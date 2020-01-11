2020 Jobs Look Clear To Q4, But Economy Lower Overall

NEW YORK (January 10) - The December jobs report printed at a moderate 145,000 new jobs, below the consensus estimate of 164,000. Revisions for October (-4,000) and November (-10,000) netted 14,000 fewer jobs.

Average jobs printed up in both the three-month and six-month average categories, as shown in our chart here:

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for December, 2019.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5%, unchanged since November and matching the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. The seasonally adjusted U-6 Unemployment, at 6.7%, was down 2/10th of a percentage point from November, and down 80 bps since last year.

Nominal average weekly wages increased by 2.27%, year on year, at a rate higher than inflation. Real wages increased by 0.67%, assuming the 12-month Trimmed Mean PCE annual inflation rate of 1.6%. However, month-on-month nominal average weekly wages increased $1.03, or 0.025%, although average weekly hours remained steady, month on month, although they were down year on year 2/10th of an hour from 2018. Notably, weekly wages in mining, the wholesale trade, information, financial services, and hospitality all decreased as seen in our quarterly wage report, below:

Analysis: Details and Outlook

We remain circumspect, led by the decline in average GDP discussed in our 2019 Q2 GDP report. (As of the revised GDP report issued November 27, average GDP for the past four preceding quarters is 2.2%; not great, but clearly better than the rest of the G7).

Last Friday’s ISM Report printed down at 47.2, nearly a full point below last month's 48.1. Both numbers, below 50, indicate an economic contraction in the manufacturing sector, although much of that may be attributable to Boeing’s (BA) stock. But the 2019 Q3 GDP report also indicated that inventories have been largely burned off and will likely have to be re-stocked in 2019 Q4. The detail charts in the December ISM comport with that view, particularly for inventories.

As we discussed first in our earlier jobs reports, we foresaw a slowdown, but not a recession in 2019. We’re confident of that forecast now through 2020, barring a “black swan”. (As discussed more fully in our article on the week’s events in Iraq and Iran, we expect a campaign of low-intensity cyber war directed principally at economic targets through the November US elections, together with a terror campaign directed at American targets in the Middle East and North Africa waged by Iranian proxies. But none of that, barring war directly between the United States and Iran, should be sufficient to trigger a recession. It will, however, eat into US profits, as explained further in the article.)

The Fed’s more dovish stance on interest rates, including a headline 3.1% 2019 Q1 (revised) GDP report that vastly exceeded expectations, a reasonably good 2.0% 2019 Q2 GDP, a 2019 Q3 GDP that printed at 2.1% (revised), 50 bps above estimates, support our more optimistic view.

Our central concerns now are liquidity and contagion from defaults in the global economy, particularly China. Euro-area GDP increased just 0.2%, in 2019 Q3, unchanged from 2019 Q2. China's GDP increased just 6.0% in 2019 Q3, the new lowest on record and down 20 bps from the 6.2% of 2019 Q2, and China is suffering the highest level of defaults in its history. Japan’s 2019 Q3 data printed down at just 0.1% on November 14th, down from 2019 Q2 of 0.4%. Domestic and foreign political considerations are also now weighing much more heavily on our outlook this month than last. Impeachment is on “hold” as Speaker Pelosi refuses to forward the House documents to the Senate. The USMCA will be delayed until, likely, 2020 Q2. While it has been passed by the House, it will take several more weeks to achieve Senate passage and even that may be interrupted by an impeachment trial.

In Europe, we face a “no-deal” Brexit. Germany’s SPD has named new party leaders who have pledged to seek a better deal with Chancellor Merkel for their constituency, thus putting its governing coalition with Merkel’s majority CDU/CSU at risk and raising the prospect there could be snap elections in the early part of 2020 if no governing coalition is maintained. (The rightmost AfD party has also elected a more radically right leadership.) And in France, strikes continue over Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform generous government pension plans.

Our concerns about the rollover of dollar, euro, and pound denominated debt China owes American, European, and British banks continues, although USD/CNY rates have improved.

The yield curve inversions and rates narrowing that have troubled us for some time have receded somewhat since the Fed’s rate cut and spreads have improved but not yet sufficient.

We continue to have overall concerns about US demographics, particularly the aging of the US population, an increase in the average age of marriage and family formation, student debt levels, and retirements from skilled trades that are not being filled by new entrants to those professions.

