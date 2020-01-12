The Top Big Caps To Buy Now
The top big-cap sector is industrial goods.
The best sector is insurance brokers.
The highest-rated big caps this week include Centene, Newell Brands, and Polaris.
It was more of the same in the stock market last week in terms of returns, but the catalysts supporting the rally shifted from easing trade tensions and dovish Federal Reserve policy to a deescalating of tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Specifically, a tepid Iranian response to the U.S. strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani helped quash the prior week's rally in energy stocks (crude fell 6.2% on the week), emboldening investors to put risk on again (the Nasdaq's 2.3% weekly return more than doubled the S&P 500's 1.1% return).
The early-year strength so far is in keeping with seasonal trends we highlighted previously, but that doesn't mean the stock market has become entirely riskless. The percentage of stocks trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average remains near the highest levels since the early 2018 peak, suggesting that investors should be sector, industry, and stock specific while also continuing to rein in the use of margin.
The best big cap sectors to buy
Every week, we screen over 1,600 widely-traded stocks through our methodology, a scoring system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector for insight into the best sectors to over- and under-weight in portfolios.
This week, the top-ranked large cap sectors are industrial goods (Raytheon (RTN), Weyerhaeuser (WY), TransDigm Group (TDG)), healthcare (Centene (CNC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Align Technology (ALGN)), and services (Trinity Industries (TRN), Kansas City Southern (KSU), Domino's Pizza (DPZ)).
Meanwhile, technology and consumer goods are rated neutral, and basic materials, utilities, and REITs score below average.
The best big cap stocks to buy
Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring large-cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.
This week, the following are the best and worst scoring large cap stocks. Stocks making the biggest jump in score to join the best list this week include Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Snap, Inc. (SNAP).
|
LG CAP
|
1/9/2020
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
Centene Corp
|
(CNC)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH CARE PLANS
|
110
|
112.5
|
Newell Brands
|
(NWL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES
|
110
|
101.25
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|
110
|
112.5
|
PVH Corp.
|
(PVH)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
110
|
100
|
Align Technology
|
(ALGN)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
105
|
103.75
|
Salesforce.com
|
(CRM)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
105
|
103.75
|
Domino's Pizza Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
SERVICES
|
FOOD WHOLESALE
|
105
|
103.75
|
Fiserv
|
(FISV)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
105
|
101.25
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
105
|
107.5
|
Kansas City Southern
|
(KSU)
|
SERVICES
|
RAILROADS
|
105
|
96.25
|
Lazard Ltd.
|
(LAZ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
105
|
105
|
Open Text
|
(OTEX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
105
|
96.25
|
Raytheon
|
(RTN)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
105
|
105
|
Trinity Industries Inc
|
(TRN)
|
SERVICES
|
RAILROADS
|
105
|
106.25
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
105
|
103.75
|
Adobe Systems
|
(ADBE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
100
|
98.75
|
Autodesk Inc.
|
(ADSK)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE
|
100
|
98.75
|
Allergan
|
(AGN)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUGS-GENERIC
|
100
|
92.5
|
Allstate
|
(ALL)
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE
|
100
|
92.5
|
AMETEK
|
(AME)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
100
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|
(ARE)
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
100
|
85
|
Chipotle Mexican Grill
|
(CMG)
|
SERVICES
|
RESTAURANTS
|
100
|
77.5
|
Crane
|
(CR)
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Charles River Labs
|
(CRL)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
90
|
Credit Suisse
|
(CS)
|
FINANCIALS
|
FOREIGN MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
100
|
83.75
|
Carlisle Cos.
|
(CSL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
RUBBER & PLASTICS
|
100
|
103.75
|
Curtiss-Wright Corp.
|
(CW)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
100
|
97.5
|
Danaher
|
(DHR)
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
100
|
98.75
|
DexCom
|
(DXCM)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
100
|
88.75
|
Eaton Corp.
|
(ETN)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
98.75
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
(EW)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
88.75
|
Fortinet Inc.
|
(FTNT)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
100
|
88.75
|
Gentix Corp.
|
(GNTX)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
AUTO PARTS
|
100
|
97.5
|
Halliburton
|
(HAL)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Hess Corp.
|
(HES)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|
100
|
77.5
|
Hologic Inc.
