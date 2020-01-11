GDX Weekly: Price Discovery Lower From December's Key Supply To 28s

Buyers trapped in Tuesday’s trade before price discovery lower developed to 28s into Thursday’s auction where sellers trapped, halting the sell-side sequence into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving GDX price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower barring failure of 29.87s as resistance. The primary expectation did play out as sell excess developed early week near key resistance. Price discovery lower then ensued to 28s into Thursday’s auction where sellers trapped amidst buying interest, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 28s-28.56s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.45s.

06-10 January 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher early in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers held the auction. The market achieved the weekly stopping point high, 29.79s, at/near last week’s key resistance. Sell excess formed as buyers trapped, 29.75s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed to 29.01s before buying interest emerged, 29.11s-29.22s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as minor price discovery higher developed in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 29.52s, as buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as aggressive price discovery lower began in Wednesday’s auction to 28.12s as buying interest emerged, 28.16s-28.39s, into Wednesday’s close. Minor price discovery lower continued in Thursday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 28s, as sellers trapped amidst buying interest, 28s-28.10s, into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher developed to 28.56s in Friday’s auction where selling interest emerged, 28.55s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.45s.

This week’s auction saw a corrective phase to 28s from December’s key supply, 29.80s-29s. Within the larger context, balance development continues, 31s-25.98s, following 2019’s rally.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s key cluster, 28s-28.56s. Buy-side failure at this cluster would target key demand clusters below, 27.50s-27s/26.40s-26.20s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this support would target the key supply clusters overhead, 29s-29.80s/30.25s-30.95s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is sell-side. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is neutral between 25.98s and 30.96s.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Gold Miners Sector Bullish Percent Index, has stalled near bullish extreme at/near the breadth highs made in August-September 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, exhibit rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as market structure is neutral while breadth is becoming extreme bullish.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.