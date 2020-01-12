There has not been such a gap between corporate profits, denoted by IVA and CCA total SAAR and the S&P 500, since 1985. The differentiation is almost 33%.

The actions of the central banks, the creation of "Pixie Dust" money, has distorted the financial markets in ways never seen before.

After the financial crisis of 2008/2009, the game of Monopoly became exactly what the central banks are now: the greatest Monopoly on Earth.

Unlike the days of the gold standard, it is impossible for the Federal Reserve to go bankrupt; it holds the legal monopoly of counterfeiting (of creating money out of thin air) in the entire country. - Murray Rothbard

First it was a game, a wonderful game, but just a game. Then, as fiction morphed into reality, after the financial crisis of 2008/2009, the game of Monopoly became exactly what the central banks are now, the greatest Monopoly on Earth. Imagine for a moment, not one elected official, every member appointed by their respective governments and, with the distinct exception of the United States and the Governors' independence, all serving at the beck and call of their respective nations.

Now we have a rather alarming situation where the actions of the central banks, the creation of "Pixie Dust" money, has distorted the financial markets in ways never seen before. We should all be careful of the, "It's different this time," statements but I am here to tell you that we are living in a world where it mostly certainly is, "It's different this time." You can start with negatively yield debt, some $15 trillion currently, and this has never been seen going all the way back to the money lenders at King Solomon's Temple or the money lenders for the Pharaohs in Egypt. However, this isn't all of it and we are living in a very bizarre world now with a number of distortions.

First, if we look back to 1985, there has never been such a gap between corporate profits, denoted by IVA and CCA total SAAR, and the S&P 500. The differentiation is almost 33% and this is the biggest gap in thirty-five years. Then, even though we are in a very low interest rate environment, the U.S. 10 year Treasury seems to balk every time it gets near 1.50% which is an interesting technical indicator even though so much sovereign debt has yields considerably lower than American yields.

It may be just the sheer size of the American debt, approximately $23 trillion, that is holding us in check. Our debt equates to about 10% of the world's sovereign debt and the amount of it makes it harder to move the needle though, I will say, that the Fed could do it if it so desired and so once again, the major issue becomes just what does the Fed want to do with American interest rates.

Another issue for consideration is the compression that has taken place between risk assets and U.S. Treasuries. Going back to 1998 we are at the smallest spreads for Corporate bonds to Treasuries in all of this time period.

Bloomberg Corporate Index Current Spread Average Spread

AAA +18 bps +31 bps

AA +52 bps +93 bps

A +73 bps +136 bps

BBB +129 bps +195 bps

Then we also have a liquidity issue in play. Since 2001, the Corporate Bond market has increased in size by 115%. This is while dealer inventories have decreased in size by 90%. This is making it tough for large institutions to get out of their own way and it is something to be seriously noted, as we consider this asset class.

Next, let's consider what has happened with ratings for Corporate bonds. The AAA tranche now stands at $100.6 billion, the AA tranche is at $431.8 billion, the A rated tranche is at $2.34 trillion while the BBB trance is at $2.91 trillion. In fact, Corporate bonds rated A or above is at an all-time low level, which speaks loudly about credit quality now in America.

An overview of today's data suggests to me that our bond markets are now in a funk and that things could get very dicey if something sets them off. Here I turn to "Polinomics," where political acts overcome economic data. You can consider Impeachment, some kind of Middle East conflict, growing hostility with China or a Black Swan coming in over the horizon. It is difficult to know exactly what tomorrow may bring.

Then, on the other side of this fence sits America's central bank and the other major central banks of the world. It is equally difficult to know exactly what they might do, if some kind of "event" happens. I would remark that the Fed of old is no longer present and that our current Fed is much more sensitive to both political and economic data.

When you are playing the Game of Monopoly everyone knows that you have to invest to become wealthy and win the game. In real life most people are only moving around the board and only passing "Go," occasionally. I am waiting for the announcement from Parker Brothers, the creator of Monopoly:

"Due to the overinflated U.S. dollar Monopoly will no longer accept U.S. currency for in-game purchases. Bitcoin is also not an acceptable currency to purchase Baltic Avenue or any other properties. We are sorry for the inconvenience."

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.