|
(HOLX)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
97.5
|
IHS Markit Ltd.
|
(INFO)
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
100
|
88.75
|
Intel
|
(INTC)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE
|
100
|
100
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
(ITW)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
100
|
100
|
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|
(JAZZ)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
86.25
|
J.B. Hunt
|
(JBHT)
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
100
|
102.5
|
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
|
(JLL)
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
100
|
Nordstrom Inc.
|
(JWN)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
100
|
95
|
Kellogg Company
|
(NYSE:K)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
100
|
102.5
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP
|
(KRP)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION
|
100
|
88.75
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
100
|
80
|
Marriott International Inc.
|
(MAR)
|
SERVICES
|
LODGING
|
100
|
96.25
|
Medtronic
|
(MDT)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
97.5
|
Marsh & McLennan
|
(MMC)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Merck
|
(MRK)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
100
|
88.75
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
|
100
|
93.75
|
Netflix
|
(NFLX)
|
SERVICES
|
MUSIC & VIDEO STORES
|
100
|
91.25
|
Nike
|
(NKE)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
100
|
100
|
Northrop Grumman
|
(NOC)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
100
|
81.25
|
ServiceNow
|
(NOW)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
100
|
85
|
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
100
|
105
|
Palo Alto Networks
|
(PANW)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
NETWORKING & COMMUNICATION DEVICES
|
100
|
92.5
|
PulteGroup
|
(PHM)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION
|
100
|
87.5
|
Pioneer Natural Resources
|
(PXD)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS
|
100
|
87.5
|
Ross Stores
|
(ROST)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Shopify
|
(SHOP)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
100
|
83.75
|
Snap, Inc.
|
(SNAP)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
100
|
71.25
|
Splunk
|
(SPLK)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
100
|
90
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
(SWK)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
MACHINE TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|
100
|
91.25
|
TransDigm Group Inc.
|
(TDG)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
100
|
98.75
|
United Technologies
|
(UTX)
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
100
|
100
|
WellCare Health
|
(WCG)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH CARE PLANS
|
100
|
102.5
|
Aqua America Inc
|
(WTR)
|
UTILITIES
|
WATER UTILITIES
|
100
|
96.25
|
Weyerhaeuser Co.
|
(WY)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION
|
100
|
102.5
|
WORST
|
China Unicom
|
(CHU)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS
|
25
|
23.75
|
International Game Technology
|
(IGT)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED COMPUTER SYSTEMS
|
25
|
61.25
|
Zoom Video Communications
|
(ZM)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
25
|
22.5
The best big cap industries to buy
Similar to our sector ranking, we also aggregate scores by industry to further help investors spot new ideas.
The best large cap industries this week are insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), Brown & Brown (BRO)), healthcare plans (Centene, WellCare, UnitedHealth Group (UNH)), residential construction (PulteGroup, Toll Brothers (TOL), NVR (NVR)), industrial electrical equipment (Eaton Corp. (ETN), AMETEK), and diversified entertainment (The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSG)).
Taking this one step further, we can identify top industries to target within each major sector:
- No basics baskets score above average this week.
- In consumer, concentrate on trucks (PACCAR (PCAR), Oshkosh (OSK)), auto parts (Gentex (GNTX), Lear (LEA)), and textiles (PVH Corp., Nike, Lululemon (LULU)).
- Focus on insurance brokers, property managers (Jones Lang LaSalle), and asset managers (T. Rowe Price, Lazard) in financials.
- Healthcare plans, generic drugs (Catalent (CTLT), and medical appliances Align Technology, Medtronic, Hologic) are ranked best in healthcare.
- Residential construction, industrial electrical, and industrial equipment (Pentair (PNR), Parker-Hannifin (PH)) offer upside in industrial goods.
- The strongest scoring services industries are diversified entertainment, railroads (Trinity Industries, Kansas City Southern), and trucking (Old Dominion, J.B. Hunt).
- Information technology services (ServiceNow, EPAM Systems (EPAM), CDW Corp. (CDW)), data storage devices (Seagate (STX), NetApp (NTAP)), and semi equipment (Teradyne (TER), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT)) are top-rated in technology.
Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ALGN, DXCM, NFLX, PVH, CRM, DPZ, ADBE, ADSK, HES, NKE, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.