Give Me A High Five9

As with any investment, there are significant risks here.

While somewhat overvalued, it is still a good time to be bullish on Five9, very bullish in fact.

This company is the poster child for digital transformation, leading the way with strong 28% revenue growth and a great free cash flow margin.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN), a leader in cloud contact center software, is at the heartland of the digital transformation revolution. Other transformation-enabling stocks, such as ServiceNow (NOW), Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com (CRM), are pushing all-time highs and Five9 is following suit after breaking out from the previous high set in November.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

I learned a long time ago that when the market speaks, you listen or risk getting left behind. Despite the fact that Five9 is overvalued, at least by my relative valuation method, the stock is moving. So don't blink, don't hesitate; it is time to jump on the bandwagon.

Five9 has great sales growth of approximately 28% YoY, a strong free cash flow margin of 11%, and has blown by analysts' estimates for the last five quarters. For these reasons, I am changing my rating from Bullish to Very Bullish. My previous article on Five9 can be found here.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in a recent article, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin, and the software company "Rule of 40%".

Five9 had an excellent year with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 29%, slightly higher than its 5-year annual growth rate of 25%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Five9’s free cash flow margin TTM has been steadily rising and positive since the mid-2016 and is currently sitting at a very healthy 11% of revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40%

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40%. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Five9’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 28% + 11% = 39%

The calculation comes out close enough to 40% that I am going to consider this a passing grade. I would like to note that Five9 takes the Rule of 40% seriously, but uses EBITDA margin instead of free cash flow margin, giving the company a passing grade with lots of margin (pun intended).

(Source: Five9 2019 Q3 earnings presentation slides)

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate", also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Five9 is substantially above the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Five9 is valued much higher than the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

However, a similar evaluation based on next year's earnings estimate/EV suggests that the company is much closer to being fairly valued.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Considering the two evaluations, I believe that Five9 is overvalued based on its EV/forward sales multiple, but I would temper that assessment somewhat based on the company's earnings estimate for next year.

Company Track Record

One of the reasons that I like Five9 so much is the company's track record since going public. Unlike other companies that have gone crazy with spending, Five9 has done well for shareholders, with significantly improved gross margin, operating expenses and EBITDA margin.

(Source: Five9 2019 Q3 earnings presentation slides)

Another area that I monitor and use to judge company management is in the area of revenue and earnings beats. When company management gives out conservative guidance, the company generally beats analysts' estimates. Five9 has a stellar record in this area.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Investment Risks

I believe that now is the time to initiate a position in Five9, but such an investment comes with significant risks.

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. I would not dismiss the possibility of a dot-com-like crash in the future.

There are other uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and President Trump's impeachment, which could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

Five9 is starting to target large enterprises for future growth. It is possible that this market segment does not pan out or grow as fast as management anticipates.

Five9 is also starting to sell into international markets. Europe and Asia have their own set of risks that could prove to be a setback for Five9.

Summary and Conclusions

Five9, with its contact center offerings, is at the heart of the digital transformation revolution. This company, along with other major players in digital transformation, is experiencing new all-time highs. Five9 is starting the new year off with a bang, with a price breakout from the high set back in November.

The stock movement is supported by strong company fundamentals, including 28% revenue growth and an 11% free cash flow margin. The company handily exceeds the Rule of 40% when calculated using the EBITDA margin.

While the stock price is valued somewhat higher than other stocks in my digital transformation stock universe, the high valuation is tempered by estimates of next year's earnings. I don't believe that investors should hold back based on a higher market valuation. The stock is moving now and I suggest that investors embrace this. I am adjusting my rating for Five9 from Bullish to Very Bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.