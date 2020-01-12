Dividend Growth Thesis Starting To Play Out At Polaris Infrastructure

The recently completed Peru projects mitigate the single-country risk that plagued the stock since the start of Nicaragua protests.

Introduction

My dividend growth investments are for the large majority companies that increase their dividend like clockwork every year, and have done it for many years or even decades. It is a prudent approach as it gives the dividend income a certain reliability. However, some holdings in my portfolio (mostly ex-US ones) don't have a long dividend growth record but offer a good risk-to-reward either through a high but sustainable yield or a major catalyst to future dividend growth. I count my investments in Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) and Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) amongst those high risk/high reward dividend investments. Those investments are not for the risk-averse but can be profitable as a part of a diversified portfolio.

Thesis

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCPK:RAMPF) is one of those dividend investments that is not for the faint of heart. I initiated a position in the company in the end of February 2019. Since then the stock has gone up 34%, declined 29% and gone up 10% again. I first wrote about Polaris Infrastructure in June of last year and I reiterate a "BUY" rating.

The dividend yields 5.53% at today's price and is very safely covered. The dividend has not been lifted since Q4 2017, which is not what you want as a dividend growth investor. But the company has continuously paid a high dividend during that time and focused on paying down debt and diversifying into other renewable assets to mitigate the single-country risk that caused the stock price to decline by 50% in 2018.

The catalyst for capital appreciation and future dividend raises is the recent completion of 2 Peru projects that PI got from the UEG acquisition. The El Carmen and 8 de Agosto projects have been completed and are delivering electricity under the PPA(power purchase agreement) that the company has in place until 2039. The stock price jumped 8% on the news of the completion.

These 2 projects will add an estimated 28 MW to PI's total generation capacity for the company's total capacity of 105 MW, up 36% from current levels. The company expects that those projects have the potential to increase EBITDA by $7-9 million which would represent a minimum of 12% increase to EBITDA.

During the recent earnings call, CEO Marc Murnaghan discussed the possibility of future dividend raises, now that the earnings and cash flow will significantly increase due to the completion of the projects.

We will continue to pay dividends, potentially increase dividends, but also look to grow the business CEO Marc Murnaghan CEO&Director

The company is seeing a lot of opportunity in Latin America and is looking to diversify the asset base further. Cash flow will be spent on paying down debt, paying dividends and funding future projects.

Risks

The San Jacinto flagship asset is operating in Nicaragua, a jurisdiction that has been in turmoil since 2018. In 2018 the share price was cut in half due to the ongoing protests spooking investors. Since San Jacinto accounts for roughly 2/3 of Polaris Infrastructure's total capacity it is understandable that there was some selling due to fear. However, Polaris Infrastructure's business there has been largely unaffected by the ongoing protests.

Going forward the executions risk for new projects is always a threat, as these large projects are very capital intensive and delays can be very costly. However the management has proven its competence with the latest project completions.

Note that although PI is originally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, its dividend is paid in US dollars.

US investors should consult with a tax specialist regarding the withholding tax on Canadian dividends and which accounts would be best for holding this foreign stock.

Summary

Polaris Infrastructure is a not a SWAN(sleep well at night) dividend growth investment - it is an investment with elevated risk but with a higher possible reward from a high dividend that can potentially grow significantly in the upcoming years. With the new projects fully complete that will act as a strong tailwind to earnings and management hinting at raising the dividend, I recommend risk-tolerant dividend investors do further research on this stock to see if it fits their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAMPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Polaris Infrastructure through the TSX-listed shares (ticker PIF)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.