We’re also wary of the simple length of the recovery. While recoveries don’t die of “old age”, there is still a business cycle that merits respect.

All things considered, we are still at a “green light” outlook, but dependent on future data. The slowing US economy we identified back in our August jobs report continues, but we reiterate our sense that a recession (i.e., two consecutive quarters of negative growth) is unlikely through at least September, 2020. The closest possible start of a recession we foresee is 2020 Q3, but, again, that will depend on data. A “black swan” would obviously alter that view.

The 2019 Q2 GDP originally printed at 2.1%, revised, the lower end of our predicted 1.9% to 2.4%. But, as we expected, that number printed lower on its final revision on September 26th, at the 2.0 percent we had predicted in our July jobs report. The 2019 Q3 GDP estimate printed at 2.1%, slightly exceeding our upper end of our range estimate of 1.5% to 2.0% and 50 bps above the consensus 1.6% estimate. Geopolitical and domestic political concerns continue to be troubling and we expect the GDP number to be volatile as circumstances change. Keep apprised of our outlook by checking our jobs reports here on Seeking Alpha.

Let's look at our exclusive schedule of jobs creation by average weekly wages for the July jobs report:

December Jobs Creation by Average Weekly Wage Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, compiled from BLS Establishment Data for December , 2019.

The number of people employed in December was 158,803,000, up 267,000 from November and up 197,889 from the same period last year. Some 164,556,000 individuals were in the workforce, up 209,000 from last month. The labor participation rate remained steady at 63.2% from last month and up 20 bps from 63.0% last year.

The JOLTS survey for October, the latest available data, released December 17th, showed 235,000 more job openings from September, and 326,000 fewer jobs than had been created in October 2018. The year-on-year slowdown in jobs creation has has been significant and consistent from the year-on-year change from the January 2019 JOLTS report, when 1.666 million more new jobs had been created.

Advance US retail and food services sales for October 2019 (which is adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes) were $526.5 billion, an increase of 0.3% from the previous month, and 3.1% above October 2018. The next report is due January 16th. New orders for manufactured durable goods in November-October decreased $5 billion or 2% to $242.6 billion.

Oil Pricing And Geopolitical Concerns

Fuel prices continue below the $3 per gallon threshold, at $2.65. Gasoline prices for November are 1.78% lower than last month, but 7.65% higher than last year.

Oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate crude, have increased 2.15% from last month as of today, and are 9.32% higher than the same day last year. They spiked and fell during the Iran crisis this week, and a good inventory report, as seen here:

Source: WTI

The flash point of the Straits of Hormuz that we have been expecting for some time, since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was abandoned, escalated over the last several days and the situation is now clearly unpredictable, day-to-day. We had strike and retaliation, but further direct country-to-country kinetic war seems unlikely, at least for now. We reiterate our view that there will be cyber attacks and proxy kinetic attacks in MENA. We think Iran may be awaiting the outcome of the 2020 US presidential elections before taking any new moves. As we have related, Iran runs the risk of a catastrophic war with the USA if it continues its belligerence in the region. Iran is also likely to see more of the domestic turmoil we saw this past summer as residents protest higher fuel prices and the deep recession the country has suffered since sanctions were imposed. With the additional sanctions imposed today, that recession will only get worse.

At January 6th, USS Harry Truman (CVN 75) CSG is patrolling off the cost of Oman in the Arabian Sea, close enough to be within striking distance of the Straits of Hormuz if need be, but not so close as to be provocative. USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship, is in the Mediterranean, presumably toward the Gulf.

Hong Kong remains unstable and is now in recession. As related further below, we anticipate that protests will continue until the outcome of the US election becomes clear. China is, in our view, unlikely to attempt the type of brutal repression we saw in Tiananmen Square a generation ago unless it becomes clear the Hong Kong protests are leading to contagion against the CCP in Mainland China. Nevertheless, we are seeing bipartisan revulsion at China’s brutality and its many violations of fair trade, particularly its thefts of intellectual property. Secretary Pompeo, Vice President Pence, and President Trump have spoken or acted in what we believe is the most adversarial manner towards China in at least 30 years. The effect of this change in US policy remains to be seen, but we believe the Trump Administration would welcome internally-driven “regime change” in China.

