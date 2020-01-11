Geopolitics, Inflation, And Trade: Strategies For Navigating Uncertainty

Photo Source

Despite strong stock returns in 2019, better than expected corporate earnings, and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, there are several areas of uncertainty across financial markets today. The most recent flare-up of tensions between the U.S. and Iran following an airstrike conducted by the U.S. in Iraq that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani demonstrated that volatility can re-enter markets. Whether the volatility is brief or lasts for a longer period driven by increased uncertainty, investors are well-served by positioning portfolios to hedge potential risks. Leaving politics aside, the death of Soleimani and the ensuing tensions with Iran has created new geopolitical concerns just as the U.S. and China provided some relief with the phase one of the trade deal. Fortunately, initial speculation that the situation would continue to escalate into another war has been tempered at this time.

This recent flare up, along with preexisting conditions within the economy, will likely have a meaningful impact on asset prices across financial markets. The duration of the recent spat with Iran, and the market turmoil that will accompany it, are unpredictable. The Middle East has experienced difficulties in one form or another for decades, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. The U.S. is incentivized to keep the area unstable, as chaos prevents forces in the area from forming a unified coalition that could pose a threat to U.S. security. You can find more on this perspective in the works by George Friedman, founder of Geopolitical Futures, and previously Stratfor.

The immediate response to these most recent actions has been a move higher in commodities, notably oil and gold. Stocks have become more volatile in recent days while bonds, particularly Treasuries and short-term investment grade issues, have been bid higher by investors seeking safe havens.

These dynamics, when combined with low unemployment, a partial trade deal, and rising CPI, could make investing tricky in the weeks and months ahead. With that said, there are strategies that investors can adopt to tweak their allocations to reduce their downside exposure while remaining invested for a future recovery once things settle down.

Unfortunately, the current conditions increase the probability of heading into an environment of stagflation. This is a topic I wrote about during the summer of 2018 when trade tensions between the U.S. and China were heating up and both sides were threatening and imposing new tariffs on the other. While the drivers are different now than they were then, it is possible for the end result to be the same. The prospect that inflation will accelerate is supported by an inflation rate that has been creeping higher since the spring of 2015, and accelerating within the last year. The recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil prices higher, a factor that can have a real impact on consumer prices and purchasing behavior. It can push prices higher, which can have the effect of deterring consumer spending, the combination of which mirrors the two core characteristics of stagflation: higher prices, slower growth.

Lower consumer spending can quickly and directly impact corporate revenue and earnings expectations, causing managers to cut back on capital expenditures and hiring. Again, factors that cause growth to slow. With the U.S. unemployment rate at 3.50%, the lowest in 50 years, it is reasonable to expect that recent geopolitical developments, if they persist, will negatively impact this figure, not help it. The combination of higher prices and higher unemployment is likely to cause slower growth, resulting in conditions ripe for breeding stagflation.

But despite these challenges, it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom for investors. There are numerous strategies that can be implemented to take advantage of the situation and protect portfolio values.

Commodities

As alluded to above, commodities become increasingly more attractive during periods of geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation. Although they (specifically oil and metals) generally do not generate any current cash flow, they can provide an effective hedge if sized appropriately, or can even provide an opportunity for gains if sized aggressively.

Exposure to gold can be achieved easily and inexpensively through the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU). The ETF provides pure exposure to gold prices and is inexpensive with an expense ratio of 25 basis. Alternatively, the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) also provides pure gold exposure for 18 basis points. The previously more popular SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is also effective at providing exposure to gold, but at 40 basis points, it is by far the most expensive. Given these three choices, the fact they each provide direct gold exposure and generate no current income, lowering carrying costs becomes more important. In other words, it is difficult to justify paying 40 basis points for exposure you can achieve for 18 basis points.

To gain exposure to a broad basket of commodities, the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC) is low cost and has direct exposure to metals, both precious and industrial, as well as agricultural commodities. Like the gold funds, DBC generates no current income, and with an expense ratio of 85 basis points, is relatively expensive. A less expensive alternative is the iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (BCM), which tracks the Barclays Commodity Index Pure Beta Total Return for 60 basis points. Prior to investing in the iPath fund, investors should take the time to understand the pros and cons of owning an ETN versus an ETF, as during a catastrophic economic downturn, the differences might be meaningful.

For direct exposure to oil prices, the United States 12-Month Oil ETF (USL) and the United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO) can both provide hedges against an upward move in oil prices that could ripple through the economy as higher inflation. Like with gold, these investments would also benefit during a period in which the U.S. dollar is also declining. The United States 12-Month Oil ETF is unique and relatively more attractive than the United States Oil Fund (USO), because it spreads its exposure over 12 months of contracts, not just the front month like USO, allowing it to better manage the value erosion experienced by USO when WTI is in contango.

