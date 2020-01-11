Seeking Alpha

Time To Buy Gold And Silver On Every Pullback

|
Includes: AAAU, AGQ, BAR, DBS, DGL, DGLD, DGP, DGZ, DSLV, DZZ, GLD, GLDI, GLDM, GLDW, GLL, IAU, IAUF, OUNZ, PHYS, PSLV, QGLDX, SGOL, SHNY, SIVR, SLV, SLVO, UBG, UGL, UGLD, USLV, USV, ZSL
by: Dave Kranzler
Dave Kranzler
Long/short equity, Deep Value, special situations, contrarian
Investment Research Dynamics
Summary

The soaring paper gold open interest on the Comex is just one indication of a shortage developing in the physical gold bullion market.

It's no coincidence that just prior and accompanying the sell-off in gold this week that Exchange for "Physical" and Privately Negotiated Transactions volume spiked up on the Comex.

EFPs and PNTs are "derivative" transactions which enable the bullion banks to settle futures with cash or some other form of gold derivatives like shares of GLD.

The soaring paper gold open interest on the Comex is just one indication of a shortage developing in the physical gold bullion market. It's no coincidence that just prior and accompanying the sell-off in gold this week that Exchange for "Physical" and Privately Negotiated Transactions (EFPs and PNTs) volume spiked up on the Comex. EFPs and PNTs are "derivative" transactions which enable the bullion banks to settle futures with cash or some other form of gold derivatives like shares of GLD.

There are other indications as well, which Chris Marcus and I discuss this week on his Arcadia Economics podcast:

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.