USL: Likely To Rally Through 2020

The tight fundamentals for oil are going to likely lead to higher prices as weakness in supply saps barrels from the market.

The problem with USL’s methodology, however, is that it diminishes the volatility of returns which means that it tends to lag broad price movements.

USL’s methodology allows it to skip out on many of the negative roll yield problems associated with its sister fund, USO.

With shares returning over 14% throughout the last year, the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL) has been a decent performer for investors. However, for the observant investor, you’ve likely realized that this return has lagged the performance of the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO), the more popular fund in the USCF Investments family.

In this piece, I will explain why this is the case as well as why I believe that the USL is headed higher throughout 2020.

Understanding USL

USL is a very specific instrument with a very specific purpose. Namely, USL is USCF Investments’ attempt to fix the “roll yield” problem of USO. If you’re unfamiliar with the roll yield problem, here is a chart of the performance of USO versus WTI for the past few years.

The persistent issue in the data set above is that USO underperforms WTI by a fair margin in most years. The reason why this is the case is that throughout the past decade, the front two contracts of WTI futures have been in contango for almost all time periods.

The reason why contango results in negative roll yield is that when you roll exposure into a higher priced contract (contango means back contracts are higher than front contracts), there will be a general decline in price in relation to the front as the distance shrinks going into expiry. In other words, the back month futures contracts converge towards spot, and if you’ve got exposure in these back months, your return is going to be impacted by both the outright movement of the price of crude as well as the convergence towards spot seen in the curve.

Now that we understand the backstory of USCF Investments’ most popular product, we can explore USL. USL is an instrument which holds exposure across the entire first year futures curve, and then in a time period of around two weeks before expiry, it sells out of the front contract and rolls into the back of the curve. As you can see in the following chart, this process results in a set of holdings with exposure across the curve.

And the key win here is that this allows USL to potentially earn positive roll yield from capturing the general structure of the entire curve instead of just the relationship of the front two months (which is USO’s limitation). For example, if you look at the table above, you’ll notice that backwardation is present across the full curve – this means that USL is earning roll yield in each piece of this as the lower priced contracts work their way up in value towards the front of the curve in a typical month.

But the flip side to this methodology is that when you hold exposure further out on the curve, you are going to see less volatility in your holdings. You can quantify this pretty simply if you have a set of futures data available, but the case makes perfect sense – volatility tends to clump in the front of the futures curve because this is the point where most of the trading generally happens.

What this “volatility at the front” means is that when there are large-scale trends or price impacts, they tend to be most felt in the front of the curve whereas the back follows the movement, but in general, not to the same extent. This means that for USL, when the market is strongly moving one way or another, it will likely lag the price movement in relation to an instrument like USO which is just exposed to the front two contracts in the WTI curve.

The bottom line for USL is this: in isolation, it is a strong ETF to consider holding because of its ability to deliver positive roll yield in a WTI futures curve which is generally in contango in the front contracts. However, with its broad exposure, you have the potential to lag price movements due to its average exposure anchored pretty far back in the futures curve.

Crude Markets

That last section was fairly nuanced, but I believe it’s an important thing to grasp because with every oil ETP there is a tradeoff and it is rare to find an instrument which is truly superior in all market environments. This said, I believe we are in a market environment where USL is poised to shine as backwardation remains in the curve and the price of crude continues to rally.

The picture for crude oil is pretty straightforward. Crude inventories are currently shrinking as seen by the first year-over-year decline in inventories in a few years.

If this current trend remains in place at the same rate of change, we will see inventories around next November-December sitting at a 20% year-over-year decline. Numerically speaking, when we have seen declines of this caliber, the year-over-year change in the price of the crude has sat at around 50% (using the last 25 years of data).

Put simply, if the current trend remains in place, the numbers would suggest that WTI will increase by another 30-40% (we’re already up at least 15% from the lows) through the end of the next year.

It’s all good and dandy to have a simple relationship that predicts price movements, but we need to ask “why” this is actually happening and go beyond the simple numbers. The reasons are pretty simple.

First off, production growth is slowing.

The reason production growth is slowing is that there is a wave of bankruptcies due to capital constraints from the financial community. These constraints will only ease when profitability rises in all likelihood – which means that the price of crude is going to have to continue rising until production growth continues expanding.

Second, OPEC cuts continue to result in lower and lower imports into the United States.

These cuts directly result into lower imports which means a more physically tight market in North America. The cuts are directed to continue through March which means that we are going to continue to see a physically strong market.

These twin supply variables are a key risk to the economy. And each set of supply variables is driven by a powerful force which is essentially requiring an increase in the price of crude for barrels to remain supplied to the market. Bankers are demanding better cash flows from producers which will ultimately come through a higher price of crude. And OPEC is demanding higher prices of crude before opening the spigot once again.

Based on the twin powerful supply forces at work, I believe it’s a great time to buy USL as the crude markets price higher in response.

Conclusion

USL’s methodology allows it to skip out on many of the negative roll yield problems associated with its sister fund, USO. The problem with USL’s methodology, however, is that it diminishes the volatility of returns which means that it tends to lag broad price movements. The tight fundamentals for oil are going to likely lead to higher prices as weakness in supply saps barrels from the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.