WTI Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To 65.65s Amidst The Iran Events Before Rejection Drove Price Lower To 58.66s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 62.35s as support. This expectation did play out as price discovery higher developed to 65.65s upon the Iranian response to last week’s US operations. Sell-side rejection developed in the aftermath of the Iran operations, driving price lower to 58.66s settling at 59.04s.

05-10 January 2020

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as selling interest at last week’s resistance developed early week. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 62.80s, where selling interest emerged into Monday’s NY close. Minor price discovery lower continued into Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 62.11s, where minor buy excess developed ahead of Tuesday’s NY close. Price discovery higher ensued upon Tuesday’s Globex re-open as selling interest emerged, 62.80s. News of the Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi targets then crossed newswires and aggressive price discovery higher ensued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 65.65s, early in Wednesday’s trade.

Sell excess developed there during Wednesday’s Asian auction, halting the buy-side sequence, shy of the average weekly range high target, 66.67s. Price discovery lower developed as the breakout above last week’s resistance failed. Aggressive sell-side activity ensued, through the EIA release (+1.1 million vs. -3.5 million expected) achieving a stopping point, 59.15s, into the Wednesday’s NY close. Narrow balance trade developed, 60.45s-59.48s, early in Thursday’s trade before minor sell-side continuation developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 58.66s, where minor buy excess halted the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 58.68s-59.84s, into Friday’s auction ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 59.04s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher barring failure of 62.35s as support. This probability path did play out as a buy-side breakout to 65.65s developed on the initial market response to the Iran operations. However, sell-side rejection developed after the initial probe higher, resulting in a failed breakout and aggressive price discovery lower to 58.66s ahead of the week’s close. This week’s rotation (699 ticks) traded above the weekly 2nd standard deviation range expectancy (618 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to the key cluster, 58.66s-60.50s, will be key within the context of a sell-side breakdown at major resistance. This week’s auction saw a secondary rejection at the area that developed as major supply in September 2019 upon the last major energy related geopolitical event, the drone strikes upon Saudi oil infrastructure. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 56.85s-55.30s/53.75s-52.85s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key resistance will target key supply clusters overhead, 62s-63.15s/64.10s-65.65s, respectively. Near-term bias shifts sell-side, barring failure of 64.75s as resistance. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 65.65s-50.52s. This week’s auction saw a probe and sell response at/near prior major structural resistance, 63.38s-64s.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. Similarly, in recent weeks, market posture reached similar levels to April 2019 as price traded toward 64s. This week’s report shows MM net long posture (+288k contracts), the highest level since April 2019. MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all closer to levels seen at recent resistance areas as the market approached 64.09s last week (at/near September 2019’s Saudi infrastructure attack level). This week’s Iranian operations resulted in a probe higher to 65.65s before aggressive price discovery lower to 58.66s. This development continues as WTI now trades into the beginning of the typically bullish season (January-May). This divergence implies a broader neutral posture as the buy-side once again failed near major structural resistance, 64s.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

