NG Weekly: Balance Development Near Key Support Before Price Discovery Higher To 2.23s

This week’s auction saw balance development near key support as buying interest emerged before price discovery higher developed to 2.23s into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring 2.15s-2.02s failing as support. This probability path did play out as balance development unfolded early week, 2.09s-2.18s, through Thursday’s auction. Buying interest emerged, 2.14s, in Friday’s trade as a buy-side breakout above balance developed to 2.23s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.20s.

05-10 January 2020:

This week’s auction saw last week’s late buy excess hold as support as price discovery higher developed in Monday’s trade to 2.17s. Sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence. Narrow balance began late in Monday’s auction as two-sided trade continued through Tuesday with minor probes of the balance low and high.

Rotation lower developed in Wednesday’s trade to 2.11s where buying interest emerged. A secondary test of this level in Thursday’s trade saw additional buying interest, 2.11s-2.12s, before buy excess developed. Price discovery higher developed to 2.17s through the EIA release (-44 bcf vs. -53 bcf expected) where selling interest emerged into Thursday’s NY close. Thursday’s late sellers held the auction early in Friday’s trade, driving price modestly lower to 2.13s. Buying interest emerged there and price discovery higher ensued through the week’s balance high in a buy-side breakout, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.24s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.20s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop as balance developed at key support through mid-week as buy-side accumulation developed. Price discovery higher developed to 2.24s into week’s end.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to key supply, 2.24s-2.26s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.31s-2.34s/2.37s-2.46s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.18s-2.11s/2.10s-2.02s, respectively. The sell-side sequence from 2.90s likely terminated within key demand at 2.15s in early December. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring 2.15s-2.08s failing as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June-September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net short posture continues to increase (-250k contracts), new lows. The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.