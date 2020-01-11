Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

There are some risks involved, but Dolby's strong fundamentals are impressive. The stock currently trades at a reasonable - but unspectacular - valuation.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." We explore a unique technology company in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). The company's mass adopted technologies have created high margin cash streams via lucrative licensing fees. Dolby sports a sparkling clean balance sheet and has the makings of continued dividend growth. Despite some reasons for pause when looking into the company's growth curve and long-term operating trends, Dolby is a high margin business that currently trades at a reasonable valuation today.

Dolby Laboratories is an audio and visual technology company that develops audio and visual formats for a variety of entertainment applications, including cinema, home entertainment, professional, and mobile devices. The company sells products and services to market, but the majority of its $1.2 billion in annual revenues are derived from licensing fees. Dolby licenses the visual and audio technologies/formats that it develops.

After the business stagnated earlier in the decade, the past five years have produced a return to top line growth. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.28%, while EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 2.47% over the same five-year period.

Fundamentals

To better understand the operational strengths and weaknesses of Dolby Labs, we will review some key operating metrics. This will help us better understand the company's future investment potential as we progress through our analysis.

We review operating margins to make sure that Dolby Labs is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

While Dolby Labs has returned to top line growth in recent years, the company continues to show a prolonged downtrend in its operating metrics. The company's operating margin, FCF efficiency, and CROCI have all declined materially over the past 10 years. At their current levels, the metrics still look strong, but only because Dolby has eroded from such a strong position of strength. The company's margins on services and products has slipped over time (licensing margins remain strong), and R&D expenses have significantly increased over time.

R&D has begun to contract as a percentage of revenue (what's most important is the company's return on these investments). These trends are important to monitor moving forward. The company's strong cash flow generation is a key strength of the business. If the company cannot hold current levels, it would be a cause for concern.

The other portion of our fundamental look at Dolby Labs includes the company's balance sheet. A company that takes on too much leverage not only restricts its cash flow - and its flexibility as a result - but exposes investors to risk should the business suffer an unexpected downturn.

Dolby is in fantastic shape, carrying no long-term debt on its balance sheet. The company also boasts a strong cash pile, almost $800 million. Considering the company's market cap of just under $7 billion, management could cut a check to fund a sizable acquisition - should it see the right opportunity to do so.

Dividend & Buybacks

Dolby Labs has a pretty short dividend history. It paid a $4.00 special dividend in 2012, and then began issuing a quarterly dividend of $0.10 ($0.40 annual payout) in 2014. The dividend has been raised six times since then. The company's current total annual payout of $0.88 per share yields 1.27% on the current stock price. This falls below that of US treasuries and won't appeal to income investors.

In place of a high yield, Dolby's dividend is rapidly growing. While still young, the payout continues to carry strong momentum with a three-year CAGR of 16.47%. The most recent increase was in line, at 15.8%. With enough cash on hand to fund the dividend 10X over and a cash flow payout ratio of just 36.19%, investors can expect the dividend to grow at a low-to-mid double-digit rate for the immediate future - as long as top line growth remains viable, and margins stabilize.

Dolby's management team has spent on share buybacks over the years. This has helped drive EPS growth and aided FCF per share as the dividend increases. Over the past 10 years, the share count has fallen from 115 million to 100 million (15% reduction).

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Dolby's main driver of growth moving forward will continue to be its licensing revenue streams. They account for approximately 89.2% of Dolby's total revenues.

If we break down the company's licensing fees by FY 2019 percentages, we would rank product licensing categories as follows:

Broadcasting: 43% ($476 million) Mobile: 17% ($188 million) Other: 16% ($177 million) Consumer Electronics: 14% ($155 million) PC: 10% ($111 million)

Overall licensing fee streams are pretty steady, although there is some shifting going on as newer technologies take hold over aging technologies. Cable boxes (and physical media such as DVD/blue-ray discs) are losing ground to streaming services for example. This doesn't mean that Dolby loses out on these revenue streams, the company's technologies are deeply integrated into many other avenues (Netflix supports Dolby Vision and Atmos, etc.). It's simply a paradigm that investors will need to monitor over time.

And just as streaming and smartphones came along in just the past decade, the future will involve the emergence of new applications that Dolby should benefit from as long as they remain at the forefront of their industry.

Innovation is an important point. Dolby is undoubtedly a leader in the media entertainment sector, but there is competition. Joint ventured HDR(+) format has gained support on a variety of streaming services for example. Competing formats remain the company's largest risk moving forward. It must consistently stay on top of its craft. To be on the wrong side of a technological breakthrough with mass adoption would be a huge problem for Dolby.

Valuation

Shares of Dolby Laboratories have had a strong past five months, rebounding after getting crushed in August due to a poor quarter. The stock now trades at just over $68 per share, near the top of its 52-week range ($56-$70).

Based on full FY 2020 EPS analyst estimates of $3.46 per share, the stock's current earnings multiple is 19.79X. This is a 13% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 22.74X.

In addition to the company's earnings, we look at valuation through a FCF lens. We want to maximize the amount of FCF we receive per dollar invested, so FCF yield is a favored valuation tool. The current FCF yield of 3.00% is towards the lower end of its 10-year range, due in part to the company's decreased FCF conversion rate.

While the FCF yield is not as high as we would like it to be, the company's operating metrics remain strong - even if they have deteriorated from prior levels. We don't see the stock as a "steal" at current levels, but the discount on the earnings multiple represents a solid entry point for a long-term investor who is bullish on the company's trajectory. We consider shares near fair value here. We wouldn't be chasing the stock were it to proceed to move higher.

Wrapping Up

Dolby is a bit of a unique company due to its high concentration of licensing fee revenue. Dolby has demonstrated strong brand power over the years through mass adoption of its technologies among major consumer device manufacturers. The company's deteriorating fundamentals and uneven growth curve are cautionary flags for investors to monitor. Still, the company's strong cash flow streams, debt free balance sheet, and $800 million cash pile give the company considerable resources to generate shareholder value moving forward.