We're not terribly afraid of the China trade wars, as we have said several times before. The total value of the US economy is about $20.5 trillion. The total value of US goods imports from China is about $539.5 billion. That works out to about 2.6% of the US economy. Our exports to China are about $120.3 billion. That works out to 0.58% (58/100ths of a percentage point) of the US economy. Chinese belligerence toward us and our allies, and their espionage activities, are far more threatening from geopolitical and military perspective than an economic one.

As with Iran, we think Xi Jinping and his counselors are awaiting the outcome of the 2020 elections before committing to a permanent trade deal. We think the current optimism towards a trade deal is significantly overstated, particularly given the belligerent tone from China since President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. We don’t believe the agreement that is to be signed on January 15th will be terribly significant. We tend to think of it more in terms of a letter of intent to make a deal rather than a “deal”.

A Lessening Of Concerns

In earlier months, we had concerns that higher rates and a stronger dollar would impinge developing nations' ability to repay dollar- and euro-denominated debt they owe to American and European banks. Those concerns have been largely allayed by the Fed’s rate cuts. Still, the US dollar will be European and Japanese investors’ currency of choice as rates in those countries continue to be lower than the USA. While the Fed has signaled it will be more dovish, we note, nevertheless, that the DXY/CUR, while having dropped recently, still shows a relatively strong dollar compared to most of the year, largely because there are so few good stable foreign economies.

With developing economies, particularly India, where the USD/INR exchange rate had ended 2018 at 1:70, we’re seeing recovery, presumably because the Fed has pulled back. (The INR traded at its lowest point in history in October 2018 at 1:74. As of today, it was 1:70.95). North Korea has hinted at further belligerence with recent missile tests, but the situation remains unclear. The promised gift that was to be delivered over the holidays did not develop.

Tensions over Kashmir between India and Pakistan continue to be a concern. The situation there is now third on our list of prospective geopolitical “black swans”, along with North Korea, the Straits of Hormuz and above Europe.

Other Macro Data

For November, the latest available data, the TSI printed at 0.2, unchanged from September and up from 0.1 last year. Debt service as a percentage of household debt is moving downward again. We were heartened that people are taking home more cash from the 2017 tax cut, so that debt service accounted for a lesser percentage of disposable income. Data for 2019 Q3 showed debt service as a percentage of disposable income at its lowest level, 9.6902%, since records started being kept 40 years ago. It ran over 13% prior to the Great Recession.

M-2 velocity dipped further in 2019 Q3. We would have liked to see the improvement in M-2 velocity that seemed to be on track in 2018. But while we are disheartened that it continues to fall, we note it is likely attributable to Fed easing. We would like to see the Fed stop paying interest on excess deposits to free up cash in the economy, which would boost M-2 velocity, a position we have advocated for some time. We note these other developments since our November jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for October, reported December 6th, showed sales down 0.7% month-on-month and down 0.9% year-on-year. Inventories were up 0.1% month-on-month and up 3.8% from last year. The September inventory to sales ratio was 1.37, up from 1.30 last year.

Building permits for November, released December 17th, were up 1.4% from October and 11.1% from last year. Housing starts increased 3.2% month-to-month and up 13.6% year-on-year.

The ISM Manufacturing report released Monday showed further slowing at 47.2%, down from November’s 48.1%. The ISM Non-manufacturing report for December released Tuesday printed at 55.5, up from 53.9 in November.

Personal Income & Outlays for November released December 20th showed disposable personal income up 0.5% in current dollars, and up 0.4% in chained 2012 dollars. Personal income in current dollars was up 0.4% over last month.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for November was up 0.4% in current dollars. In chained 2012, PCE was also up 0.3%.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for November was up to 52.9 from October’s 52.6, reversing a negative trend from July. (Anything above 50 indicates growth.)

Labor productivity in 2019 Q3 fell 0.3%, while average unit costs increased 3.6%.

Fed Normalizing

For now, we continue to be heartened by the Fed moving away from tightening rates too much, too quickly. The FRB has essentially “repealed” its earlier normalization vis-à-vis the 2018 rate. Today’s jobs numbers, together with a 2019 Q3 robust GDP print at 2.1%, will likely restrain the Fed from making further cuts this year and likely well into 2020 Q2. Trimmed mean inflation for personal consumption expenditures, less food and energy, or "Real PCE", for the Dallas Fed is at 2.0% year on year. The real PCE price deflator, reportedly the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, printed at 1.6% for November.

