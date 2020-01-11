U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: PPD And 5 Others Join The IPO Pipeline
While there were no pricings this past week, six companies joined the IPO pipeline.
LBO'd contract research organization PPD (PPD) filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion. Phase 3 dermatology biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT), mattress retail unicorn Casper (CSPR), and life sciences software maker Schrödinger (SDGR) all filed to raise $100 million. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp. (OTCPK:PFHD) filed to raise $75 million. InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U), a blank check company formed by private equity firm InterPrivate, filed to raise $175 million.
6 Filings During the Week of January 6th, 2020
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Casper
|
$100M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Morgan Stanley
Mattress and sleep-related goods retailer.
|
Schrödinger
|
$100M
|
Health Care
|
Morgan Stanley
Provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research.
|
PPD
|
$1,000M
|
Health Care
|
Barclays
LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services.
|
InterPrivate Acquisition
|
$175M
|
SPAC
|
EarlyBird
Blank check company led by the founder of private equity firm InterPrivate.
|
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
|
$100M
|
Health Care
|
Goldman
Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases.
|
Professional Holding Corp.
|
$75M
|
Financials
|
Stephens
Florida bank with nine locations across the Miami-Dade MSA.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/9/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 4.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 1.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 1.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 0.5%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and Adyen.
