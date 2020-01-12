Weekly Review Of Master Limited Partnership CEFs: FEN Trades At More Than 7.00% Premium

Introduction

Happy New Year to everyone!

This is our first review for the year. Today, we are going to take a brief look around the closed-end funds which caught our attention during the past week. Currently, I see several closed-end funds which are a little bit overvalued here, and we can all take advantage from these eventual trades. There are funds with quite wide NAV/price spreads and some statistically overvalued ones with Z-scores above 2.00 points.

Before we take a look at these funds, I just want to say that the main purpose of this article is to keep you updated with sector and the funds in it. Most of our trade candidates are suggested for a short term trading judging by the criteria below and some other signals, so we can use a short movement of a CEF or as a hedge for some of our long-term investments which we have in our portfolios.

The News

The Benchmark

The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) found its bottom at early December at a price of $ 7.65 per share. Since then, the ETF recovered more than 13.00%, finishing the week at a price of $8.70 per share on Friday. The first week of the year was positive for AMLP. The trading volume was around its average levels. On a weekly basis, AMLP gained $0.13 per share or 1.49%.

The US Oil Fund (USO) had quite a run lately. The last quarter of the year was very strong for the oil ETF. On the last trading day of the week, USO opened with a huge gap, but unfortunately closed lower. The first Friday of the year was quite volatile for USO. Beneath on the chart, we see the high trading activity which was way above the average levels.

On a weekly basis, the fund closed positive with a gain of $0.27 per share.

1. Highest Z-Score

Even with a brief look, it is easy to notice some serious results in the leaders of today's chart. I say serious because as we already know, looking at this type of criterion, everything above 2.00 points is considered as high or as we (traders) call it overvalued.

So, if we judge by this criterion, the most overvalued closed-end fund is the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF). As we see, the CEF has a statistical result of 2.55. Let us see how FIF ended the year on the chart beneath:

As we see, the last month of the year was quite powerful for FIF. In the final trading sessions for the year, FIF made its 52-week high and started the new year at quite high levels. Having in mind the high Z-score, I see both statistical and technical correction. I would have FIF as a "Short" opportunity if something goes wrong with my "Long" positions.

The NAV/Price spread has tightened as well, and currently is trading above its average levels:

2. Lowest Z-Score

As we go to the bottom of the table, we can see that Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) has the lowest Z-score among all its peers, hence it is the most undervalued fund from a statistical perspective, of course. TYG has a negative result of 1.89 and its NAV/price spread has widened a lot lately:

If we judge by these numbers beneath, we could expect a little pullback especially if the benchmarks continue stable:

3. 5-Year Annualized Return On NAV

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on net asset value. A combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates. Clearly, we do not have a positive result from any of the funds. However, the First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shows the best result and it is the leader here as well.

4. Highest Premium

Of course, we cannot miss the elephant in the room, and that is why I will start my brief review of the premium ones, with the First Trust Energy Income And Growth Fund (FEN). The CEF trades at 7.06% premium which automatically grabs my attention. Quite a large NAV/price spread especially compared to its peers in the group. FEN also has a positive Z-score of 1.79, hence we have a statistical edge as well: Source: CEFConnect.com

Quite a large movement from such a low volume instrument at a very short time frame. The chart translated into numbers:

FEN compared to its peer group: Source: Cefdata.com

Here FEN would definitely be my "Short" candidate if something shakes the market and the main benchmarks. Funds like this one would be the first ones to react negative. The CEF is quite pumped for such a short time frame. Even if we assume that the fund is "long," I would rather wait for better "asks".

Another closed-end fund that I would take a quick look at is the First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI). FEI trades at 1.59% discount, which might not seem as quite a wide spread, but it actually is. First of all I would like to remind that FEI has one of the highest Z-scores among its group, which makes it's overvalued from a statistical perspective.

Now if we take a closer look at its NAV/price spread, we would see that FEI is hovering around its 52-week highs:

The numbers translated into chart:

5.Biggest Discount

In this table for a long time now, we see almost the same funds staying at the very bottom. These are the ones with the widest discounts in the group. The widest spread today belongs to the Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM). The CEF trades at a 15.761% discount.

Other than that, I cannot see anything quite interesting that could catch my eye today.

6. Effective Leverage

Despite the fact that the sector does not provide positive returns to its investors, it is definitely not the same thing with leverage - as we can see above.

The average effective leverage of the sector is 28.50%.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage

Of course, leverage is a double-edged sword because it might look great when the company is achieving great results and distributing big returns, but when it starts to sink, things start to get a little bit gloomy, I would say. What I mean is that the higher debt brings a bigger risk.

8. Highest Distribution Rate

Most of the fixed-income investors are drawn to closed-end funds because of their relatively high distribution rates. However, for me, the distribution rate of a fund is not the most important metric to look at. For long-term investors, a CEF's total return is far more important than its distribution rate. Often, income-seeking investors become enamored with a CEF's distribution rate. They lose sight of the share price return.

9. Lowest Distribution Rate

The average yield on price for the sector is 11.52%, and the average yield on net asset value is 10.75%.

Conclusion

In today's article, we saw that the main benchmarks are quite steady, giving positive results week by week to their investors and to the sector of course. The last couple of months were strong for the group as a whole, and we even spot some overvalued CEFs. Most of the results in the tables are pretty high and even the lowest ones are higher.

Note: This article was originally published on January 4, 2020, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

