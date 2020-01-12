Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Dislocation

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI and ISM Services Indices

Markit’s Services Index (PMI) continues to recover from what was one of the weakest readings in October (50.6) since this expansion began in 2009. The PMI increased to 52.8 in December, led by new order growth and a quicker pace of job creation. Orders from foreign customers also saw improvement. Inflationary pressures picked up with cost burdens increasing for a third month in a row, as higher input prices were passed along to customers in the form of higher output prices. This report is consistent with GDP growth of approximately 1.8%.

What has not improved is business confidence. In fact, it continues to get worse, which is why business spending and investment has been so poor.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index rose from 53.9 in November to 55.0 in December, which is the strongest reading since last August, but the results of this survey were very lumpy. All of the improvement came from the business activity sub-index, rising from 51.6 to 57.2. New orders, employment and export orders deteriorated, so not as good as the headline reads for activity moving forward. Still, this shows continued growth in the services sector of the economy, and it's stronger than the Markit report

Factory Orders

The factor orders report gives us a look at both durable (already reported) and non-durable goods orders. Factory orders declined -0.7% in November, which was the third decline in four months, and an annualized decline of 0.7%. Orders for durable goods fell 2.1%, led by transportation equipment (-5.9%) and machinery (-1.2%), while orders for non-durables rose 0.6%. This report shows continued weakness for the manufacturing sector, but non-durables are not much better with the year-to-date increase being only 0.1%.

The fact that inventories of manufactured durable goods have been up 16 of the past 17 months does not bode well for future order growth.

Growth in corporate spending over the past year remains non-existent.

December Jobs Report

According to the BEA, payrolls increased 145,000 in December, which was below the 160,000 estimate. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5%, and the participation rate was unchanged at 63.2%. This report shows that jobs are still being created, but at a slower rate, while overall quality and pay continue to deteriorate. We are nearing the slowest rate of job growth since the expansion began with 2.1 million jobs created in 2019, which is down from 2.7 million in 2018.

The most net job gains came in retail trade, which were probably temporary positions related to the holiday season, as 33K came from accessory stores and 7k from garden supply stores. That’s not a great sign.

Meanwhile, the higher paying manufacturing jobs are disappearing. Net growth in those jobs is approaching zero, as can be seen below.

What concerns me about the declining rate of income growth, despite the falling unemployment rate, is that the rate of inflation (CPI) has been inching up in recent months. This is showing up in Markit’s Service PMI. This means that real earnings growth is closing in on zero, which I calculate by subtracting the core CPI of 2.3% from average hourly earnings growth of 2.9%. The Fed would argue that its preferred method of calculating inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE), which is running at a more convenient 1.6%, leaves plenty of room for growth. Yet there are other more realistic calculations that have the rate of inflation higher than 2.3%. I guess it depends on the rate of inflation for that segment of the work force that is earning hourly wages. I think the issue the Fed will face is that the employment situation deteriorates further in 2020, while the rate of inflation continues to climb.

Conclusion

The rate of economic growth is slowing, and I expect it to be slower in 2020 than it was in 2019. The rate of inflation is creeping higher, which we are seeing in the core CPI. Both have been impacted by the trade war and President Trump’s tariffs, which US consumers are paying in the form of higher prices. This means that next week's phase-1 trade deal is a Big Deal.

The stock market has been on a rocket ship in anticipation of an agreement that will reignite growth, but I am very skeptical that anything meaningful will result. Investors are expecting a return to double-digit earnings growth in the second half of this year, which is how current valuations are being rationalized. Yet it will be very hard to generate the kind of revenue growth that produces 10% earnings growth if the economy isn’t growing more than 2%. The dots simply don’t connect.

