Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 12

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 1/27 2/18 0.25 0.27 8.00% 3.92% 7 SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) 1/23 1/31 0.375 0.4 6.67% 1.10% 7 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 1/30 2/18 0.119167 0.12 0.70% 4.54% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday January 13 (Ex-Div 1/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2/14 1.18 89.06 5.3% 8 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2/14 0.36 85.36 1.7% 7

Tuesday January 14 (Ex-Div 1/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 1/29 0.13 124.04 0.4% 6 Watsco Inc. (WSO) 1/31 1.6 175.12 3.6% 7

Wednesday January 15 (Ex-Div 1/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 1/31 0.53 52.01 4.1% 7 Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) 2/7 0.06 14.14 1.7% 6 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 3/3 0.2 135.57 0.6% 8

Thursday January 16 (Ex-Div 1/17)

None

Friday January 17 (Ex-Div 1/21)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 1/15 0.29 4.6% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 1/15 0.2625 8.1% AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 1/15 1.52 2.9% Banner Corp. (BANR) 1/21 0.41 3.0% Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 1/15 0.285 5.8% CME Group Inc. (CME) 1/15 2.5 1.4% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 1/17 0.8 3.0% CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 1/15 0.225 4.5% Culp Inc. (CULP) 1/17 0.105 3.1% CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 1/17 0.18 3.4% Dollar General Corp. (DG) 1/21 0.32 0.8% Walt Disney Company (DIS) 1/16 0.88 1.2% EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 1/15 0.75 2.3% Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 1/15 0.28 1.6% EPR Properties (EPR) 1/15 0.375 6.4% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 1/15 0.24 3.2% First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 1/17 0.3 4.0% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 1/21 0.23 2.2% Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 1/15 0.13 3.0% Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 1/16 0.2 2.6% Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 1/16 0.15 2.4% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 1/14 0.34 2.2% Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 1/17 0.12 2.6% Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 1/16 0.12 1.5% Independence Holding Company (IHC) 1/16 0.2 1.0% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 1/21 0.53 0.8% Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 1/15 0.09 1.8% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) 1/15 0.12 7.6% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 1/15 0.205 5.6% Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 1/14 0.285 2.1% Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) 1/15 0.21 2.1% National Research Corporation (NRC) 1/15 0.21 1.2% Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 1/17 0.24 1.5% Preferred Bank (PFBC) 1/21 0.3 2.0% Packaging Corp of America (PKG) 1/15 0.79 3.0% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 1/15 0.185 1.6% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) 1/15 0.9 4.3% Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 1/16 0.37 1.5% Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) 1/21 0.05 2.6% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 1/15 0.885 3.9% STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) 1/15 0.35 3.8% State Street Corp. (STT) 1/16 0.52 2.5% Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 1/14 0.27 2.0% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) 1/17 0.25 5.2% Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 1/15 0.21 4.6% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 1/15 0.42 2.9% Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 1/21 0.09 1.0% Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 1/15 0.65 1.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.