Federal Reserve Watch: Fed Maintains Stable Interest Rates As Stock Market Reaches New Highs

Federal Reserve officials have signaled they see no reason right now to change the Fed's policy rate and that the economy of 2020 will be very similar to 2019.

The Federal Reserve has responded well and continued to support an environment in which the stock market can reach new highs and the US dollar can remain strong.

In spite of all the attention that the "disruptions" in the repo market have received, the policy interest rate of the Federal Reserve is expected to remain where it is.

The Federal Reserve System is keeping the Effective Federal Funds rate at 1.55 percent, given its target range of 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent.

Federal Reserve officials are doing what is necessary to keep the money markets calm and stable in spite of the trading that is going on in the market for repos.

So far, this has given traders confidence that the Fed will not let short-run liquidity issues impact the overall condition of bank reserves and market performance.

As a consequence, the US stock market continues to hit new highs and the value of the US dollar remains strong.

It appears as if the Federal Reserve is achieving what it has set out to do for this market. And, this the Fed is doing this with an international crisis on hand in Iran, a tariff war taking place with the Chinese and with Europe fighting not to go into a recession.

Meanwhile, the US economy continues on it path to complete its eleventh year of recovery while the unemployment rate remains at a fifty-year low.

The newspapers are full of discussions about what is going on in the repo market: see for example the article in the Wall Street Journal or the one in the Financial Times.

One question that is raised is how long the Fed will need to continue to pay such close attention to this particular market. Some experts have argued that the liquidity issues should lessen after the first of the year, in the next week or so.

Others have argued that the Fed may have to watch this situation until the middle of April because of the liquidity issues that surround the payment of taxes at that time and the drain on bank reserves created by the movement of funds from commercial banks to the General Account of the US Treasury at the Federal Reserve.

To find out the answer to this question we will just have to watch and observe what happens.

The other issue attached to this is one related to whether or not the “repo” market needs to be restructured. The concern here is that there may be some structural issues that need to be worked out so that these “liquidity” problems do not occur again. This is under study.

Overall, Federal Reserve officials have handled this situation very well, while at the same time they have kept to their policy goals.

In terms of its balance sheet, the Federal Reserve has increased assets by $380 billion since the concern related to the “repo” market surfaced in early September 2019. The “excess reserves” in the banking system, proxied by the line item “Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks,” have risen by just about $200.0 billion over the same time period.

It is interesting to note that the increase in the excess reserves of the banking system is just about equal to the amount of Repurchase Agreements that were on the Fed’s balance sheet on January 8, 2020. That amount was $210.7 billion.

Note that the maximum amount of Repurchase Agreements that appeared on the Fed’s balance sheet was $255.0 billion and that occurred on the January 1, 2020 balance sheet.

In terms of its securities portfolio, the Fed has increased its holdings of US government securities by $246.5 billion since September 11, 2019. During the previous 52 weeks, the Fed’s holdings of US government securities had fallen by $212.0 billion.

The Federal Reserve is back in the business of buying US Treasury securities.

It should be noticed, however, that Since September 12, 2018, the Fed’s holdings of mortgage-backed securities have declined by $288.3 billion, $207.4 billion from September 12, 2018 to September 11, 2019 and by $80.9 billion since this latter date. On January 8, 2020, the Fed still had $1.4 trillion of mortgage-backed securities on its balance sheet.

The Federal Reserve is not supporting the mortgage market any more, but is replacing the mortgage-backed securities that are running off the balance sheet by purchases of US Treasury securities.

Going forward, it appears that Federal Reserve officials want to keep things pretty much where they are right now.

Just this week, two district bank presidents, members of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, have spoken out saying that they see no reason why short-term interest rates should change in the near-term future. That is, unless the environment changes, there will not be a change in the Fed’s interest rate target for the rest of the year.

Along with this, the Fed is still projecting that the US economy will grow at a 2.0 percent annual rate in 2020 and that the unemployment rate will remain right around where it is right now.

In other words, Fed officials are basically expecting the US economy in 2020 to be just about the same as it was in 2019.

And, given that 2020 is an election year, the Fed would like to avoid any actions that might have an impact on the voting. Federal Reserve officials do not want the Federal Reserve to become an issue in the election.

Given this scenario, investors can continue to expect that the stock market will continue to climb and the US dollar will continue to remain strong. What more could they ask for?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.