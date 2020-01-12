UTF: Attractive Discount Returns And INB Merger

I believe this discount is unwarranted and may have been caused by a bit of confusion with the merger.

This article was first released December 13th, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) has been having a spectacular performance in 2019. Recently, shares have sold off on what would appear to only be confusion as to what the merger with Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder Fund (INB) means for UTF. INB is a significantly different fund than UTF. UTF's portfolio is littered with defensive utility and infrastructure companies - basically, what 2019 has been all about. This led to a sharp decline in its discount, with the fund hitting just above premium levels at varies times this year. INB, in contrast, holds various cyclical holdings that are largely at the mercy of the global economy. Bearing in mind, both funds have a focus on assets outside the U.S. too. I believe the recent decline in share price over the last couple of weeks from an almost 1% (0.84%) premium to an almost 6% (-5.84%) discount is largely unwarranted and now would be an appropriate time to add or start a new position. In fact, the market seems to have caught on to this with shares of UTF closing up 1.27% for the day - with a largely flat market, broadly speaking. This led to CEFAnalyzer estimating the current discount at 4.72% intraday. Still, an attractive buying price.

UTF is a relatively popular CEF, in general, so you don't necessarily get too much of a better buying opportunity. UTF does hold some exposure to midstream and MLP companies, this should be noted. I view this as relatively positive - gaining exposure to a largely lagging sector. UTF has a primary objective of "total return, with an emphasis on income." They attempt to achieve this through "investment in securities issued by infrastructure companies." They continue to define infrastructure companies as "typically provide the physical framework that society requires to function on a daily basis and are defined as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine ports and telecommunication companies."

These types of holdings lead to a defensive posture of the fund through companies that can still operate through recessions. These aren't necessarily immune to recession pressures, but I would say they are definitely recession-resistant companies. People will still be utilizing the functions these underlying holdings provide. I never stopped using my electricity and gas utilities, even in the deepest depths of the GFC. However, the fund does operate with a global tilt that can add to the overall volatility of the fund.

UTF is a sizable fund, with over $3 billion in managed assets. The fund is about to get a bit bigger as well when INB is merged into UTF. The fund does utilize leverage of 27.34%. The expense ratio for UTF is 1.73%, which is on the higher side, even when factoring in global exposure. We can easily give them a pass as they have been able to handily crush their linked benchmark over all-time periods reflected in their latest Fact Sheet.

When adding in the leverage expense the total expense ratio comes out to 2.44%. As of their latest Semi-Annual Report, dated June 30th, 2019, the average rate on financing is 3%. The latest report also shares with us an average term on the financing of 2.3 years. We should expect the current leverage costs to be similar over that time period, this is because they list 85% of their financing is at a fixed-rate.

Performance

As previously mentioned, the fund has been on a hot streak this year. We can give a huge thanks to several things for this occurrence. First, the overall market has had a huge run-up as measured by the investible ETF - the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) being up 28.66% this year! Helped significantly by the overall rebound in equities after a rough December 2018. Secondly, UTF has received a major boost thanks to the flight to quality and safety that 2019 has been associated with, rewarding shareholders generously in utilities and REITs with strong cash flows. Third, UTF did see a significant contraction in its discount since the beginning of the year. Although this contraction has seen a sharp return with the fund falling back to an almost 6% discount.

Data by YCharts

The fund has leveled off a bit with the rest of its peers since about September. The primary culprit here was the 10-year treasury giving back some of its recent gains. This impacts higher risk equity and fixed income spaces that would be considered yield alternatives that UTF holds. UTF does have exposure to preferred shares and corporate bonds, they just aren't represented in the top holdings of the fund. Even with that factored in, UTF has returned 28.01% on a NAV basis and the market return is an astounding 43.69%.

They have changed their linked index several times since inception. The latest targeted benchmark is a blended 80% FTSE Global Core Infrastructure 50/50 Net Tax Index and 20% ICE BofAML Fixed Rate Preferred Index. They believe this helps represent the closest composition to their own portfolio. This is largely reflected and accurate based on the holdings listed in their latest Semi-Annual Report. They have been able to outperform their various benchmarks and even the most recent benchmark that was last changed on March 31st, 2015. In fact, they have been even able to outperform the S&P 500 Index returns on various occasions on a NAV basis and considerably all-time frames on a market return basis. Of course, the market return basis can be a bit unsustainable if the NAV doesn't "catch-up" eventually.

(Source - UTF Fact Sheet)

One of the main points here is that the discount has grown quite large since December 6th since the fund's announcement of the merger approval.

The discount ticked from a 0.84% premium, down to a 5.84% discount. Over the shorter-term 1-year time frame, this has led to a z-score of -0.74. The 5-year average discount of the fund is a steeper 9.63%, which may make investors cautious. However, the 3-year average discount is similar to the current discount at a discount of 6.65%. Over the long-term, the fund has traded at a significant discount since inception. There is no denying that.

