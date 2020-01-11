NZD/CAD: Further Downside Likely

Additionally, the ratio between U.S. oil prices and skimmed milk powder (the former correlates with CAD due to Canadian oil-related exports, and the latter correlates with NZD due to New Zealand's dairy-related exports) is continuing to trail downward. This ratio correlates positively with NZD/CAD and would provide further confirmation that the NZD/CAD's recent resistance found at the midpoint of its trading range will lead into further downside pressure, possibly ultimately to below 0.8500.

As the spread between Canadian and New Zealand rates is unlikely to change, with both countries likely to be unwilling to see their currency move with any significant volatility (and especially not to the upside) given both countries's significant export exposures, the bond market's optimistic pricing will probably revert (which could strengthen a bearish case for NZD/CAD).

Regardless of whether intervention occurs, further softening of the NZD is likely against the CAD, especially given that the bond market is apparently optimistic with respect to short-term interest rates.

However, this upside has likely exceeded the bounds of what New Zealand's central bank is comfortable with, increasing the chance of intervention.

In a recent article of mine, entitled NZD/CAD To Fall With Bond Market Confirmation, I indicated that the New Zealand dollar (expressed in terms of Canadian dollars) was likely to meet with resistance at the level of 0.8760. This level was chosen as it remains the midpoint of this currency pair's current trading range.

Prior charts of mine can be obtained in the article referenced above, but as a simple illustration, the chart below draws attention to the current trading range once again in the shaded area; the horizontal midpoint at the 0.8760 level is illustrated by the black line. The candlesticks represent trading days.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

As predicted previously, the pair has recently found resistance at this midpoint level of 0.8760. The question now is whether NZD/CAD will continue to fall (also as predicted).

First of all, it is important to get a bearing on the prevailing central bank rates of these countries. The table below highlights the short-term rates of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Canada. These rates are subject to change, of course; most notably the Bank of Canada is due for another policy meeting on January 22, 2020 (as listed in the table below).

Nevertheless, for now, we can see that the current rates are both positive: +1.00% and +1.75%, for New Zealand and Canada, respectively. As short-term central bank rates generally feed into markets (e.g., short-term money markets, borrowing costs), the spread between +1.00% and +1.75% is negative 75 basis points (-0.75%) for NZD/CAD (on the basis of central bank rates).

We can compare this to the spreads priced in by the market, in short-term government bonds. The chart below is an updated version of the candlestick chart presented above, with an additional red line (set against the far-right y-axis) which shows the running difference between the two-year government bond yield of New Zealand versus its Canadian counterpart.

To begin with, we can see that the bond market's spread is clearly correlating strongly and positively with FX spot prices (which is generally to be expected). The greater the interest rate spread offered by a currency pair, the more attractive the pair becomes due to the interest income available (speculative funds use leverage to enhance these returns).

Generally, we can expect pairs with greater interest rate spreads (positive or negative; i.e., the spread in absolute terms) to behave with greater volatility. This is because "hot money" (speculative capital) can flow more sharply due to the effects of leverage. The above chart shows that the NZD/CAD spread is relatively small, and negative, at about -0.59% most recently. This means the pair faces a natural downside bias due to the negative carrying value, yet we wouldn't ordinarily expect sharp moves due to the fairly modest 'absolute value' (i.e., the spread is quite close to zero).

On the other hand, this spread, which is negative by 59 basis points, is in fact a little optimistic as compared to the central bank rate spread, which we worked out to be negative by 75 basis points. In other words, the recent lift in the interest rate differential — and subsequent consolidation in the range of roughly -0.65% to -0.50% — could quite possibly find itself breaking down closer to -0.75% going forward. If the Bank of Canada decides to hold its rates steady in late January, this could help to reinforce the status quo.

And if the status quo does remain for Canada, New Zealand will likely then either follow suit in its meeting in February, or even drop rates. It will unlikely raise rates, as this could strengthen the currency and therefore make the country's exports less competitive from a pricing standpoint internationally. In short, we can reasonably say that either the status quo will remain, or the Bank of Canada will lower rates only to be followed by New Zealand following suit (in an effort to combat further NZD strength).

As written recently, the NZD has risen significantly recently (into the 2019 year-end); and as predicted in the article referenced, this move is now reversing. The NZD is likely still overvalued on a short-to-medium term basis, following its rise, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand closely monitors the currency because of its country's export exposures. A strong currency can affect the real economy negatively, as can persistent volatility in either direction.

We should therefore expect to see the NZD continue to soften for the time being, at least until the 100-day moving average is found once again on all or most NZD crosses. This could occur either through a simple shift in market sentiment, or even central bank-driven intervention (i.e., from the RBNZ). The latter might be unlikely, but the RBNZ has shown willingness to intervene before, and the mere prospect could be enough for the market to continue to weaken the NZD.

The chart below shows a smoothed black line which represents the 100-day moving average for NZD/CAD. If the bond market is able to re-price in a downward fashion to -0.75% (as discussed previously), the 100-day moving average of under 0.8500 could indeed become a near-term target.

Bear in mind, however, that Canada also has export exposures, particularly oil-related products. However, Canada is a much larger economy than New Zealand, and it would be irrational for Canada to engage in dangerous currency wars with a much smaller country like New Zealand. New Zealand, whose export exposures are mainly dairy, meat and wood-related products, is likely to be more willing to experiment with active FX intervention efforts.

As a side note, we can also look at simple ratios like the 50-day moving average of the ratio between the WTI crude oil price (which correlates with CAD) and skimmed milk powder futures (which correlates with NZD). The chart below shows the 50-day moving average of this 'oil-to-milk ratio' against NZD/CAD price action. Notice the positive correlation.

This ratio is continuing to fall to the downside, and while this is quite a speculative trading indicator to use, the current bearish move would certainly strengthen our bearish thesis on the NZD/CAD pair going forward.

In summary, owing to a possibly optimistic bond market with respect to short-term interest rates (for the NZD/CAD pair, specifically), combined with short favorable moves in the commodity space, and the fact that the NZD has probably over-shot to the upside (in light of the fact that the pair can be subject to active FX intervention from the RBNZ in such times...), we should continue to view the prospect of further NZD/CAD weakness as probable.

This outlook we also take at a time shortly after the pair has met with resistance, as previously predicted, at the midpoint of its apparently prevailing medium-term trading range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.