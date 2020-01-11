Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Iran jitters trigger volatile week

Traders panicked on the latest geopolitical tensions, sending safe-haven assets soaring as military rhetoric quickly escalated following the death of Qassem Suleimani. Iran struck back by launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles at bases housing U.S. personnel in Iraq, but with no troop casualties, President Trump stepped away from military retaliation. Black gold and gold then surrendered some hefty gains, while U.S. stock indexes recorded a new round of record highs.

Tough week for Boeing

A 737 passenger plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran killing all 176 people on board. While questions are still swirling, many Western leaders attributed the crash to a surface-to-air missile, while Iran pointed to an engine failure. During the week, Boeing (BA) also released a new trove of internal messages suggesting a "deeply disturbing" company culture and conceded its 737 MAX pilots need supplemental simulator training. It adds to the hurdles for David Calhoun, a longtime board member who will take over as CEO this week.

CES 2020

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, except at CES... hopefully. Exhibitors were optimistic the technology displayed at the world's biggest trade show will spread into the broader market, and with 175,000 attendees searching for innovations of the future, there's a good chance it will. This year's edition of the Consumer Electronics Show ran from Tuesday through Friday, featuring the latest advances in areas like artificial intelligence, automation, transportation, surveillance, connected devices and smart cities.

Latest punch in meatless wars

McDonald's (MCD) expanded its pilot of Beyond Meat (BYND) burgers to 52 restaurants across Canada after rolling out the plant-based meat burgers in 28 local outlets in October. The news came after BYND shares soared 12.4% on Tuesday and follows an announcement from rival Impossible Foods, which said it won't be able to partner with the Golden Arches until the company is able to scale up production. "I wish we had vastly more capacity than we do right now because the demand is high," said CEO Pat Brown.

Few reasons for Musk to dance

An extended share rally by Tesla (TSLA) pushed the company's market cap to the highest ever recorded by a U.S. automaker, topping the $80.81B cap of Ford (F) in 1999 and easily outdistancing the record cap for pre-bankruptcy General Motors (GM) or post-bankruptcy GM. Party time! Elon Musk was on site in Tesla Shanghai (TSLA) as the EV maker delivered its first China-made Model 3s and announced the kick-off of its Model Y program at its first foreign car plant. Privately-held SpaceX (SPACE) also launched another 60 satellites in its Starlink network during the week, becoming the largest commercial satellite operator.

Ghosn comes out swinging

During a two-hour-plus news conference on Wednesday, Carlos Ghosn, the world's most famous white-collar fugitive, defended himself against charges of financial crimes and called out former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and board member Masakazu Toyoda for orchestrating his downfall. Ghosn also criticized the recent performance of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), declaring, "there is no more alliance." Nissan's stock is still trading near recent lows as the automaker faces huge investment requirements and challenges of slowing sales.

Post-Brexit relationship

In his first face-to-face meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the new president of the EU Commission, Boris Johnson laid out some red lines for his visions of a post-Brexit deal. He stressed that the U.K. won't extend its transition period beyond 2020, and that he wants a Canada-style trade accord (under which 98% of goods traded are free of tariffs). "Any future partnership must also not involve any kind of alignment" with EU rules and standards or be subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

AI welcomed into Hollywood

A new deal signed with Cinelytic will see Warner Bros. (T) employ an artificial intelligence system to analyze potential movies and choose which ones to put into development. While the platform doesn't guarantee a hit, it can assess the value of a star in any territory and how much a film is expected to make in theaters and on other ancillary streams. The system can also complete the menial tasks executives normally have to do, like calculating the parameters for packaging, marketing and distribution, including release dates.

AR breakout in the 2020s

Instead of setting a yearly challenge for himself as he has done annually for the past ten years, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicted major developments over the next decade. "While I expect phones to still be our primary devices through most of this decade, at some point in the 2020s, we will get breakthrough augmented reality glasses that will redefine our relationship with technology," he wrote in a post. Other important themes Zuckerberg is forecasting are a private social platform, decentralizing opportunities and new forms of digital governance.

First state to sell own prescription drugs?

A new budget proposed by California Governor Gavin Newsom includes a plan to allow the state to contract with generic drug makers to provide medicines to all Californians. He believes that the government's purchasing power may be sufficient to cut drug prices to the state's 40M residents, almost 33% Medicaid enrollees. Newsom is also in favor of authorizing the California Department of Health Care Services to negotiate drug prices for international buyers, a situation that could potentially enable the state to achieve discounts on par with Canada.