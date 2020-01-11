Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of January 12

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday January 13 (Ex-Div 1/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 1/27 0.45 109.68 1.6% 15 IDEX Corp. (IEX) 1/30 0.5 172.07 1.2% 11 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 1/31 1 132.35 3.0% 10 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 2/3 0.25 37.8 2.6% 22 RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 2/1 0.175 27.74 2.5% 17 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 1/31 0.19 21.19 3.6% 10

Tuesday January 14 (Ex-Div 1/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 2/14 0.8 207.66 0.8% 16 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 1/31 0.36 73.04 2.0% 47

Wednesday January 15 (Ex-Div 1/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cracker Barrel Old Country (CBRL) 2/5 1.3 158.32 3.4% 18 Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) 1/31 0.105 64.37 0.3% 11 Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 1/31 0.38 39.1 3.9% 10 General Dynamics (GD) 2/7 1.02 179.51 2.2% 29 Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 1/31 0.385 165.1 0.9% 13 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 1/31 0.375 77.53 1.9% 28 Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) 1/31 0.37 72.47 2.0% 10 Bank OZK (OZK) 1/24 0.26 30.44 3.4% 24 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 2/5 1.15 158.57 2.9% 10 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/31 0.67 185.53 1.4% 11

Thursday January 16 (Ex-Div 1/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 2/20 1.03 146.13 2.8% 27 Graco Inc. (GGG) 2/5 0.175 52.52 1.3% 23

Friday January 17 (Ex-Div 1/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Lowe's Companies (LOW) 2/5 0.55 121 1.8% 58 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 2/14 0.205 43.61 5.6% 10 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 2/5 0.75 75.59 4.0% 18 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 2/5 0.16 152.63 0.4% 28

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Tower Corp. (AMT) 1/14 1.01 1.8% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 1/15 1.03 2.6% AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 1/15 0.41 2.7% BancFirst Corp. (BANF) 1/15 0.32 2.1% Balchem Corp. (BCPC) 1/17 0.52 0.5% Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 1/15 0.4811 3.8% Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 1/15 0.56 2.1% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 1/15 1.22 4.4% CubeSmart (CUBE) 1/15 0.33 4.3% Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 1/15 0.28 2.7% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 1/15 1.08 3.6% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 1/15 1.0125 3.1% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 1/15 0.47 1.0% Essex Property Trust (ESS) 1/15 1.95 2.6% Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 1/15 1.05 3.4% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1/15 0.41 0.8% Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 1/15 0.33 1.8% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 1/15 1.07 2.4% Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 1/15 0.49 2.0% Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 1/15 0.4 3.2% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 1/15 0.77 1.2% Limoneira Company (LMNR) 1/15 0.075 1.6% Medtronic plc (MDT) 1/17 0.54 0.5% Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 1/15 0.64 1.5% National Fuel Gas (NFG) 1/15 0.435 3.9% Realty Income Corp. (O) 1/15 0.2275 3.7% Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 1/15 0.79 7.0% Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 1/15 0.385 2.8% Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) 1/17 0.264 2.3% Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 1/17 0.28 1.0% Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 1/15 0.405 1.8% Sempra Energy (SRE) 1/15 0.9675 2.6% First Financial Corp. (THFF) 1/15 0.52 2.4% Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 1/17 0.28 4.6% Domtar Corp. (UFS) 1/15 0.455 4.8% W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1/15 1.038 5.1% York Water Company (YORW) 1/15 0.1802 1.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

