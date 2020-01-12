The Problem Altus Midstream Has Is Apache

Sufficient cash flow to support the share price will not be available until 2021 at the earliest. Therefore, waiting for clarity is unlikely to cost much.

When Altus Midstream (OTC:ALTM) went public, there was some hope that the Apache (APA) dependency would be a plus. The coordination of production expansion could result in some decent profitability because there are other successful models of this type of successful relationship in the industry. However, sometimes a major game changing event occurs that calls the original assumptions into question.

In this case, Apache and Total (TOT) announced a major offshore discovery. One well does not prove anything. But the neighboring successes have the market speculating that this discovery is a game changer. Should that prove to be the case (and it will take a few more successes to do just that), then there is every chance that Apache will reorganize its priorities to the detriment of its unconventional business. In fact, that business stands a good chance of being sold to fund a more profitable major offshore discovery.

That would mean that Altus Midstream would enter a period of uncertainty that would certainly affect the price of the stock as well as the growth rate and distribution. Previously, I had thought that the stock was worth considering because it had dropped more than 50% from the offering price which made it a lot safer to consider. Now, this discovery calls even that long-term safety into question. Midstream has clearly been beaten up and this midstream is no exception. However, now the original future expectations can be reasonably questioned. That is in addition to all the original risks. That may make this stock a "wait and see" rather than a "dip your toe" investment.

The View From Apache

Apache needs to meet the needs of its shareholders by looking at what is the most profitable use of cash flow. Management would also be expected to review capital requirements for that profitability. Obviously the first thing to do is to take a look at the company's finances from a top level management point of view.

Source: Apache Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

As shown above, the unconventional business has half of the margins achieved elsewhere. In addition, the capital requirements needed to achieve those slim margins are huge. At least some of that is due to the fast paybacks of unconventional wells combined with the high decline rates.

Egypt, on the other hand, has a contract with Apache where the contracts allow for cost recovery. The net effect is that Apache does not have to use that much of its own money to achieve the production results shown above. For a far clearer picture on this, readers are advised to review the filings of TransGlobe Energy (TGA), a far smaller company that mainly produces oil in Egypt. This company provides a lot more detail that is easier for investors to understand as to how the Egyptian contracts work.

Similarly, the North Sea appears to be a profitable endeavor without large amounts of capital necessary to sustain and occasionally grow the business.

Source: Apache Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The big deal is that the cash flow from the unconventional business is just not that great. The unconventional business represents more than half of the total corporate production. The unconventional business also commands a big chunk of the capital budget. But that production only generates about one-quarter of the corporate cash flow. From a top line view, the unconventional part of the business appears to be a "broken model" that eats cash.

Therefore, if the latest discovery announced by the partnership with Total needs cash in the future, it would appear that the partnership will not only get that cash, but the unconventional business may not be able to compete for capital dollars while the major project is "ramping up". That has serious implications for a dependent midstream company like Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream Current Situation

The capital requirements of Altus have already been revised downwards. That alone would imply less growth. At least some of that is due to the weak gas pricing and would be interpreted as a cyclical issue. The complicating issue is the major discovery that could very much occupy Apache management's attention and finances for the foreseeable future. In short, capital requirements could "stay declined" which would imply less growth or no growth at some point in the future.

Source: Altus Midstream November 2019, Shareholder Presentation

The original investment strategy demonstrated that cash flow would quickly grow as major capital projects completed. Apache very much needed the takeaway capacity for the substantial production noted above. This growth shown above should help not only with takeaway capacity but also improve pricing in the future. The major investor question has to involve the increase in margins to the point where this unconventional business can compete for capital budget dollars. That is a huge uncertainty hanging over the future of this midstream company.

Source: Altus Midstream Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

The problem is that the stock price, low as it is, is behind non-controlling interests, preferred stock and debt. Total Equity and long-term debt exceeds $2.4 billion (book value) at the current time. The lower stock price reduces that figure considerably but not enough to justify the current share price until some time in the future.

Therefore, the arriving future cash flow will not come close to supporting the capital structure until 2021 at the earliest. Any sort of recession or priority reorganization will slow the arrival of sufficient cash flow even more. This partnership is clearly extremely leveraged due to the lack of cash flow.

Long-term growth prospects probably are not sufficiently clear until the discovery off Suriname is properly evaluated and the parameters and future cash needs of the project sufficiently determined. All of those parameters will take a few years to properly determine. Clearly, though, the proposed profitability of the Suriname project has the potential to demand first priority in the capital budget. Therefore, shareholders of Altus Midstream could be looking at a very long time to achieve sufficient profitability and distributions on their investments.

Summary

The Apache agreement with Total does have a provision whereby Apache has a carried interest for a while. That agreement will reduce the cash requirements of Apache considerably (initially) while enhancing the profitability characteristics of the project. In short, Apache has reduced risk initially while Total drills more discovery wells. Should Total succeed, then Apache will have to bear its fair share of infrastructure capital requirements. Those requirements for a large offshore project could be extremely substantial.

That makes the future growth of Altus Midstream far less certain than would normally be the case. In fact, there is a very good chance that the unconventional acreage could be sold over time to finance the growth of the more profitable Suriname project.

The current uncertainty revolves around the size of the Suriname discovery and the profitability of that offshore project. Altus Midstream holders would have to hope for a relatively small project so that Altus Midstream could continue some decent growth in the future. Right now, Mr. Market does not appear to agree with that sentiment.

Therefore, an investment in Altus Midstream is best deferred until the priorities and cash needs of Apache become far more clear. That could take a few years. In the meantime, current cash flow is not likely to begin to support the current share price until 2021 at the earliest. Therefore, there really is time to await the coming clarity from Apache.

This is one new issue whose growth prospects appear to have at least temporarily worsened. Buyers very much need to be very careful here.

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Altus Midstream in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may invest in APA at any time without further notice.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.