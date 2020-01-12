The Top Big Caps To Buy Now

It was more of the same in the stock market last week in terms of returns, but the catalysts supporting the rally shifted from easing trade tensions and dovish Federal Reserve policy to a deescalating of tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Specifically, a tepid Iranian response to the U.S. strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani helped quash the prior week's rally in energy stocks (crude fell 6.2% on the week), emboldening investors to put risk on again (the Nasdaq's 2.3% weekly return more than doubled the S&P 500's 1.1% return).

The early-year strength so far is in keeping with seasonal trends we highlighted previously, but that doesn't mean the stock market has become entirely riskless. The percentage of stocks trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average remains near the highest levels since the early 2018 peak, suggesting that investors should be sector, industry, and stock specific while also continuing to rein in the use of margin.

The best big cap sectors to buy

Every week, we screen over 1,600 widely-traded stocks through our methodology, a scoring system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector for insight into the best sectors to over- and under-weight in portfolios.

This week, the top-ranked large cap sectors are industrial goods (Raytheon (RTN), Weyerhaeuser (WY), TransDigm Group (TDG)), healthcare (Centene (CNC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Align Technology (ALGN)), and services (Trinity Industries (TRN), Kansas City Southern (KSU), Domino's Pizza (DPZ)).

Meanwhile, technology and consumer goods are rated neutral, and basic materials, utilities, and REITs score below average.

The best big cap stocks to buy

Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring large-cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.

This week, the following are the best and worst scoring large cap stocks. Stocks making the biggest jump in score to join the best list this week include Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Snap, Inc. (SNAP).

LG CAP 1/9/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Centene Corp (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 110 112.5 Newell Brands (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES 110 101.25 Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 110 112.5 PVH Corp. (PVH) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 110 100 Align Technology (ALGN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 105 103.75 Salesforce.com (CRM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 103.75 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) SERVICES FOOD WHOLESALE 105 103.75 Fiserv (FISV) TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 101.25 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 105 107.5 Kansas City Southern (KSU) SERVICES RAILROADS 105 96.25 Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 105 Open Text (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 96.25 Raytheon (RTN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 105 105 Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) SERVICES RAILROADS 105 106.25 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 103.75 Adobe Systems (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 98.75 Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) TECHNOLOGY TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE 100 98.75 Allergan (AGN) HEALTHCARE DRUGS-GENERIC 100 92.5 Allstate (ALL) FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALITY INSURANCE 100 92.5 AMETEK (AME) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 100 Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) REITS REITS 100 85 Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 77.5 Crane (CR) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 98.75 Charles River Labs (CRL) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 90 Credit Suisse (CS) FINANCIALS FOREIGN MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 83.75 Carlisle Cos. (CSL) CONSUMER GOODS RUBBER & PLASTICS 100 103.75 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 100 97.5 Danaher (DHR) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 98.75 DexCom (DXCM) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 88.75 Eaton Corp. (ETN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 Edwards Lifesciences (EW) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 88.75 Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 88.75 Gentix Corp. (GNTX) CONSUMER GOODS AUTO PARTS 100 97.5 Halliburton (HAL) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS EQUIPMENT & SERVICES 100 98.75 Hess Corp. (HES) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 100 77.5 Hologic Inc. (HOLX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 97.5 IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 100 88.75 Intel (INTC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE 100 100 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) INDUSTRIAL GOODS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 100 Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 86.25 J.B. Hunt (JBHT) SERVICES TRUCKING 100 102.5 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) FINANCIALS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 100 100 Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 100 95 Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 100 102.5 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION 100 88.75 Lockheed Martin (LMT) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 100 80 Marriott International Inc. (MAR) SERVICES LODGING 100 96.25 Medtronic (MDT) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 100 97.5 Marsh & McLennan (MMC) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 100 98.75 Merck (MRK) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 88.75 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) FINANCIALS DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS 100 93.75 Netflix (NFLX) SERVICES MUSIC & VIDEO STORES 100 91.25 Nike (NKE) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 100 100 Northrop Grumman (NOC) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 100 81.25 ServiceNow (NOW) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 85 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) SERVICES TRUCKING 100 105 Palo Alto Networks (PANW) TECHNOLOGY NETWORKING & COMMUNICATION DEVICES 100 92.5 PulteGroup (PHM) INDUSTRIAL GOODS RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION 100 87.5 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) BASIC MATERIALS INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS 100 87.5 Ross Stores (ROST) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 100 98.75 Shopify (SHOP) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 83.75 Snap, Inc. (SNAP) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 71.25 Splunk (SPLK) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 90 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) INDUSTRIAL GOODS MACHINE TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 100 91.25 TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 100 98.75 United Technologies (UTX) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 98.75 Visa Inc. (V) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 100 100 WellCare Health (WCG) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 100 102.5 Aqua America Inc (WTR) UTILITIES WATER UTILITIES 100 96.25 Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) INDUSTRIAL GOODS LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION 100 102.5 WORST China Unicom (CHU) TECHNOLOGY WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS 25 23.75 International Game Technology (IGT) TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED COMPUTER SYSTEMS 25 61.25 Zoom Video Communications (ZM) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 25 22.5

The best big cap industries to buy

Similar to our sector ranking, we also aggregate scores by industry to further help investors spot new ideas.

The best large cap industries this week are insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG), Brown & Brown (BRO)), healthcare plans (Centene, WellCare, UnitedHealth Group (UNH)), residential construction (PulteGroup, Toll Brothers (TOL), NVR (NVR)), industrial electrical equipment (Eaton Corp. (ETN), AMETEK), and diversified entertainment (The Madison Square Garden Co. (MSG)).

Taking this one step further, we can identify top industries to target within each major sector:

No basics baskets score above average this week.

In consumer, concentrate on trucks (PACCAR (PCAR), Oshkosh (OSK)), auto parts (Gentex (GNTX), Lear (LEA)), and textiles (PVH Corp., Nike, Lululemon (LULU)).

Focus on insurance brokers, property managers (Jones Lang LaSalle), and asset managers (T. Rowe Price, Lazard) in financials.

Healthcare plans, generic drugs (Catalent (CTLT), and medical appliances Align Technology, Medtronic, Hologic) are ranked best in healthcare.

Residential construction, industrial electrical, and industrial equipment (Pentair (PNR), Parker-Hannifin (PH)) offer upside in industrial goods.

The strongest scoring services industries are diversified entertainment, railroads (Trinity Industries, Kansas City Southern), and trucking (Old Dominion, J.B. Hunt).

Information technology services (ServiceNow, EPAM Systems (EPAM), CDW Corp. (CDW)), data storage devices (Seagate (STX), NetApp (NTAP)), and semi equipment (Teradyne (TER), Lam Research (LRCX), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT)) are top-rated in technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALGN, DXCM, NFLX, PVH, CRM, DPZ, ADBE, ADSK, HES, NKE, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.