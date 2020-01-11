Time To Buy Gold And Silver On Every Pullback

Summary

The soaring paper gold open interest on the Comex is just one indication of a shortage developing in the physical gold bullion market.

It's no coincidence that just prior and accompanying the sell-off in gold this week that Exchange for "Physical" and Privately Negotiated Transactions volume spiked up on the Comex.

EFPs and PNTs are "derivative" transactions which enable the bullion banks to settle futures with cash or some other form of gold derivatives like shares of GLD.