We would like to see increased growth in Gross Domestic Investment, aside from inventory growth (i.e., in fixed investment) with growth in that component of GDP negative in both 2019 Q2 and 2019 Q3. We’re heartened by a widening yield curve, but it is still too narrow. We started 2018 with a spread of the 3-month/10-year yield curve two of nearly 102 bps, just half the 200 or so bps that started 2017. We started 2019 just 24 bps apart. As of yesterday, January 9th, the 3-month/10-year yield curve was separated by just 29 bps.

While we agree with the Fed’s John Williams that “the yield curve is not a magic oracle” of predicting recession, we believe that the Fed's tightening last year is far more likely to cause recession than President Trump’s tariff policy. (Milton Friedman’s Nobel Prize would seem to hold with that view, as he blamed the Great Depression on Fed policy far more than the Smoot-Hawley tariffs that have become veritable legend as conventional wisdom and four decades of propaganda promulgated in Paul Samuelson’s text in Econ 101 classes at America’s leading universities.)

That said, we’re not willing to ignore the “herd instinct” of ignorant investors who buy into the grand lie that “tariffs cause (or worsen) depressions.” Nevertheless, we would like to see the president engage America’s Asian and European allies to step up to join a "coalition of the willing" to challenge China's decades-old unfair trade practices and thefts of intellectual property because the one-on-one dispute could simply trigger mutual retaliation. There is more power in American dealings with Xi from a multilateral “we” than a unilateral “us”. A coalition of the willing strategy would also lend itself to a more predictable tariff regime as our allies would, perhaps, temper the president's sometimes seemingly mercurial “on-again, off-again” tariff threats so that businesses could operate with greater certainty. But given Europe’s failure to step up on China’s brutal repression of China’s Hong Kong protesters, and its weak economies, we do not expect leadership across the Atlantic to show much fortitude.

As stated above, as the impeachment narrative continues to play out, we anticipate that both Beijing and Tehran will await a more traditional, less disruptive, president in hopes of getting better deals and improved relations.

We think China will stall on any significant trade deal until 2020 polling shows a clear winner in the US elections. We put the likelihood of a significant China deal currently at just 50%, given the impeachment proceedings. Were Hong Kong authorities (acting for Beijing) to crack down heavily on Hong Kong protesters, we do not see any likelihood of a trade deal; indeed, it is more likely the US would impose sanctions. (Accordingly, we believe Hong Kong will continue to be in recession, situation status quo, until the US elections outcome has some higher certainty.)

With Asia and Europe both showing evidence of a slowdown, we think it is vitally important for the finance ministers and central bankers of major economies in this region to agree to a strategy to address what we foresee as a very challenging time for their economies.

Our doubts will continue until we see two consecutive quarters of at least 30 bps increases in all four categories of GDP (i.e., Personal Consumption Expenditures, Net Exports, Gross Domestic Investment, and Government Consumption Expenditures). We expect 2019 Q4 GDP to print at 1.8 to 2.1 percent, down 10 bps on the lower end from last month’s jobs report.

In equities, we’re inclined to mostly stand pat with these sectors and include stop loss orders or hedging:

Outperform : Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition, consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment, casual dining-in, and REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. We think CHF is a safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty.

: Trucking and delivery services on speculation of consolidation and acquisition, consumer discretionaries and retail in the higher- and luxury-end segment, casual dining-in, and REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017. We think CHF is a safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty. Perform : Consumer discretionaries and retail across in middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; certain leisure and hospitality and higher-end QSRs, and healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR, and the GBP and EUR.

: Consumer discretionaries and retail across in middle-market and low-end sectors; consumer staples, energy, utilities, telecom, and materials and industrials; certain leisure and hospitality and higher-end QSRs, and healthcare; currencies of developing nations, such as INR, and the GBP and EUR. Underperform: Financials; the asset-light hospitality sector on speculation of declining GDP and terrorism and costs; technology; lower-end, low-quality QSRs (e.g., McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)) on greater US delivery competition and costs and a slowing economy; lower end hospitality on a slowing economy and higher gasoline prices.

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change). If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of today, January 10, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.