Direct Inflation Hedges - TIPS

TIPS, when used properly, can offer a direct and effective hedge against rising inflation. For decades, and even during 2019, interest rates have been falling to lower and lower levels. While this can be seen as an indicator of progressively economic growth in the future, it has also served as a tailwind to longer duration bonds of all varieties, including TIPS. Because of the effect of falling interest rates on longer duration bonds, TIPS have been able to generate attractive total returns since introduced in the late 1990s even during periods of low and steady inflation. Although the predictions of many analysts that interest rates will move higher have not yet come to fruition, the notion that they never will is likely unreasonable. As a result, investors should look to guard against rising inflation in a manner that is not eroded by changes in interest rates, particularly changes higher.

Two of the more attractive options to gains exposure to TIPS while limiting duration risk are the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) and the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP). The Vanguard ETF has an effective duration of only 2.5 years compared to about 7.6 years for the more popular iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP), and costs only 6 basis points compared to 19 basis points for the iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, by contrast, has an effective duration of about 2.6 years and expense ratio that matches the Vanguard fund at 6 basis points.

Floating Rate and Short Duration High Yield Bonds

As mentioned in the discussion on TIPS, shortening average duration across bond allocations will serve investors well during a period of rising inflation, and the rising interest rates that would be expected to follow shortly thereafter. Investors with sizable bond allocations can also reduce volatility and default risk duration in economic slowdown by focusing on higher quality issues. Both shortening duration and increasing credit quality will reduce expected total real returns in the short term, but would be expected to outperform duration periods of any market dislocation. Because of these dynamics, investors can look to add satellite positions to their bond allocations that are positioned to perform well in a trying environment. Two such areas are short-duration floating rate securities and short-term high yield.

Floating rate securities would be expected to perform well during a period of rising interest rates that occurs in conjunction with rising inflation. Exposure to high yield can add incremental yield, and by maintaining a short duration within the high yield allocation, default and interest rate risks can be mitigated. I have discussed the use of two Nuveen funds in the past for both floating rate and high yield. Here, I will offer a couple of alternatives. For floating rate exposure, the First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) provides exposure to a portfolio of floating rate senior loans at a reasonable cost for the space at 87 basis points. The fund has effective duration of about 0.4 years and SEC yield of about 4.2%. Its total returns since the fund’s inception have been in line with more expensive or institutional share class funds with large minimum initial investments. For short-term high yield, the PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF (HYS) provides exposure to over 300 underlying bond holdings, costs 56 basis points, and has a current SEC yield of about 3.7%. The fund has an effective duration of about 1.6 years and more than three-quarters of the fund’s value is invested in BB and B rated bonds. Both of the funds mentioned offer a solution in which investors are able to gain access to these assets through low-cost and liquid ETFs while also benefiting from competent oversight offered by First Trust and PIMCO.

While the floating rate and short-term high yield funds discussed above are relatively low-cost, that inevitably comes with the trade-off of less oversight and active management of their respective portfolios. For some investors, it might be worth a higher cost to ensure that there is an actively engaged analyst team doing credit work and structuring the portfolio in a manner that not only avoids land mines, but takes advantages of opportunities missed by more passively managed strategies. Credit teams and portfolio managers at firms such as Eaton Vance (EV) or PIMCO have extensive resources and personnel at their fingertips, allowing them to better understand and manage portfolios exposed to niche areas of the bond market, including bank loans and high yield.

Final Thoughts

The ideas I described above can be interpreted as being tactical given the suggestions to add to specific styles and sectors. Using the above strategies should be looked at within the broader context of the global financial markets and sized appropriately. These suggestions are intended to be incremental moves that tilt the complexion of portfolio assets in a way that may improve investment outcomes. Any overweight or underweight position to an asset class, sector, equity style, or individual stock needs to be considered carefully to understand its impact on long-term total returns. I look forward to your feedback and answering your questions in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU GLD DBC VTIP EV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer

Please remember that past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended or undertaken by Mosaic Advisors ("Mosaic"), including the author, or any non-investment related content, made reference to directly or indirectly in this commentary will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level, be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation or prove successful. Due to various factors, including changing market conditions and/or applicable laws, the content may no longer be reflective of current opinions or positions. Moreover, you should not assume that any discussion or information contained in this commentary serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from Mosaic or the author. Mosaic is neither a law firm nor a certified public accounting firm and no portion of the commentary content should be construed as legal or accounting advice. A copy of the Mosaic's current written disclosure Brochure discussing our advisory services and fees continues to remain available upon request.