I believe there is a good reason to believe that the fund can change this going forward. This can simply be helped by the fact that the fund is about to grow a bit larger, which can lead to more visibility of the fund. Another factor to consider in the CEF space is the ever-growing pool of new retirees hitting the market every day in the U.S. These are income-starved investors that are going to be looking to replace their paychecks that they had grown accustomed to since entering the workforce.

(Source - CEFConnect)

This "boomers theory" is a bit of speculation, unlikely to be a measurable impact in the short-term. Therefore, it is likely we will likely need a longer-term history to quantify this theory.

Distribution

UTF has a current NAV distribution rate of 6.97%, with a market yield of 7.40%. This attractive yield is due to its recent return to a discount. Remember, just several weeks ago the yield was much closer to its NAV rate. The distribution is paid at a monthly rate of $0.155. The distribution has been raised several times since the GFC of 2008/09. However, the distribution was cut during that time period in the form of changing from a monthly to a quarterly rate - the quarterly rate was not the equivalent of its monthly rate. The payout had gone from $0.2075 per share, per month to just $0.24 per quarter. I'm willing to give a big pass to any fund that operated through that tumultuous time period. This is considering the fact that shares dropped below a $10 level and would have been yielding 25%+ at that time.

(Source - CEFConnect)

It is worth considering the fact that since UTF has a large exposure to equities, we should anticipate a healthy amount of the distribution coming through in the form of capital appreciation on the underlying assets. We can take a look at the coverage levels of the fund in their Semi-Annual Report.

(Source - UTF Semi-Annual Report)

We can see here that NII coverage comes in at about 33.3% for the latest 6-month reported period. This improved from last year's 26.2% NII coverage. This could be due to portfolio turnover, allocating a higher percentage to cash-producing investments. This could also be helped by some of the underlying holdings boosting their own dividends, thus, higher incoming cash to UTF and shareholders of UTF.

The next thing to look at is the fund's built-in unrealized appreciation buffer. These are assets the fund is sitting on that can be turned into cash for shareholders. Important to consider here that these are just that, unrealized. Thus, they can turn into unrealized depreciation too!

(Source - UTF Semi-Annual Report)

UTF is sitting on an unrealized appreciation of almost $749 million in assets. Taking a look at last year's shortfall in NII coverage, we would arrive at $125,931,030 needed in capital appreciation on the portfolio. At last reported levels this translates into about 5.95 years worth of embedded gains on the portfolio currently.

Another way to look at this is that the portfolio would need to gain about 4% in capital appreciation on their $3.1 billion in total assets to cover future obligations at static levels. This is based on their 2018 numbers. This is also about to get a bit more attractive too, post-merger with INB.

Holdings

The fund's current top 10 holdings are some of the most attractive in their corresponding sectors and industries.

(Source - UTF Website)

These top holdings are also little changed since we last released an article on UTF in June. In fact, the top three holdings are the same but changed as a percentage of total assets.

Data by YCharts

The above chart helps explain to us that they do appear to have dropped their holdings in American Tower Corporation (AMT), in favor of adding to their NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) holdings. I'm led to believe this since the last time CCI made up 5.4%, NEE was at 5.4% and AMT came in at 5.1% of assets. This has now shifted with AMT making up 3.3% and the chart confirms that it wasn't due to a sharp divergence in performance.

What is clear is that AMT and CCI were both hampered by the sharp increase in safer yielding treasuries. Thus, leading to UTF itself to experience a similar trajectory. The outlier here being NEE which seems to have defied the ugliest of the declines witnessed by the others.

Data by YCharts

Taking a look at an even longer-term and we can see that all three companies have provided significant total returns. AMT had really started to outperform the others. Since UTF made those moves and if this same momentum can continue it would prove that they made the right choice.

As referenced above, the fund does hold exposure to assets outside of the U.S. but still provides quite the U.S. dominated exposure. The last reported geographic exposure gives U.S. investments a weighting of 60%.

(Source - UTF Website)

The holdings outside of the U.S. can add a bit more volatility to the fund if history is any indicator. It is also worth considering the fact that international securities have largely lagged its U.S. counterparts. If, and when, these roles reverse we could see a benefit to UTF's performance. Overall, I'm still extremely excited about the composition of UTF for providing attractive positioning and exposure.

Merger Update

To refer back to our prior June piece again, I believe now is an important time to update on the merger. When we last covered the merger, there was little known about what would happen to the funds.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder (INB) has been approved by both Boards of Directors. This merger proposal was just announced in a press release on June 11, 2019. They don't have many details outlining the exact terms at this time, but they do expect this to occur in the fourth quarter of 2019. Shareholders can expect to receive proxy material in the future.

