.

Source: IBM

Management is forecasting the Cloud & Cognitive Software segment to accelerate growth to a double-digit rate in FY2020 and add $1.5 billion of new FCF through FY2021, thanks to Red Hat's absurdly high gross profit margins of approximately 85%. It's still far too early to pass judgment, but just being able to outline a potential path to success is a step forward. The expansion of IBM's hybrid cloud business (and how it impacts IBM's existing business) will be the litmus test moving forward. Even if total corporate revenue growth initially disappoints in the short term, this is the bet that management has placed on its future - and therefore should be judged by it accordingly.

Deleveraging Efforts Moving Along

In our initial coverage of the Red Hat deal, one of our primary concerns was the addition of so much debt to the balance sheet. The deal bloated IBM's balance sheet while bringing such little incremental revenue/EBITDA onboard in the short term.

In the early going, IBM has pleasantly surprised with its deleveraging efforts. Even though revenues have slowly eroded for IBM, the business has always been a strong cash flow generator. IBM converts roughly 13%-15% of every sales dollar into FCF. The company's dividend payout is manageable, so IBM has spent billions of dollars over time to buy back stock and lower its float in order to help drive EPS growth.

Source: YCharts

Since closing on Red Hat, management has suspended its buybacks and begun diverting that cash towards the balance sheet. IBM has already paid off about $7 billion of its total debt load.

Source: IBM

Management is projecting to achieving a total leverage ratio "consistent with mid to high single-A credit rating within a couple of years". With TTM EBITDA of $17.31 billion, the company's "core debt" results in a 2.48X EBITDA. If we include the company's global financing debt, that ratio increases to 3.8X. Obviously that needs to continue coming down, but it seems that the "worst" of it is over for IBM. The company will bring in annual FCF of between $12.5 and $13 billion in fiscal years 2020-2021. With a total annual dividend expenditure of $5.7-6.0 billion (depending on increases to the dividend), IBM should be able to pay down another $13 billion over the next couple of years.

Dividend Remains Rewarding And Stable

That dividend gives investors some short-term relief as the wait continues for IBM to integrate Red Hat and deleverage itself. A long-time focus for shareholders, IBM is about to become a "dividend champion". Its next dividend increase will be its 25th in a row.

Source: YCharts

The company's lack of operational growth and continued dividend raises have slowly transformed IBM into a high-yielding dividend income stock. The company's current dividend yield of 4.70% is much more than what US Treasuries are offering. IBM's dividend has yielded a 10-year median 2.14%, so this dividend really is an outlier to its historical norms.

The dividend has also grown steadily. It would be foolish to expect explosive growth in the face of IBM's challenges, but the dividend has managed to outpace historical inflation rates. Over the decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12.6%, but just 7.5% per annum over the past three years. Mid-high-single digits is still great, but it has obviously come at the expense of the payout ratio. The dividend's cash based payout ratio has risen from less than 20% to 46% over 10 years. The dividend is still easily affordable and has repeatedly been pointed to as a priority for management. The dividend may slow further for deleveraging efforts, but if IBM's reinvention of itself succeeds, there is plenty of room for prolonged dividend growth in the future.

Stock Is Attractively Valued For Long-Term Hold

IBM's long history as a blue-chip stock means that there are a lot of long-time investors who are a bit sour because of the company's prolonged underperformance. We have discussed the company's operational upside with Red Hat, and a dividend that is currently quite generous. The last piece of this puzzle is the valuation. If IBM can continue to build on its Red Hat acquisition and deleverage in a reasonable time frame, there is significant room for PE expansion to take place.

Source: YCharts

As far as tech companies go, IBM is treated by the market like a dinosaur. The company trades at just 10.69X guided 2019 adjusted EPS. This is a 20% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE of 13.37X. The stock's median PE ratio shows how long IBM has been dogged by the markets. There aren't many companies as cash flow efficient as IBM that continually trade at such low multiples. From a FCF basis, the stock is currently offering near decade highs with a FCF yield of 10.05%. With FCF projected to rise $500 million-$1 billion from Red Hat, continued share price weakness is an indicator that the market hasn't yet priced this in.

Source: YCharts

The stock's discount to historical norms is rare in a market that continues to march higher. If IBM strings together a couple of quarters of continued momentum, we see sentiment turning positive - pushing the stock to begin closing on that 20% earnings multiple gap.

Wrapping Up

While a high-yielding dividend and short-term PE expansion are obviously great, we will continue to look longer term. If IBM is able to successfully scale its Red Hat oriented business segment in the manner that it is trying to do, we expect significant long-term capital gains. A growing business with the FCF efficiency (supplemented by Red Hat's very high margin and growth) of IBM will likely establish newer, higher multiples as it sheds its "dinosaur" reputation in the market.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.