Well, we have now arrived at the shareholders approving the merger on December 6th. This was after a slight delay on November 15th that resulted in an adjournment of the meeting. This will be a NAV for NAV exchange. The last reported NAV prices were UTF at $26.69 per share and INB at $9.58 per share. This would work out to INB receiving 0.3589 shares of UTF if the transaction closed today.

Since approval, we have seen shares of UTF getting hit hard. I can't say for sure if this is due to the approval of the merger or not specifically. It also doesn't appear like this was shareholders taking advantage of any arbitrage opportunity by selling UTF and buying INB. This was primarily reflected by INB slightly expanding its own discount and not being bid higher.

Data by YCharts

This leads me to believe that it could merely be confusion creating an opportunity. Either way, UTF is a buy, in my opinion. But, I believe the confusion could stem from what the composition of the fund may be after the merger is closed on December 20th, 2019.

Over the life of INB, we have seen quite an underperformance relative to UTF. Thus, some shareholders may be getting nervous that these new assets acquired by UTF will hurt the fund's future performance. For one, we should never take past performance as a guarantee of future results. Besides that, and the main point, UTF isn't going to be acquiring INB's assets as they currently are. The fact is that INB management will begin liquidation of a large portion of their assets into cash. This cash will then be transferred over to UTF. Thus, UTF will become a larger fund and have cash at their disposal for putting to work in the same investment strategy.

It isn't even that INB is holding a terrible top ten list. I believe that the fund has largely suffered due to its cyclical holdings with the added global focus on such sectors.

(Source - INB Fund Fact Sheet)

In fact, its top holdings include some of the tech behemoths that we see in plenty of other CEFs.

Remember, UTF will be the surviving entity and INB will be dissolved after the merger. UTF will not have an investment strategy change so INB will be transformed to fit into UTF, not change the makeup of UTF itself.

In addition, following the Reorganization, the Acquiring Fund intends to continue to hold one-third of the Acquired Fund’s assets and there is no present plan to dispose of such assets at any time thereafter. It is anticipated that one-third of INB’s assets will be approximately 2.9% of the combined Fund’s portfolio.

Even the 1/3rd of the portfolio that will be kept is about 2.9% of the fund's combined assets. This has to deal with the size difference in the funds. UTF, as previously stated as total managed assets of $3.1 billion, while INB sits at $290 million in total managed assets. This also has to deal with the overlap in the portfolios at the current time that the Prospectus was penned too, reflecting that this overlap would be an appropriate fit for UTF.

It is also worth considering the consequences of INB liquidating these assets for shareholders of the fund.

...it is estimated that capital gains of up to $14.7 million or $0.64 per share will be recognized in connection with the Reorganization. It is estimated that these capital gains will be distributed to shareholders as part of the Fund’s regular monthly distribution in connection with INB’s managed distribution plan.

They anticipated that as of July 25, 2019, the fund would have incurred realized capital gains of $0.64 per share on INB. For those wishing for a very last minute large special payout - those wishes are diminished as they anticipate these will just be included as part of their regular distributions. This means their tax classifications are adjusted by tax magic, or perhaps, a more traditional approach of using a tax accountant and filing in the appropriate manner.

Come December 20th, after the merger closing, UTF doesn't change. The only thing that has changed since the shareholder approval of the merger would be the fact that we are getting an attractive discount on UTF.

Conclusion

UTF has been a solid performer, this year and historically. We have recently been given an opportunity by the market to acquire more shares or an initial position due to potential confusion surrounded by its merger. The merger with INB will do little to change the trajectory of where UTF is headed - this is primarily to do with UTF being the surviving fund and not changing its investment strategy. A large portion of INB will be liquidated and transferred to UTF as cash. Thus, allowing UTF managers funding to appropriately invest in defensive cash flow companies that we would expect. UTF doesn't change going forward, at least not at this time.

A larger fund can be even more attractive considering the exercise we did above. When we calculated that the portfolio needed to produce approximately a 4% gain to achieve the current shortfall in NII coverage. That was considering $3.1 billion in assets, with a shortfall of $125,931,030 for the current distribution. Doing that same calculation for what would be about $3.4 billion in managed assets would drop the needed return to 3.7%. This is assuming a static portfolio and based on 2018's numbers. It is also worth considering that the underlying portfolio has done exceptionally well this year, which provided for significant asset growth.

I believe there is a good reason to believe that the current discount of 5.84% is an attractive entry point. Historically speaking, the fund has had steeper discounts. It is worth considering this is at a time when quality is bid to parity or even slight premiums in the CEF space and UTF is clearly a value now. Even better, the recent drop has pushed UTF to an attractive distribution rate of 7.4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF, NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.